Colorado State

Axios

More Texans are working from home, U.S. Census survey shows

New U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday shows that the number of Texans working remotely has increased since 2019, another sign of how the pandemic has changed the future of work. By the numbers: The amount of remote workers in Texas jumped by 10.6 percentage points in three years. More...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Seattle ranks No. 2 nationally for remote workers

Seattle has embraced remote work more than almost any other city in the country, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Driving the news: The share of workers in Seattle who said they primarily worked from home in 2021 — 46.8% — was almost triple the national average of 17.9%, per the latest American Community Survey, which came out this week.
SEATTLE, WA
CNBC

Here's how much money you need to afford rent in the 15 most expensive U.S. cities

You'll need to earn at least twice as much as most Americans if you want to rent an average-priced apartment in the most expensive U.S. cities, a new analysis finds. In just under half of the 50 most-populated cities in the States, the cost of housing is unaffordable to most renters, according to a study by Apartment Guide, a rental search website. This finding is based on the idea that rent costs should only be 30% of a household budget, which is a common rule of thumb recommended by personal finance experts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The New York Times

The Office’s Last Stand

Colleen McCreary recently gave managers at Credit Karma a message that could seem more apt for rising sixth graders than personal finance executives. “Back to school is coming,” McCreary, the company’s chief people officer, recalled telling managers. “We’re getting excited about all of these returning-in-the-fall type activities.”
ECONOMY
Axios

DeSantis: Florida will keep relocating migrants with state funds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended flying migrant families to Martha’s Vineyard this week and said he plans to spend millions that Florida has budgeted to continue the controversial practice. Driving the news: “These are just the beginning efforts,” DeSantis said, per CNN. “We’ve got an infrastructure in place now....
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Companies look for new ways to reach deskless employees

Eighty percent of the global workforce does not sit behind a computer. Why it matters: Leaders in industries like agriculture, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and construction cascade important information to employees through managers — and this game of telephone can be risky, inefficient and lead to turnover. To curtail...
BUSINESS
Axios

Communications role in the war for talent

Fifty percent of employees are actively looking for new jobs, according to Bully Pulpit Interactive (BPI) research. Why it matters: Most leave because they don’t feel connected to the company’s mission, values or strategy — but smart communicators can turn disconnected employees into super fans. State of...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
