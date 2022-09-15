You'll need to earn at least twice as much as most Americans if you want to rent an average-priced apartment in the most expensive U.S. cities, a new analysis finds. In just under half of the 50 most-populated cities in the States, the cost of housing is unaffordable to most renters, according to a study by Apartment Guide, a rental search website. This finding is based on the idea that rent costs should only be 30% of a household budget, which is a common rule of thumb recommended by personal finance experts.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO