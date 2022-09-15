Read full article on original website
Can You Make Good Money Working Remotely?
Telecommuting comes with the benefits of flexibility, time and money saved on a commute never taken, and of course, the ease and comfort of working from your own home -- or wherever you happen to be....
More Texans are working from home, U.S. Census survey shows
New U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday shows that the number of Texans working remotely has increased since 2019, another sign of how the pandemic has changed the future of work. By the numbers: The amount of remote workers in Texas jumped by 10.6 percentage points in three years. More...
Seattle ranks No. 2 nationally for remote workers
Seattle has embraced remote work more than almost any other city in the country, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Driving the news: The share of workers in Seattle who said they primarily worked from home in 2021 — 46.8% — was almost triple the national average of 17.9%, per the latest American Community Survey, which came out this week.
Working at the Office Costs Twice as Much as Working Remote: Survey
Employees who returned to the office are probably spending far more compared to working from home. How much more? According to recently released data, working at the office can cost twice as much — adding up to an extra $5,000 a year — even if employees are only commuting a couple days a week.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
10 weird jobs that unexpectedly pay salaries of $125,000 a year or more, from makeup artist to deep-sea saturation diver
As companies like Walmart struggle to keep up with the supply chain, the demand for truck drivers is high — and so is the starting pay.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Snap's 'messy' mass layoff happened so fast some employees were locked out of work tools before, and during, meetings in which they were to be let go
Snap's mass layoff last week came as a surprise to many insiders and industry observers. Even more surprising to those at the company may have been the "messy" way the company went about letting people go. Half a dozen current and former workers explained to Insider the way Snap last...
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
Here's how much money you need to afford rent in the 15 most expensive U.S. cities
You'll need to earn at least twice as much as most Americans if you want to rent an average-priced apartment in the most expensive U.S. cities, a new analysis finds. In just under half of the 50 most-populated cities in the States, the cost of housing is unaffordable to most renters, according to a study by Apartment Guide, a rental search website. This finding is based on the idea that rent costs should only be 30% of a household budget, which is a common rule of thumb recommended by personal finance experts.
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August.
Jobs that Pay $20 per Hour Or More Are in High Demand
The midlife crisis is real — and it's coming soon for millennials about to experience 'intense job strain' during their peak earning years
Geriatric millennials should prepare for a "crisis of midlife." It peaks at age 45, and can include depression and alcohol abuse, says an NBER study.
The Office’s Last Stand
Colleen McCreary recently gave managers at Credit Karma a message that could seem more apt for rising sixth graders than personal finance executives. “Back to school is coming,” McCreary, the company’s chief people officer, recalled telling managers. “We’re getting excited about all of these returning-in-the-fall type activities.”
DeSantis: Florida will keep relocating migrants with state funds
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended flying migrant families to Martha’s Vineyard this week and said he plans to spend millions that Florida has budgeted to continue the controversial practice. Driving the news: “These are just the beginning efforts,” DeSantis said, per CNN. “We’ve got an infrastructure in place now....
Companies look for new ways to reach deskless employees
Eighty percent of the global workforce does not sit behind a computer. Why it matters: Leaders in industries like agriculture, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and construction cascade important information to employees through managers — and this game of telephone can be risky, inefficient and lead to turnover. To curtail...
Communications role in the war for talent
Fifty percent of employees are actively looking for new jobs, according to Bully Pulpit Interactive (BPI) research. Why it matters: Most leave because they don’t feel connected to the company’s mission, values or strategy — but smart communicators can turn disconnected employees into super fans. State of...
