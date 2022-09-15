ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Fitzpatrick not a fan of Tom Brady: 'He just pisses me off'

By Jordy McElroy
 2 days ago
File this story under the things no one knew about former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Apparently, he has a beef with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Fitzpatrick spent time playing for every AFC East team not named the Patriots, which means he has run into Brady in multiple head-to-head matchups.

In one game in particular in 2011, when he was the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, he helped hand the Patriots a 34-31 loss in a home game.

Brady threw for 387 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, while Fitzpatrick racked up 369 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. However, it was the alleged post-game snub from the legendary quarterback that really irked the man that went on to be called “FitzMagic.”

“No, zero respect, he’d never shake my hand,” said Fitzpatrick. “I’ve told this story before, but he just pisses me off because you’re in Buffalo, you’re playing New England, they’re kicking our ass—every single year they’re beating us. We finally in 2011 knocked them off. It was right at the beginning of the season. We had this great start, and he threw five interceptions in the game, which was just wonderful to see every single one of them.

“It was like wonderful to see and runs straight off, like no handshake, no quarterback middle-of-the-field where the cameras are, ‘Hey, stay healthy, buddy.’ You know, pat me on the head and let me go. He just ran straight off. It bothered me so much because there was no respect there. Every time I played him after that it was like, let’s make this dude respect me.”

One has to wonder if Brady has any idea that Fitzpatrick feels this way about him. Things have changed since the 45-year-old legend headed off to Tampa Bay and is likely on his retirement tour this season.

Maybe it isn’t too late for that handshake and letting bygones be bygones.

