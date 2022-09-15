A total of 99 soldiers were killed after fresh skirmishes between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops on Tuesday.Armenia said 50 of its soldiers had died in the fighting. Later in the day Azerbaijan said 49 of its troops had perished after the clashes with Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.Azerbaijan acknowledged casualties on its side as well but did not elaborate.Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shelling towns near the border, including Jermuk, Goris and Kapan, which led the country to respond to the “large-scale provocations”. Azerbaijan claimed it was attacked by Armenia.The renewed conflict led to powerful allies Russia and...

