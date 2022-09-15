ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armen Grigoryan
Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
Putin Calls for Calm as Azerbaijan and Armenia Engage in Deadliest Clashes Since 2020

TBILISI (Reuters) -At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to appeal for calm. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring former Soviet states, blamed each other for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceasefire#Russia#Security Council#Nagorno Karabakh#Armenian#Azerbaijani
‘Prestigious’ Russian anti-Nato unit withdraws from Kharkiv

A Russian unit that would have led “counterattacks” in the event of a war with Nato has withdrawn from Ukraine’s Kharkiv province, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.Russia’s 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), which suffered heavy casualties early in the invasion, was among the divisions to abandon positions in the northeast province following a lightning Ukrainian advance, according to the MoD.“1 GTA had been one of the most prestigious of Russia’s armies, allocated for the defence of Moscow, and intended to lead counterattacks in the case of a war with Nato,” the MoD said in a...
Country
Azerbaijan
Mired in Ukraine, Russia Sees Clashes Involving Ex-Soviet Sphere Allies

As the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) announced that it would dispatch personnel in response to a deadly flare-up between one of its members, Armenia, and former member, Azerbaijan, another series of clashes erupted between two other parties to the bloc, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In a statement Wednesday, Russian...
Almost 100 soldiers killed as Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict erupts

A total of 99 soldiers were killed after fresh skirmishes between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops on Tuesday.Armenia said 50 of its soldiers had died in the fighting. Later in the day Azerbaijan said 49 of its troops had perished after the clashes with Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.Azerbaijan acknowledged casualties on its side as well but did not elaborate.Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shelling towns near the border, including Jermuk, Goris and Kapan, which led the country to respond to the “large-scale provocations”. Azerbaijan claimed it was attacked by Armenia.The renewed conflict led to powerful allies Russia and...
Russia looks to block Zelensky video address at UN assembly

Russia is expected to oppose a proposal for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly via a pre-recorded video, Reuters reported. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s mission to the U.N. told The Hill that 38 countries have co-sponsored a draft decision to permit Zelensky’s video, and...
Putin: "We aren't in a rush" in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Friday that his country will continue its military operation in Ukraine despite a recent, lightning counteroffensive, saying, "We aren't in a rush," AP reports. Why it matters: Putin's remarks came after Russia earlier this month faced one of its greatest setbacks of the war so...
Xi and Putin hold first meeting since Ukraine invasion began

China's President Xi Jinping met with Russia's leader Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit Thursday. Why it matters: Their first in-person encounter since Russian forces launched their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine marks a show of diplomatic support for the Russian president after Ukrainian troops forced his forces to retreat from much of Ukraine's northeast, even as Putin acknowledged that Beijing may have "questions and concerns" regarding the war.
POLITICS
