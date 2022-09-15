Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
International Business Times
Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'
Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Ukraine launches fresh strike on Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters
Video on Twitter appears to show reported drone attack on Sevastopol but Russians say at least one device was shot down
Russia claims ceasefire reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan after fighting erupts along border
(CNN) — Russia claimed it has brokered a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan after fighting erupted on the border between the two countries this week, bringing a decades-old conflict to the brink of reigniting. "We call on the parties to refrain from further escalation of the situation, exercise restraint...
Washington Examiner
Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
US News and World Report
Putin Calls for Calm as Azerbaijan and Armenia Engage in Deadliest Clashes Since 2020
TBILISI (Reuters) -At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to appeal for calm. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring former Soviet states, blamed each other for the...
‘Prestigious’ Russian anti-Nato unit withdraws from Kharkiv
A Russian unit that would have led “counterattacks” in the event of a war with Nato has withdrawn from Ukraine’s Kharkiv province, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.Russia’s 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), which suffered heavy casualties early in the invasion, was among the divisions to abandon positions in the northeast province following a lightning Ukrainian advance, according to the MoD.“1 GTA had been one of the most prestigious of Russia’s armies, allocated for the defence of Moscow, and intended to lead counterattacks in the case of a war with Nato,” the MoD said in a...
Ukraine 'Humiliating' Putin as Russians Flee in Retreat: Former Ambassador
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, said that Ukraine's military is "humiliating" Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ukrainian officials said Sunday that they had advanced within 30 miles of the Russian border in the Kharkiv region. In a post on Telegram on Sunday, the commander of Ukraine's military, General...
Former Soviet states eye opportunities as Russia struggles in Ukraine
Moscow’s influence in the Caucasus and central Asia is being unravelled by its ‘special military operation’
Armenia's PM holds calls with Putin, Macron, Blinken on border clashes with Azerbaijan
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday to discuss this week's clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian government said in a statement.
Mired in Ukraine, Russia Sees Clashes Involving Ex-Soviet Sphere Allies
As the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) announced that it would dispatch personnel in response to a deadly flare-up between one of its members, Armenia, and former member, Azerbaijan, another series of clashes erupted between two other parties to the bloc, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In a statement Wednesday, Russian...
Pelosi to visit Armenia as cease-fire with Azerbaijan holds
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said Friday she plans to make a weekend visit to Armenia, where a cease-fire held for a second day after an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan that killed more than 200 troops from both sides.
Almost 100 soldiers killed as Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict erupts
A total of 99 soldiers were killed after fresh skirmishes between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops on Tuesday.Armenia said 50 of its soldiers had died in the fighting. Later in the day Azerbaijan said 49 of its troops had perished after the clashes with Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.Azerbaijan acknowledged casualties on its side as well but did not elaborate.Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shelling towns near the border, including Jermuk, Goris and Kapan, which led the country to respond to the “large-scale provocations”. Azerbaijan claimed it was attacked by Armenia.The renewed conflict led to powerful allies Russia and...
Russia looks to block Zelensky video address at UN assembly
Russia is expected to oppose a proposal for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly via a pre-recorded video, Reuters reported. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s mission to the U.N. told The Hill that 38 countries have co-sponsored a draft decision to permit Zelensky’s video, and...
Putin: "We aren't in a rush" in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Friday that his country will continue its military operation in Ukraine despite a recent, lightning counteroffensive, saying, "We aren't in a rush," AP reports. Why it matters: Putin's remarks came after Russia earlier this month faced one of its greatest setbacks of the war so...
UN: 345 million at risk of starvation as Ukraine war worsens crisis
The UN food chief said Thursday the war in Ukraine is worsening an "unprecedented" global emergency, with up to 345 million people in 82 countries "marching towards starvation." Driving the news: Surging food, fuel and fertilizer costs related to the war have driven some 70 million people closer to starvation,...
Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes war gains over Russia
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are each courting major allies Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days. In Uzbekistan’s ancient Samarkand, Putin was hoping to break through his international isolation...
Xi and Putin hold first meeting since Ukraine invasion began
China's President Xi Jinping met with Russia's leader Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit Thursday. Why it matters: Their first in-person encounter since Russian forces launched their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine marks a show of diplomatic support for the Russian president after Ukrainian troops forced his forces to retreat from much of Ukraine's northeast, even as Putin acknowledged that Beijing may have "questions and concerns" regarding the war.
