ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Great Britain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died

Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
TV & VIDEOS
Margaret Minnicks

Some people are refusing to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

By now, most people know that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She had been the only monarch many of her subjects had known over the last 70 years. Needless to say, there has been an outpouring of tributes from almost all people from around the world who are grieving over her passing. However, some people refuse to mourn her death.
BBC

McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday

McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC News

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, has died

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, whose 70-year reign spanned wars, a pandemic, 14 U.S. presidents and the winding down of Britain’s vast empire, has died. Her eldest son, Charles, is now king. “The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said in a statement. “The...
U.K.
OK! Magazine

'An Honor & A Privilege': Princess Anne By Queen Elizabeth II's Side In 'Last 24 Hours' Of Her Life

Princess Anne was able to be by her mom's side in her final moments. The mourning daughter of Queen Elizabeth II broke her silence less than one week after Her Majesty's death, sharing in a statement: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy