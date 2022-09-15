This is the play where Patriots QB Mac Jones got injured

One of the biggest questions hanging over the New England Patriots coming out of their season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins is the health of quarterback Mac Jones.

He got banged up on a roughing the passer penalty during the game after being completely leveled by Dolphins safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland. After the game, it was noted that Jones had entered the x-ray room to get checked out for a back injury.

Fortunately for the Patriots, the x-rays came back negative, and the second-year quarterback has a chance to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, despite dealing with back spasms.

This play is a reminder of how quickly a season can change for a football team. The offense is already struggling at the moment, but it would have gone off a cliff if it lost Jones for an extended period of time.

Things won’t get any easier against a Steelers defense that completely decimated the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.