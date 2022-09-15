ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

This is the play where Patriots QB Mac Jones got injured

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ha8Su_0hwXWwvV00

One of the biggest questions hanging over the New England Patriots coming out of their season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins is the health of quarterback Mac Jones.

He got banged up on a roughing the passer penalty during the game after being completely leveled by Dolphins safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland. After the game, it was noted that Jones had entered the x-ray room to get checked out for a back injury.

Fortunately for the Patriots, the x-rays came back negative, and the second-year quarterback has a chance to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, despite dealing with back spasms.

This play is a reminder of how quickly a season can change for a football team. The offense is already struggling at the moment, but it would have gone off a cliff if it lost Jones for an extended period of time.

Things won’t get any easier against a Steelers defense that completely decimated the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most brutal losses in team history on Sunday after allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose to the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an excellent game while the team’s receivers made their presence felt throughout the game. However aside from Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack didn’t have a good performance. Injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards that date back to last year’s preseason have been felt.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady says Mike Evans' 1-game suspension is 'ridiculous'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans came to his quarterback’s defense Sunday, and he’ll be missing next week’s game because of it. Evans was suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wide receiver took issue with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had exchanged heated words with Tom Brady and shoved Leonard Fournette in the face.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Qb Mac#The New England Patriots#The Miami Dolphins#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Afc#Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter blasts Colts in lifeless loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) have looked more like a team competing for the top spot in the upcoming draft than one competing for a playoff spot. The lifeless performance of the 2022 Colts continued with a disastrous outing in Duval County, losing 24-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After barely finishing Week 1 with a tie, the Colts arrived with zero fire to correct the issues of the opening week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers sign rookie LB DQ Thomas to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers made an adjustment to the practice squad on Tuesday by releasing receiver Travis Fulgham to make room for the signing of rookie linebacker DQ Thomas. Thomas (6-2, 216) is an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He signed with the New York Jets in May, spent training camp with the Jets and then signed onto the Jets practice squad for one week to start the regular season.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers climb in USA TODAY power rankings thanks to capable backup QB

Typically when a team loses their starting quarterback in Week 2 it means their season is over. The 49ers have experienced this a couple times in the Kyle Shanahan era, which is part of the reason they kept Jimmy Garoppolo in the building even as they turned the keys to the offense over to Trey Lance. Keeping Garoppolo helped the 49ers secure a win over the Seahawks, and pushed San Francisco back up to No. 11 in the USA TODAY Week 3 power rankings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy