Erma O’Dean Hole
Erma O’Dean Hole was welcomed into God’s arms from her bed at home with loved ones Sept. 20, 2021. Born Sept. 7, 1925 in Glendale, she was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother and a good friend. She will be greatly missed by us as our matriarch. We could go to her with anything and everything … and we did.
NEWS FROM SACRAMENTO
Honoring Remarkable Organizations in the 43rd Assembly District. Every year I have the honor of recognizing various individuals, businesses and organizations for their outstanding work. It’s an opportunity to highlight some of our unsung heroes that truly make the 43rd Assembly District such a unique and wonderful place to live. As you can imagine, there’s no shortage of people and places to recognize. This beautiful district is made up of lively, distinct neighborhoods and homegrown communities that are genuinely linked together. This year, I’m proud to recognize two of our longstanding icons: Descanso Gardens and Laura’s Corset Shoppe. These two institutions each possess a unique history that reflects the intricate fabric of the district, which has experienced extraordinary growth and change.
Calendar This
GLENDALE KIWANIS HOSTS ‘FULFILL A DREAM’ PROGRAM. At the Sept. 16 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Glendale, the program is titled, Fulfill A Dream. Guests are welcome at the lunch meeting. The cost to attend, which includes lunch, is $15. Meetings start at noon. The Club meets...
Supporting Children of Luskin Orthopaedic Institute
The home of Linda Labrie, La Cañada Flintridge resident and La Cañada Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) member, was the recent setting for the final planning of the Guild’s Oct. 25 Annual Book and Author Luncheon at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. This is the Guild’s major fundraising event dedicated solely to support the children treated at Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, formerly called Orthopaedic Hospital of Los Angeles. The funds raised provide children with musculoskeletal injuries or disorders excellent pediatric orthopaedic medical care to grow well and play well, regardless of the family’s ability to pay.
Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!
I am going to help my son buy a house. He has a Glendale condominium which will sell quickly. When we find a Pasadena house that will suit him, my plan is to write a high offer with a long escrow, maybe 60-75 days. We can then sell his condominium and close on the home. Our family Realtor doesn’t really agree with my plan and thinks we need to sell the condo contingent upon him finding a house of his choosing. My Realtor is too negative about the market, and I am getting a bit tired of it. As a regular reader of your column, I would love to get your input.
Notes & Nods
Pastor Chuck Bunnell will host an informational lunch for parents and students (sixth-12th grade) who are interested in learning more about upcoming confirmation classes at Lutheran Church in the Foothills. The lunch will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18 following the 10 a.m. worship service. Confirmation, also known as affirmation of baptism, is the time when young people declare for themselves that they will live out the promises made for them by their parents and sponsors in their baptism. For those who have not been baptized, this sacrament is offered first. The time spent in confirmation class is intended to continue the exploration of faith and life in the hope and trust that God will continue to lead and guide them in all the aspects of their lives now and in the future. Students further learn the importance of caring for others, caring for our world, and working for justice and peace.
City of Glendale Appoints New Fire Chief
The Glendale Fire Department announced the appointment of its newest fire chief, Timothy Ernst, at Tuesday night’s Glendale City Council meeting. Chief Ernst is a 35½-year veteran of the California fire service, rising through the ranks to assistant chief in the Los Angeles Fire Dept.. “I’m excited to...
John Schwab-Sims Elected President of The Glendale Historical Society
The Glendale Historical Society (TGHS) has elected Glendale resident John Schwab-Sims as president for the 2022-23 year. Schwab-Sims, who served as vice president, Preservation Advocacy, replaces Steve Hunt, who stepped down as president after four years. Joining Schwab-Sims as TGHS officers for 2022-23 are: Ani Mnatsakanyan, vice president, Outreach; Hilary Sbei, vice president, Membership; Kathryn Engel, treasurer; and Nancy Oshima, secretary.
Scholl Canyon Landfill Will Close
After a two-week hiatus of Glendale City Council meetings, it was standing room only at city hall as concerned citizens packed the council chambers to hear the future of the highly debated 535-acre Scholl Canyon Landfill. Long an eyesore to those in La Crescenta, La Cañada, Glendale, Pasadena and surrounding communities, the landfill is currently topped off at 1,400 tons of garbage every day. For the City of Glendale coffers, the landfill generates $12 million annually. Councilmembers had to decide on Tuesday if keeping it open was worth the price.
Rest Easy – Not On Our Watch Reminds ‘We’ve Got Your Back’
On average in 2019, 17.2 veterans died by suicide each day according to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report released in September 2021. And Navy veteran Joseph Palesano, executive director of Wellness Works Glendale, believes that’s unacceptable. Palesano is co-founder of Not On Our Watch, a program of...
Crime blotter
3100 block of Alabama Street in La Crescenta, deputies responded to a forgery call. They were told the victim received an email from “Amazon” customer service stating an item she returned had yet to be received and that she would be charged for the items. She found a number on the Google search engine for Amazon. She called them and a person identifying himself as an Amazon representative stated he could help her. He informed her that many people were using her account for other purchases. In order to “solve the issue with her account” the victim was directed to purchase and send funds to an address/email and then the suspected/representative instructed her to purchase Bitcoin and send him the transfer code so he could retrieve the funds.
Board Lifts Restrictions
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced that the board hearing room at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 27. “After over two years of no constituents being allowed in the board room due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to have reached a point where we can safely resume in-person dialogue with the public we serve and who have a right to be here,” said board chair, Second District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “The health of our communities and staff remains a priority, which is why we will continue to uphold safety measures so that we can keep the board room open.”
GPD Reports
Witnesses Sought in the Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old The Glendale Police Dept. is seeking public help to locate witnesses to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy. A sexual assault occurred in a donut shop in the 600-block of West Glenoaks Boulevard in Glendale. The victim is a 13-year-old boy.
