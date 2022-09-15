Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Greg VanBuskirk enjoys chatting with friends, colleagues and family members Friday afternoon at his retirement party, which also coincided with his last day on the job, following his start at the department in July 1998. Pictured with him are his wife, Lena, Detective Blake Kenner and Michele Comstock. Behind them at the Bellefontaine City Council chambers is retired Logan County Sheriff Andy Smith. Officer VanBuskirk said he knew from a young age that he was interested in law enforcement and completed many ride-alongs during his middle and high school years at the BPD in the 1980s. While working at Belletech after high school, he attended night classes at the Logan County Sheriff’s Academy and graduated in 1997. “There’s always something different every day; it’s been fun,” he said of his career, noting that he is planning to continue working at the department part-time for special duty details. (EXAMINER PHOTO | Mandy Loehr)

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO