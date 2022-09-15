ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 1 in custody after police pursuit ends with SUV crashing into building

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 2:33 p.m.:. One person is in custody after a police pursuit ended with a vehicle crashing into a building in Dayton. Riverside Police Sgt. David Schmidt said officers initially responded to a domestic violence incident on Fair Park Ave earlier Friday morning. He said the male suspect had left the scene, but later came back and “possibly [abducted] the female” and left with her in his maroon Chevrolet SUV.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

2 new humane agents appointed in Miami County

TROY – Two new humane agents have been appointed with the Miami County Animal Shelter. During their Aug. 25 meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved the appointment of Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft and Abigail Daugherty as the new humane agents. Humane agents are similar to dog wardens, but...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 man hospitalized following Dayton shooting

DAYTON — One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton late Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Dayton man arrested and charged for rape of underage girl. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Summit Square Drive around 11:45 p.m. One...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug possession, forgery, and failure to appear, among other charges, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Edward J. Maurer, 46, of Minster, was indicted on four charges of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns, fifth-degree felonies, for failing to file his 2018-2021 income tax returns by the deadline.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Officer VanBuskirk honored at his retirement

Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Greg VanBuskirk enjoys chatting with friends, colleagues and family members Friday afternoon at his retirement party, which also coincided with his last day on the job, following his start at the department in July 1998. Pictured with him are his wife, Lena, Detective Blake Kenner and Michele Comstock. Behind them at the Bellefontaine City Council chambers is retired Logan County Sheriff Andy Smith. Officer VanBuskirk said he knew from a young age that he was interested in law enforcement and completed many ride-alongs during his middle and high school years at the BPD in the 1980s. While working at Belletech after high school, he attended night classes at the Logan County Sheriff’s Academy and graduated in 1997. “There’s always something different every day; it’s been fun,” he said of his career, noting that he is planning to continue working at the department part-time for special duty details. (EXAMINER PHOTO | Mandy Loehr)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-12:43 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 1000 block of South Kuther Road. -11:30 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston. -10:51 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a vandalism report in the 5000 block of Houston Road. -7:47...
BOTKINS, OH
wktn.com

Three Crashes Reported Around Hardin County Thursday

There were a total of three crashes that occurred throughout the day Thursday around Hardin County. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office:. .The first was a motorcycle versus deer crash that occurred just before 12:30am in the 600 block of State Route 309. Caleb Campbell, of...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man dead in I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
WILMINGTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-8:05 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone from the 200 block of West Court Street. -2:52 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. -1:37 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in...
SIDNEY, OH
iheart.com

Hillsboro Woman Killed While Crossing Clinton County Highway.

A Hillsboro woman was killed while crossing a Clinton County highway. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old M. Kathleen Reynolds of Wilmington was westbound in a 2015 Ford Edge on State Route 73 near State Route 380 in Chester Township, Clinton County, about 5:49 am Thursday, September 15th.
HILLSBORO, OH
hometownstations.com

No one injured in Hancock County shooting incident, suspect fled

Authorities in Hancock County searching for a suspect after a shooting incident west of Williamstown. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, they were called to 7400 County Road 304 at 12:42 Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting. The caller claimed 28-year-old Austin J. Wickman of Findlay fired a handgun at someone in the residence and fled the scene. Deputies responding to the area could not find Wickman and began a search for him.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Treglia: Ackerman ‘should be considered a hero’

LIMA — Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Izak Ackerman will return to duty Monday after an internal review determined he did not violate departmental policies in the fatal shooting of Quincy J. Pritchett. The mandatory internal review, which considered departmental firearms training, drug-free workplace, use-of-force and post-shooting incident policies,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

