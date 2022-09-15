Read full article on original website
Man shot in Miamisburg, police searching for suspects
The suspects of the shooting are believed to be in a dark sedan vehicle last seen going northbound toward Linden Avenue.
Driver flees ‘life-threatening’ crash in Xenia
The crash involved a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road.
Man accused of chasing victim through parking lot, shooting multiple times in Dayton
DAYTON — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a man multiple times near an apartment complex in Dayton. Shaquille Thomas, 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive last week, according to court records.
Two Piqua men in custody in connection with Shelby County catalytic converter robberies
SIDNEY — Two men from Piqua have been arrested by Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with several reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles at Shelby County businesses, according to a news release. The robberies took place in the Fort Loramie, New Port, and Houston areas in...
‘She’s a fighter’: Grandmother shares Officer Seara Burton’s story
"I just really want other people to understand that even though she is an officer and very proud of being one, she's just another human being too," Jacque Burton said.
UPDATE: 1 in custody after police pursuit ends with SUV crashing into building
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 2:33 p.m.:. One person is in custody after a police pursuit ended with a vehicle crashing into a building in Dayton. Riverside Police Sgt. David Schmidt said officers initially responded to a domestic violence incident on Fair Park Ave earlier Friday morning. He said the male suspect had left the scene, but later came back and “possibly [abducted] the female” and left with her in his maroon Chevrolet SUV.
miamivalleytoday.com
2 new humane agents appointed in Miami County
TROY – Two new humane agents have been appointed with the Miami County Animal Shelter. During their Aug. 25 meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved the appointment of Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft and Abigail Daugherty as the new humane agents. Humane agents are similar to dog wardens, but...
1 man hospitalized following Dayton shooting
DAYTON — One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton late Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Dayton man arrested and charged for rape of underage girl. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Summit Square Drive around 11:45 p.m. One...
Sidney Daily News
Grand jury hands down indictments
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug possession, forgery, and failure to appear, among other charges, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Edward J. Maurer, 46, of Minster, was indicted on four charges of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns, fifth-degree felonies, for failing to file his 2018-2021 income tax returns by the deadline.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Officer VanBuskirk honored at his retirement
Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Greg VanBuskirk enjoys chatting with friends, colleagues and family members Friday afternoon at his retirement party, which also coincided with his last day on the job, following his start at the department in July 1998. Pictured with him are his wife, Lena, Detective Blake Kenner and Michele Comstock. Behind them at the Bellefontaine City Council chambers is retired Logan County Sheriff Andy Smith. Officer VanBuskirk said he knew from a young age that he was interested in law enforcement and completed many ride-alongs during his middle and high school years at the BPD in the 1980s. While working at Belletech after high school, he attended night classes at the Logan County Sheriff’s Academy and graduated in 1997. “There’s always something different every day; it’s been fun,” he said of his career, noting that he is planning to continue working at the department part-time for special duty details. (EXAMINER PHOTO | Mandy Loehr)
Sidney Daily News
County record
-12:43 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 1000 block of South Kuther Road. -11:30 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston. -10:51 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a vandalism report in the 5000 block of Houston Road. -7:47...
wktn.com
Three Crashes Reported Around Hardin County Thursday
There were a total of three crashes that occurred throughout the day Thursday around Hardin County. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office:. .The first was a motorcycle versus deer crash that occurred just before 12:30am in the 600 block of State Route 309. Caleb Campbell, of...
‘My boyfriend has been shot;’ 911 call details moments following shooting in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG — Newly released 911 calls detail moments following a shooting that sent one to the hospital in Miamisburg Saturday. Crews were called to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of South Riverview Avenue around 1:20 p.m., according to initial reports. “My boyfriend has been shot,” a...
Fox 19
Warren County man dead in I-75 crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
Fox 19
Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
13abc.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office search for alleged suspect in Findlay shooting
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they describe as being “armed and should not be approached” following a shooting in Findlay. According to the sheriff’s office, Austin Wickman, 28, fired a handgun at someone in the 7000 block of County...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-8:05 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone from the 200 block of West Court Street. -2:52 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. -1:37 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in...
iheart.com
Hillsboro Woman Killed While Crossing Clinton County Highway.
A Hillsboro woman was killed while crossing a Clinton County highway. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old M. Kathleen Reynolds of Wilmington was westbound in a 2015 Ford Edge on State Route 73 near State Route 380 in Chester Township, Clinton County, about 5:49 am Thursday, September 15th.
hometownstations.com
No one injured in Hancock County shooting incident, suspect fled
Authorities in Hancock County searching for a suspect after a shooting incident west of Williamstown. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, they were called to 7400 County Road 304 at 12:42 Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting. The caller claimed 28-year-old Austin J. Wickman of Findlay fired a handgun at someone in the residence and fled the scene. Deputies responding to the area could not find Wickman and began a search for him.
Treglia: Ackerman ‘should be considered a hero’
LIMA — Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Izak Ackerman will return to duty Monday after an internal review determined he did not violate departmental policies in the fatal shooting of Quincy J. Pritchett. The mandatory internal review, which considered departmental firearms training, drug-free workplace, use-of-force and post-shooting incident policies,...
