Risk of Alzheimer’s disease nearly doubles in older adults with COVID-19, says CWRU study

Lima News
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine since...
ideastream.org
Thinking about getting the new COVID-19 booster? Any time is a good time, health officials say
Public health experts say that getting the new COVID-19 booster that protects against the new Omicron variants is a step towards successfully living with the virus — something we are going to be doing for the long term. “It’s endemic. It’s got staying power like no other,” said Summit...
Demand for new COVID-19 booster strong, area health providers say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New COVID-19 boosters targeting the omicron variants are here at the same time as this year’s flu vaccine, leaving hospitals, community health centers and pharmacists to calculate how much of each vaccine they’ll need. Demand for the new COVID-19 booster is strong across Greater...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 20,552 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Sept. 15 reported 125,856 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 626 from a week prior. A total of 14,179 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 48 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
spectrumnews1.com
UH Parma Medical Center receives sustainability award
PARMA, Ohio — University Hospitals Parma Medical Center placed top tier out of more than 1,000 health care facilities across the country recognized by Practice Greenhealth as a Partner for Change. Practice Greenhealth, an organization working toward sustainable health care, honored UH Pharma for reducing food waste. What You...
'This is my life. This is my career': Hundreds of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees in search of new jobs after transformation announcement
CLEVELAND — With Wednesday's news of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s transformation, hundreds of employees are now in search of a new job. The hospital announced Wednesday it will dissolve impatient care and acute care in mid-November and shift to ambulatory care only. In a walk just across...
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
What are the signs of ADHD in children? These are the 9 key characteristics to watch for
CLEVELAND — As kids are now back in the classroom, they are under the supervision of teachers and school counselors. This is also a time when adults might start to notice differences in a child's learning. That includes Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, which affects roughly 6.1 million kids in the United States.
What's happening at St. Vincent is part of a nationwide trend for hospitals
When St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced its shift in services Wednesday, it cited several financial factors. Turns out, it’s not alone.
Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
St. Vincent the latest in a history of hospital closures, consolidations
With St. Vincent Charity Hospital ending inpatient and emergency services, the landscape of Northeast Ohio health care will see a significant change, yet again.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments
Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
WKYC
In his own words: 6-year-old cancer warrior shares his journey at Akron Children's Hospital
Andrew Codner has been battling cancer for the last two and a half years. He will mark the end of his treatment this week.
Residents, city leaders concerned about impact of St. Vincent service cuts
St. Vincent Charity Hospital’s decision to stop emergency and inpatient services in the coming weeks was met by concern from neighbors and Cleveland leaders Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man receives water bill over $2K for home he says has no water access
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Payne and his brother bought a house on Maud Avenue in Cleveland five years ago. They were hoping to flip it and make a profit, but there’s an outstanding water bill that is keeping them from moving forward. According to bill from the Cleveland...
WKYC
13 Ohio schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: See which Northeast Ohio schools made the list
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Four Northeast Ohio schools are being recognized nationally after they were designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools, which honors high academic achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps. The Blue Ribbon honors, announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, is one of the biggest...
Beachwood police set up safe exchange zone for internet purchases; department receives state wellness grant
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Beachwood police have set up a safe zone at which online purchases can safely be exchanged. Residents can now transfer goods that were made through online purchases in the new Internet Exchange Zone, a safe area designated for in-person contact in the police department’s parking lot, 2700 Richmond Road. The zone is made up of two marked parking spots and is monitored 24 hours per day, seven days per week by city-owned surveillance equipment.
Geauga County judge finds Cleveland attorney in contempt of court over disclosures in UH fertility case
CHARDON, Ohio — A Geauga County judge on Thursday found a Cleveland attorney in contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to shield certain information from the public in a case involving the University Hospitals fertility clinic. Geauga County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke ordered attorney Subodh...
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
Highly invasive spotted lanternfly found in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Lakeside Avenue just east of Downtown Cleveland is home to an invader. Near East 26th, the area is mostly busy with train traffic rumbling by, but the railroad corridor has trees that attracted spotted lanternflies. The wayward bugs are highly invasive. "They're excellent hitchhikers, for sure," Dan...
