Kylie Jenner Cried ‘Nonstop’ for 3 Weeks After Her Son Was Born: ‘I Should Be Really Happy’
Honesty hour. Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles of her postpartum journey during the new trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians, which dropped on Monday, August 29. "I should be really happy right now....
Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Waiting’ to Change Her Baby’s Name Officially — & It’s Not Going to Be ‘an Animal’ This Time
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy has a new name — and it has nothing to do with animals this time! The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a few more details about her baby boy’s name on an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday, revealing that they are “waiting” to change the boy’s name officially.
Kylie Jenner Reveals Son’s Name Is Still ‘Officially’ Wolf 6 Months After Announcing Change
It looks like Kylie Jenner is going to keep her fans guessing about her new baby’s name! The makeup mogul, 24, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (September 8) and revealed she’s still not ready to announce her 7-month-old son’s name after she and her baby daddy Travis Scott decided their original moniker of “Wolf” wasn’t exactly the right fit.
Riley Burruss Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Photo Goes Viral
As the daughter of singer-songwriter and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss, many reality TV viewers have watched Riley grow up since she was a child.
TMZ.com
'Real Housewives' Star Diana Jenkins Gets Bodyguards After Death Threats Over Racist Posts
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins is beefing up her security big-time ... this after she was deluged with death threats from Bravo fans furious over her alleged connection to racist online comments ... according to Page Six. Diana reportedly consulted with security experts who believe the threats...
Nick Cannon Baby Mamas: Meet All The Women He’s Had Children With
With the entertainer proudly acknowledging his incredibly large brood recently, it may come as no surprise that Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise 9th child! The 41-year-old TV host took to his Instagram on September 15 to share the exciting news of welcoming his first child, daughter Onyx, with LaNisha Cole.
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"
Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
Teen Mom fans divided over Chelsea Houska’s new HGTV bio which labels her an ‘actress’ and ‘global inspiration’
TEEN MOM fans have expressed being divided over Chelsea Houska's new HGTV bio which labels the ex-MTV star as an "actress" and "global inspiration." HGTV recently posted Chelsea's biography in preparation for the Teen Mom 2 alum's home renovation series Farmhouse Fabulous. Set to premiere in the spring of 2023,...
'Mama June' Shannon Issues Long Apology To Daughter Alana Honey 'Boo Boo' Thompson For Missing Her Birthday
June "Mama June" Shannon missed daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party, but the reality star, 43, made sure to send well wishes her way via a lengthy text.In the message, Shannon noted that she was "very proud" of everything Thompson was accomplishing, such as "graduating high school," which she said was a "big deal."The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star apologized for putting her teenage daughter "through a lot," admitting that though she's not perfect, she is trying her best and wants to be there for her whenever she needs. "I know there is a lot to...
Jeannie Mai’s New Video of Her Daughter Monaco & Her Grandpa Prove They’re Officially the Cutest Tag Team Ever
Jeannie Mai is showing us how her daughter Monaco interacts with people she loves and this new video may be the cutest one yet!. On Aug 17, Mai posted a video of Monaco and her Pop Pop that is warming everyone’s hearts. The former The Real host posted the video with the caption, “My fave couple rn honestly 🥹 Pop Pop n Coco.”
Parents are posting TikToks of their kids reacting to 'The Little Mermaid' trailer in response to racist attitudes towards casting Halle Bailey as the lead
Racism towards Halle Bailey, the lead in Disney's Little Mermaid, has led to parents posting TikToks of their kids reacting to the movie's trailer.
YouTuber Trisha Paytas gives birth to baby girl, names her Malibu Barbie
The YouTube star, 34, gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, naming the infant Malibu Barbie. “She has arrived 💕,” the “Daddy Issues” singer captioned the newborn’s Instagram debut on Thursday. “Meet our daughter.”. In the sweet social media upload, Paytas and Malibu...
Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Khloé Kardashian is now a mom of two. The Kardashians star, who is already a mother to daughter True Thompson, 4, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in August 2022. On July 13, 2022, a rep for Kardashian confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together — but noted that the pair are not back together and haven't spoken since December outside of co-parenting needs.
Nick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Social Media After Welcoming Baby No. 9 — Read The Reactions
Though Nick Cannon was over the moon to introduce his ninth child to the world, social media had some very vocal opinions on the matter.Earlier this year, the comedian had announced that he and Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together, but he shocked the masses on Wednesday, September 15, when he revealed he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx.The actor, 41, is well aware of the fact that people aren't OK with his ever-expanding family, but he's trying to ignore the backlash."Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule...
Kylie Jenner Juggles The Karjenner Cousins – Stormi, Chicago, True, & Dream – At Disneyland
Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter and nieces to a trip to the happiest place on Earth! The makeup mogul was spotted at Disneyland with Stormi, 4, and Stormi’s cousins — Chicago West, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4 — on Thursday (September 15). In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Kylie could be seen holding hands with the four tots as they made their way through the amusement park rocking their finest Mickey Mouse gear!
ETOnline.com
Kris Jenner Jokes Her Favorite Daughter 'Changes Every Day' After Lie Detector Test (Exclusive)
With five successful and famous daughters, Kris Jenner is often hit with a question any mom would struggle with -- who is her favorite? While the 66-year-old momager had a specific answer during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden last week while taking a lie detector test, she had a different answer while speaking to ET on Sunday at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 fashion show in Brooklyn.
'Connect Me To Kanye': Kylie Jenner Accused Of Ripping Off Another Black Designer With Kris Jenner Cosmetic Promo
Kylie Jenner has been accused of copying another designer's marketing concept for her new cosmetic promo starring herself and Kris Jenner, RadarOnline.com has learned. The makeup mogul teased her collaboration, said to be inspired by the momager's love for martinis, in a video shared via Instagram on Tuesday. Article continues...
Cheyenne Floyd’s Kids: Meet The ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s 2 Children
Cheyenne Floyd, 29, is back on the small screen and starring on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The mother of two first joined the Teen Mom universe back in 2018 when she appeared on Teen Mom OG. Fans of the series got to know her daughter Ryder Wharton, 5, but her one-year-old son Ace Davis wasn’t born until after she left the show. But now, her followers will get a glimpse into what her life is like with two kids. Find out more about her two children here.
