Behind Viral Videos

SheKnows

Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Waiting’ to Change Her Baby’s Name Officially — & It’s Not Going to Be ‘an Animal’ This Time

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy has a new name — and it has nothing to do with animals this time! The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a few more details about her baby boy’s name on an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday, revealing that they are “waiting” to change the boy’s name officially.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Reveals Son’s Name Is Still ‘Officially’ Wolf 6 Months After Announcing Change

It looks like Kylie Jenner is going to keep her fans guessing about her new baby’s name! The makeup mogul, 24, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (September 8) and revealed she’s still not ready to announce her 7-month-old son’s name after she and her baby daddy Travis Scott decided their original moniker of “Wolf” wasn’t exactly the right fit.
POPSUGAR

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"

Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
OK! Magazine

'Mama June' Shannon Issues Long Apology To Daughter Alana Honey 'Boo Boo' Thompson For Missing Her Birthday

June "Mama June" Shannon missed daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party, but the reality star, 43, made sure to send well wishes her way via a lengthy text.In the message, Shannon noted that she was "very proud" of everything Thompson was accomplishing, such as "graduating high school," which she said was a "big deal."The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star apologized for putting her teenage daughter "through a lot," admitting that though she's not perfect, she is trying her best and wants to be there for her whenever she needs. "I know there is a lot to...
People

Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Khloé Kardashian is now a mom of two. The Kardashians star, who is already a mother to daughter True Thompson, 4, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in August 2022. On July 13, 2022, a rep for Kardashian confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together — but noted that the pair are not back together and haven't spoken since December outside of co-parenting needs.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Social Media After Welcoming Baby No. 9 — Read The Reactions

Though Nick Cannon was over the moon to introduce his ninth child to the world, social media had some very vocal opinions on the matter.Earlier this year, the comedian had announced that he and Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together, but he shocked the masses on Wednesday, September 15, when he revealed he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx.The actor, 41, is well aware of the fact that people aren't OK with his ever-expanding family, but he's trying to ignore the backlash."Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Juggles The Karjenner Cousins – Stormi, Chicago, True, & Dream – At Disneyland

Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter and nieces to a trip to the happiest place on Earth! The makeup mogul was spotted at Disneyland with Stormi, 4, and Stormi’s cousins — Chicago West, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4 — on Thursday (September 15). In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Kylie could be seen holding hands with the four tots as they made their way through the amusement park rocking their finest Mickey Mouse gear!
ETOnline.com

Kris Jenner Jokes Her Favorite Daughter 'Changes Every Day' After Lie Detector Test (Exclusive)

With five successful and famous daughters, Kris Jenner is often hit with a question any mom would struggle with -- who is her favorite? While the 66-year-old momager had a specific answer during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden last week while taking a lie detector test, she had a different answer while speaking to ET on Sunday at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 fashion show in Brooklyn.
HollywoodLife

Cheyenne Floyd’s Kids: Meet The ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s 2 Children

Cheyenne Floyd, 29, is back on the small screen and starring on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The mother of two first joined the Teen Mom universe back in 2018 when she appeared on Teen Mom OG. Fans of the series got to know her daughter Ryder Wharton, 5, but her one-year-old son Ace Davis wasn’t born until after she left the show. But now, her followers will get a glimpse into what her life is like with two kids. Find out more about her two children here.
