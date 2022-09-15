Read full article on original website
NBC New York
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Asks Tech Executives at Private Dinner to Keep Companies in the City
Over entrees of steak, halibut or pasta and copious amounts of wine, Adams made an "impassioned plea for tech executives to stay and invest in New York," said one attendee. Longtime angel investor Ron Conway and tech investment firm managing partner Josh Mendelsohn were among the co-hosts. The dinner comes...
CNBC
New York City is getting closer to the tipping point in return to office work
The percentage of workers in New York City offices has climbed from 38% in the spring to nearly 50%, according to the latest data from the Partnership for New York City. Less than 10% of workers are back in the office full-time. But companies are not forecasting a significant retreat...
Afternoon Addition: Could a ‘cash mob’ save Papaya King?
The historic Papaya King on the Upper East Side has had plans to shutter soon, but this weekend fans will flock to a "cash mob" to revitalize interest. Upper East Side establishment, Papaya King, is getting a "cash mob," bad news for Mayor Adams's favorite restaurant, Newark gets a new direct flight, and more stories from New York City and beyond [ more › ]
Nonprofit group says clothing, food, shoes running out for NYC asylum seekers
Volunteers said they are hopeful New Yorkers will donate money or supplies to their group, so they can continue to help the migrants.
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'. Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the...
New documentary examines US response to the Holocaust
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” has renewed a spotlight on the United States’ response to one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises. Sarah Botstein, co-director and co-producer of the documentary, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about how the project came about and what viewers can […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Zeldin defends ad that highlights crime, features California clip
The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, is defending a campaign ad which addresses violence on the streets of New York, but includes a clip from California. “You are looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York. And it’s getting much worse,”...
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
Mayor Adams: City shelter system ‘nearing its breaking point’
With New York City expecting thousands more people to arrive each week, shelters are becoming increasingly crowded.
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real
Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
The Jewish Press
Yeshiva University Finds Workaround to Block LGBTQ Student Group
Yeshiva University has found a way to work around a decision by the Supreme Court earlier this week supporting a lower court decision forcing America’s most prominent Modern Orthodox Jewish institution of higher learning to recognize a chapter of “Pride Alliance,” an LGTBTQ student group, on campus.
Zeldin ad hammering Hochul on New York crime features Oakland, Calif. assault, older incidents
ALBANY — A new ad from Rep. Lee Zeldin slamming Gov. Hochul over rising crime includes video clips of shootings and assaults that occurred before she became governor and one incident that took place in California, not New York. Hochul’s Republican challenger, hoping to tie the incumbent Democrat to violent crime as the general election approaches, released the 30-second spot on Wednesday. ...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
Malliotakis, Zeldin, rally for bail reform, criticize release of ‘cop killers’ outside of 122nd Precinct
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin and representatives from the Detectives’ Endowment Association rallied in front of the 122nd Precinct in New Dorp Saturday afternoon, slamming bail reform and blaming former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul for releasing “cop killers” from jail.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Yeshiva University cancels all clubs after it was ordered to allow an LGBTQ group
The Supreme Court said Yeshiva University would have to go back to New York state courts in its legal battle with the YU Pride Alliance, an LGBTQ student group asking to be officially recognized.
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
New York Pair Plotted To Kill Hudson Valley Residents, Join ISIS
A New York couple confessed to trying to join ISIS. Officials allege they also wanted to "take out" cadets at West Point. James Bradley, 21 of New York City and his wife, Arwa Muthana, 30, from Alabama, confessed to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”).
