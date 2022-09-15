ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afternoon Addition: Could a ‘cash mob’ save Papaya King?

The historic Papaya King on the Upper East Side has had plans to shutter soon, but this weekend fans will flock to a "cash mob" to revitalize interest. Upper East Side establishment, Papaya King, is getting a "cash mob," bad news for Mayor Adams's favorite restaurant, Newark gets a new direct flight, and more stories from New York City and beyond [ more › ]
Daily Mail

Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'. Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the...
PIX11

New documentary examines US response to the Holocaust

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” has renewed a spotlight on the United States’ response to one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises. Sarah Botstein, co-director and co-producer of the documentary, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about how the project came about and what viewers can […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin defends ad that highlights crime, features California clip

The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, is defending a campaign ad which addresses violence on the streets of New York, but includes a clip from California. “You are looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York. And it’s getting much worse,”...
cityandstateny.com

New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real

Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
The Jewish Press

Yeshiva University Finds Workaround to Block LGBTQ Student Group

Yeshiva University has found a way to work around a decision by the Supreme Court earlier this week supporting a lower court decision forcing America’s most prominent Modern Orthodox Jewish institution of higher learning to recognize a chapter of “Pride Alliance,” an LGTBTQ student group, on campus.
Daily News

Zeldin ad hammering Hochul on New York crime features Oakland, Calif. assault, older incidents

ALBANY — A new ad from Rep. Lee Zeldin slamming Gov. Hochul over rising crime includes video clips of shootings and assaults that occurred before she became governor and one incident that took place in California, not New York. Hochul’s Republican challenger, hoping to tie the incumbent Democrat to violent crime as the general election approaches, released the 30-second spot on Wednesday. ...
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
The Staten Island Advance

Malliotakis, Zeldin, rally for bail reform, criticize release of ‘cop killers’ outside of 122nd Precinct

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin and representatives from the Detectives’ Endowment Association rallied in front of the 122nd Precinct in New Dorp Saturday afternoon, slamming bail reform and blaming former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul for releasing “cop killers” from jail.
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Vice

Vice

ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

