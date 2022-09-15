Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Amazon's latest purchases are a surveillance nightmare
On Friday, Politico reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s agreement to acquire two companies that would help the tech giant become an even bigger hoarder of people’s personal information. Specifically, the FTC is investigating Amazon’s recent purchases of One Medical, a subscription-based health care company,...
Business Owners Make a Strong Case for Responding to Online Reviews
In this episode, hear from several business owners about how they use online reviews to strengthen their business practices, boost morale, and encourage customers to return again and again.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Samsung admits security breach exposed customers’ personal data – check what’s at risk
THE TECHNOLOGY giant Samsung has had customer information stolen by a hacker in a security breach. Who the attackers are or what they are after is unknown at this time. “We determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” Samsung wrote in an email to customers who were victims of the security breach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings
Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
You could soon receive even more emails after shopping on Amazon
If you've ever worried you weren't getting enough emails from businesses trying to sell you things, you're in luck.
The Brand That Had Customer Loyalty Destroyed
A recent analysis reveals which brands foster loyalty and which ones have lost it recently.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung confirms data breach involving some users' personal information
Samsung confirmed that hackers had acquired access to users' personal data.
America’s Worst Retailers
Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
Going To A Starbucks Is Hard. Luckily, DoorDash Is Going Nationwide With Coffee Delivery
During its investor day on Tuesday, Starbucks Corp SBUX provided a roadmap for where the company is going. Interestingly enough, one new initiative aims to meet you at home when you aren't going anywhere. What Happened: As part of a new partnership with DoorDash Inc DASH, Starbucks will begin testing...
CNBC
Amazon bought Whole Foods five years ago for $13.7 billion. Here's what's changed at the high-end grocer
Five years ago, Amazon closed its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, by far the biggest acquisition ever for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. Since then, Amazon has made a lot of changes to the specialty grocer, from lowering prices to embedding checkout technology in its 500-plus U.S. stores.
7 Items That Are Always Cheaper on Amazon
Although you can find almost anything on Amazon and have it delivered to your door, sometimes you end up paying for the convenience instead of scoring the best price. Save More: 10 Things You...
30 Biggest Do’s and Don’ts When Buying a Car
Buying a new car is stressful no matter how many times you've done it before. From figuring out your budget to finding the right car to wrapping up all the paperwork, there's so much involved. And...
Walmart Pickup and Delivery Customers Could Pay More Thanks to Updated Policy
Walmart’s popular grocery service is changing its policy on product substitutions for online pickup and delivery orders — by passing the savings on to itself and the costs on to customers. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. According to Business Insider, an internal...
protocol.com
How consumers really feel about 'buy now, pay later'
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: consumers’ real feelings about “buy now, pay later,” a new crypto PAC and Starbucks’ NFT play. Is fintech fashionable? I probably thought too hard about the pink paisley and khakis combination I wore to moderate a panel at the SALT conference in New York Monday. My panelists’ looks ranged from Nazar Khan’s natty wool jacket to Jameson Nunney’s black T-shirt. But the most eye-catching outfit had to be incoming Bullish CEO Tom Farley’s purple corduroy jacket from Rowing Blazers. He wore it, he explained to me, lest he be outshined on stage by Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz. The couture clash spoke to a cultural collision: Wall Street and Silicon Valley, investment banking and crypto. Everyone’s trying to send a message, but no one shares a vestimentary argot anymore.
Consumer Warrior Clark Howard explains the market’s best cell phone service plan
Jacksonville FL — Consumer Warrior Clark Howard is back with more money-saving advice and this time he’s outlining the best cell phone service plan on the market. Clark says Boost Mobile is offering a $25 a month plan for one line of service and that includes taxes and fees.
Amazon wants to make your company's shipping a whole lot cheaper
Amazon is set to launch a new version of its multi-channel shipping software Veeqo that it says should save ecommerce firms a lot of money. Veeqo can integrate with users' sales channels, including Amazon but also third-party channels such as eBay, Etsy, and Shopify, to provide access to discounted rates on services like UPS, US Postal Service, DHL, and FedEx.
FOXBusiness
Americans counter consumer product 'shrinkflation' with new spending habits, survey says
As inflation continues to rise, more consumers have begun to notice that the product size of their purchases is shrinking. This phenomenon, dubbed "shrinkflation" is worrying Americans and even driving them to change their purchasing habits. A new survey from Morning Consult showed that 54% of Americans have seen, read...
Mic
I'm a shopping researcher & here are the coolest things under $30 trending on Amazon now
I know that trends come and go, but let’s not forget that some come for very good reason. In fact, there are a lot of really cool, trending products that I look at every day as a shopping researching, I’ve put together a list of the best of the best cheap items that Amazon has right now.
Comments / 0