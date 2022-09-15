ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Amazon's latest purchases are a surveillance nightmare

On Friday, Politico reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s agreement to acquire two companies that would help the tech giant become an even bigger hoarder of people’s personal information. Specifically, the FTC is investigating Amazon’s recent purchases of One Medical, a subscription-based health care company,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Reviews#Cdc#Fake Amazon Reviews#Fake Reviews#Online Business#Walmart Yelp
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
Business Insider

Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings

Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Google
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Retailers

Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
RETAIL
protocol.com

How consumers really feel about 'buy now, pay later'

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: consumers’ real feelings about “buy now, pay later,” a new crypto PAC and Starbucks’ NFT play. Is fintech fashionable? I probably thought too hard about the pink paisley and khakis combination I wore to moderate a panel at the SALT conference in New York Monday. My panelists’ looks ranged from Nazar Khan’s natty wool jacket to Jameson Nunney’s black T-shirt. But the most eye-catching outfit had to be incoming Bullish CEO Tom Farley’s purple corduroy jacket from Rowing Blazers. He wore it, he explained to me, lest he be outshined on stage by Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz. The couture clash spoke to a cultural collision: Wall Street and Silicon Valley, investment banking and crypto. Everyone’s trying to send a message, but no one shares a vestimentary argot anymore.
MARKETS
TechRadar

Amazon wants to make your company's shipping a whole lot cheaper

Amazon is set to launch a new version of its multi-channel shipping software Veeqo that it says should save ecommerce firms a lot of money. Veeqo can integrate with users' sales channels, including Amazon but also third-party channels such as eBay, Etsy, and Shopify, to provide access to discounted rates on services like UPS, US Postal Service, DHL, and FedEx.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy