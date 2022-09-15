ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-16-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season hits the halfway mark in our fifth edition of Football Friday, and we add in a little golf to boot!. Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from the week in prep football featuring 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV

Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jefferson shares the wealth in win over Rapid City Central

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taylen Ashley threw touchdowns to three different receivers to help Sioux Falls Jefferson, ranked #1 in 11AAA, build a 28-0 first quarter lead en route to a 49-8 victory over Rapid City Central on Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Field in prep football action.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Champions Tour players are excited for this weekend’s Sanford International at Minnehaha C.C. Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA on the Olympic level team. Impressive volleyball wins for Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dakota Valley. And the Luverne offense exploded before the lightning stopped a big win over Windom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?

The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Keeping The Lights On In Vermillion

Joni Prescott, Vice President of Member Services and Communications at Missouri River Energy Services, MRES, gave a presentation to the Vermillion Rotary Club this summer to share information about the agency. This joint-action agency was formed by its members and is owned by the members which include Vermillion as well...
dakotanewsnow.com

Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Salem!

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unheralded unbeatens look to earn respect in a Football Friday showdown!. #3 Elk Point-Jefferson (3-0) visits McCook Central/Montrose tonight and our Football Friday Tailgate Tour has parked in Salem to get a read on the game! In the video viewer above you can hear from EPJ and in the viewer below we hear from MCM, with plenty of fun, including our Dakota News Now Puppy Pick, in both!
SALEM, SD
KELOLAND TV

Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy