dakotanewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers Sunday; roller coaster temperatures next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Summer winding down, the weather will remain in a Summer-like weather pattern through Tuesday before Fall makes its presence be known mid to late next week. A few showers and thunderstorms could develop along and east of I-29 during the evening hours...
KELOLAND TV
Chance of showers through the weekend: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, September 14
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures are well above average today with highs in the 80s and 90s. Average highs for the middle of September are in the mid 70s. We have a south wind bringing these hotter temperatures up to our area. The lows tonight are going...
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-16-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season hits the halfway mark in our fifth edition of Football Friday, and we add in a little golf to boot!. Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from the week in prep football featuring 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:
Kickin’ Country ‘Secret Sound’ Local Winners
This has been so much fun! The Kickin' Country Secret Sound has been around for over 20 years, but this year was as much fun as we've EVER had with it. We gave out over $30,000 with The Secret Sound since it came back in the fall of 2021. Meet...
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
KELOLAND TV
More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
KELOLAND TV
Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jefferson shares the wealth in win over Rapid City Central
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taylen Ashley threw touchdowns to three different receivers to help Sioux Falls Jefferson, ranked #1 in 11AAA, build a 28-0 first quarter lead en route to a 49-8 victory over Rapid City Central on Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Field in prep football action.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 15th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Champions Tour players are excited for this weekend’s Sanford International at Minnehaha C.C. Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA on the Olympic level team. Impressive volleyball wins for Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dakota Valley. And the Luverne offense exploded before the lightning stopped a big win over Windom.
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Keeping The Lights On In Vermillion
Joni Prescott, Vice President of Member Services and Communications at Missouri River Energy Services, MRES, gave a presentation to the Vermillion Rotary Club this summer to share information about the agency. This joint-action agency was formed by its members and is owned by the members which include Vermillion as well...
dakotanewsnow.com
Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival gives artists opportunities for exposure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Sidewalk Arts Festival took to the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday. The free outdoor event featured more than 230 vendor booths with the region’s best artwork. It all took place on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. Artist...
Is This the Most Fun New Fall Family Destination in South Dakota?
Our Farm is a new - Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Petting Zoo, Pedal Track, Multiple Slides ,Hay Bale Mountain, Zip Lines, Corn Pit, Gourd Launchers, Concession stands and Fall family and friend fun! - Our Farm Facebook. So the answer to the title question is "yes"!. The Mellegaard family decided...
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Salem!
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unheralded unbeatens look to earn respect in a Football Friday showdown!. #3 Elk Point-Jefferson (3-0) visits McCook Central/Montrose tonight and our Football Friday Tailgate Tour has parked in Salem to get a read on the game! In the video viewer above you can hear from EPJ and in the viewer below we hear from MCM, with plenty of fun, including our Dakota News Now Puppy Pick, in both!
KELOLAND TV
Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
