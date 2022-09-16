Fire Captain Honored by Town Board

The Huntington Town Board honored Capt. Mike Colonna Tuesday night for his single-handed rescue of three people from a housefire in July.

The Huntington Manor Fire Department captain was at home on July 4 when he was alerted to a fire in his neighborhood. He rushed into the burning house, without his firefighter gear, and pulled three people to safety. As firefighters arrived, Colonna then joined them to extinguish the blaze before heading to the hospital for treatment.

“Capt. Colonna’s resourceful, quick thinking efforts were instrumental in saving three lives, averting what could have been a tragic loss to families, friends and community,” the town said.







