Absecon, NJ

Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 30, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8:30 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers found a man that was shot and evidence of gunfire,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500

TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fugitive Wanted In Shooting Nabbed In Atlantic City

A 19-year-old man wanted in a July shooting was arrested in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Atlantic City Police Officer Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at the intersection of Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he observed Wesley Briscoe walking eastbound on Atlantic Avenue. Butcher...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced to 28 Years for 2020 Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars in connection to the death of a person in 2020. After pleading guilty this past summer, 41-year-old Patrick Spann has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison on a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge. He was also sentenced to a concurrent eight-year term for second-degree desecration of human remains.
BRIDGETON, NJ
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Residents on edge as Philadelphia police investigate overnight rape in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Officers tell Eyewitness News at least one security guard was in the square during the sexual assault, but they weren't patrolling the park. Instead, they were keeping watch over the tents lining the perimeter of the park ahead of the art show.Officers tell CBS3 the rape...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Glassboro police investigate off-campus shooting

GLASSBORO, N.J. - Police in Glassboro are investigating an off-campus shooting. Glassboro police officials said officers were called Wednesday evening, just before 7 p.m., to State Street, on a report of shots fired. Responding officers found multiple shell casings at the location and closed down State Street, near Delsea Drive...
GLASSBORO, NJ
