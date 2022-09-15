Read full article on original website
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
Man, 30, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police
A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8:30 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers found a man that was shot and evidence of gunfire,...
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Gun, Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities say an Atlantic City man was arrested on Wednesday following a search warrant that led to the recovery of a gun and drugs. According to detectives, the warrant, executed in the first block of North Albany Avenue, was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Atlantic City Bust: Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section made a warranted search in the first block of North Albany Avenue. During the search, detectives recovered a 45-caliber...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500
TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
Fugitive Wanted In Shooting Nabbed In Atlantic City
A 19-year-old man wanted in a July shooting was arrested in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Atlantic City Police Officer Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at the intersection of Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he observed Wesley Briscoe walking eastbound on Atlantic Avenue. Butcher...
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced to 28 Years for 2020 Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars in connection to the death of a person in 2020. After pleading guilty this past summer, 41-year-old Patrick Spann has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison on a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge. He was also sentenced to a concurrent eight-year term for second-degree desecration of human remains.
Law Enforcement Steps Up To Help The At Risk In Atlantic City
This is a great example of everything that is good about law enforcement officers when they connect directly with their at risk community. An effective and meaningful operation that is called “At Risk Boardwalk Outreach took place earlier today in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic...
Charges filed in Rowan University bias incident in Glassboro, NJ
The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Bias Crime Unit is now investigating a racial slur that was scrawled on the dorm room door of a Black student at Rowan University. University president Ali A. Houshmand has confirmed that investigators identified two people involved in the incident. They were...
987thecoast.com
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
fox29.com
'Scary': 100 people on street as shooting erupts near Temple University campus, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Tragedy could have unfolded less than a mile from Temple University when police say shots were fired on a crowded street early Saturday morning. Police on "nightlife detail" responded to the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore when they reportedly heard several gunshots in the area around 12:30 a.m. during the university's Homecoming Weekend.
Edison, NJ man charged with murdering ex-girlfriend in Atlantic Highlands, NJ in June
The Edison man found with the body of his dead ex-girlfriend in Atlantic Highlands earlier this summer has now been charged with her murder. The details of the investigation and court rulings were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that a Monmouth...
Man sentenced to 28 years after admitting he killed N.J. woman, hid her body
A judge sentenced a Cumberland County man this week to 28 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges that he killed a female acquaintance and tried to hide her body. Patrick A. Spann, 41, of Bridgeton, was arrested on May 22, 2020, in the killing of Tracy L. DuBois, 37, following an argument, authorities said.
Investigation underway after decomposing body found in vehicle in Atlantic County, NJ
Two men have been charged for possessing and dealing drugs across Atlantic County while another investigation is just underway after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle from an apparent drug overdose in Egg Harbor Township. We'll begin with the latter case, as Egg Harbor Township Police announced...
Residents on edge as Philadelphia police investigate overnight rape in Rittenhouse Square
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Officers tell Eyewitness News at least one security guard was in the square during the sexual assault, but they weren't patrolling the park. Instead, they were keeping watch over the tents lining the perimeter of the park ahead of the art show.Officers tell CBS3 the rape...
Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Philly Rita's, then trying again days later
A male and female robbed a Rita's in Germantown and days later the male suspect tried again, police say.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Accused of Killing 2 Troopers, Man on I-95 in South Philly Posts Bail
The woman accused of homicide in a deadly I-95 DUI crash that killed two state troopers and a pedestrian in South Philadelphia earlier this year is now free on bail. Online court records show that Jayana Tanae Webb posted 10% of $600,000 bail Wednesday, Sept. 14. Webb, 22, is accused...
Hearing later this month on whether to dismiss charges in Fanta Bility shooting
A Delaware County judge is expected to decide later this month whether to dismiss manslaughter charges against three former Sharon Hill officers in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.
fox29.com
Glassboro police investigate off-campus shooting
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Police in Glassboro are investigating an off-campus shooting. Glassboro police officials said officers were called Wednesday evening, just before 7 p.m., to State Street, on a report of shots fired. Responding officers found multiple shell casings at the location and closed down State Street, near Delsea Drive...
