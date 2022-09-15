Fully recovered from injury, Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim is on the verge of being a record breaker

2024 four-star offensive tackle prospect Brandon Baker has received an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. “All Glory to God, Blessed To Say I’ve receive a(n) offer to the University of Nebraska!” Baker wrote on Twitter. “Thank you Donovan Raiola for believing in my talents.” Baker is 6’5″ and 285 pounds. He attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA. The Cornhuskers also recently offered his high school teammate interior offensive lineman DeAndre Carter. 247 Sports ranks Baker as the second-best offensive tackle in the 2024 class. They also ranked him as the 64th-best recruit in the nation. Baker has received offers from 18 colleges, thus far. All Glory to God, Blessed To Say I’ve receive a(n) offer to the University of Nebraska! Thank you @DonovanRaiola Raiola for believing in my talents. #Offer20 @MDFootball @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @ChadSimmons_ @AdamGorney pic.twitter.com/5izNBL5cFn — Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) September 19, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Class of 2023 recruit decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO