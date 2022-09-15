Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.

Around 10 pm. Wednesday evening, police said they were called to a home in Boulder after a report that Laura A. McCall, 40, and her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son had disappeared abruptly.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Lafayette Police Department found the kids inside of their mother’s vehicle in Lafayette.

A short time later, police said they found the mother nearby in Lafayette.

The Boulder Police Department and Lafayette Police Department continued to investigate the incident and later arrested McCall for child abuse.

McCall was taken to the Boulder County jail. The children were uninjured, police said. They were reunited with their father.

BPD said that anyone who may have been a victim or has any information related to this case is asked to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328.

If you have information and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.