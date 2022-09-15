ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder

 2 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.

Around 10 pm. Wednesday evening, police said they were called to a home in Boulder after a report that Laura A. McCall, 40, and her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son had disappeared abruptly.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Lafayette Police Department found the kids inside of their mother’s vehicle in Lafayette.

A short time later, police said they found the mother nearby in Lafayette.

The Boulder Police Department and Lafayette Police Department continued to investigate the incident and later arrested McCall for child abuse.

McCall was taken to the Boulder County jail. The children were uninjured, police said. They were reunited with their father.

BPD said that anyone who may have been a victim or has any information related to this case is asked to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328.

If you have information and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested

DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
Mother arrested after 2 kids found safe in missing Boulder Co. case

A mother was arrested after she and her two children abruptly disappeared on Wednesday in the Boulder area and then were found the next day after a search took place.Police said Laura McCall, 40, and her children -- a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were found in McCall's car by police in nearby Lafayette, and McCall was found a bit later, also in Lafayette. McCall was arrested and faces two misdemeanor counts of child abuse. Both children were reunited with their father.Anyone with information about the case who might be able to help in the investigation can call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328; reference case 22-9255. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway

A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
