WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
live5news.com
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket. The winner, who chose not to have her identity revealed, beat one-in-a-million odds to win a $300,000 prize, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. “I was speechless,”...
walterborolive.com
South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
etxview.com
'You are worth his effort': French named 2022 Orangeburg Citizen of Year
The Rev. Jerry French sat with his mouth agape in total shock before getting emotional at being named the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg's Citizen of the Year. French was caught by surprise after being thrust into the spotlight to receive an award presented to individuals who make significant impacts to the community's well-being.
cbs17
‘Trying not to cry:’ Fayetteville woman wins $150,000 on lottery scratch-off, plans to help family
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman who won the final $150,000 jackpot of one lottery scratch-off game wants to spend it on her family. North Carolina Education Lottery officials say Celma Marshall picked up her winnings Thursday at headquarters. “I’m just so happy I can’t even believe it,”...
wach.com
SC Coroner identifies biker in fatal Kershaw County collision
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County coroner has identified 28-years-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Trooper: Pick up truck fatally crashes into guardrail on SC highway. The incident happened around 6:30 pm on Friday,...
kool1027.com
Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
North Carolina Woman 'Trying Not To Cry' After Winning 'Mystery' Prize
"I'm just so happy I can't even believe it," said the lucky winner.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County motor vehicle incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified 28-year-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a motorcycle incident on Park Road off of US 1. The victim was traveling south on US-1 towards the Camden area when he was rear-ended by a truck.
Lexington residents rally around 3-year-old needing heart transplant. Here's how you can help
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington community is rallying around a family in need, the Fossells. They have a 3-year-old son in need of a heart transplant. His name is Luke. He's been battling heart problems since he was just a baby and now he's waiting for a transplant in Charleston, which could take anywhere between six and 12 months.
Decision to visit a second store leads woman to $300,000 lottery prize
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said her decision to visit a second store to buy a lottery ticket led to her winning $300,000. The Kingstree woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the grocery store recently and made the decision to buy her lottery ticket next door, at Busy Corner #3 in Kingstree, instead of purchasing one from the store she was already visiting.
WIS-TV
PROGRAMMING NOTICE: WIS to provide uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, Sept. 19th WIS’s NBC channel will be providing live and uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral starting at 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will be on air as normal from 4:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will air on CW 10.2 from 5:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. WIS will also be providing a live stream of our Sunrise programming on our digital platforms from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s “Food Truck Fridays” to continue through Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will continue operating their summer initiative Food Truck Fridays at 2300 Bull Street, from 11 am- 3pm, through September. Food Truck Fridays will continue to highlight different types of cuisines and will include two new vendors this month: Bubblelicious by Elevation Catering and Jordan’s Catering BBQ.
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
New trailer to provide showers and washing machines for homeless in Kershaw County
CAMDEN, S.C. — What might look like a trailer for some is a room that will provide people experiencing homelessness with a place to shower and clean their clothes. "We've been waiting for 6 months for the trailer," says Angie Shirley, Street Outreach Coordinator for United Way of Kershaw County.
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
wach.com
A long stretch of sunshine settling into the Midlands
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- This weekend start off on the sunny side and will finish just as strong. High pressure has held control of our forecast for this weekend. That has helped keep our skies clear and sunny. Heading into the end of the weekend, it's just more of the...
wach.com
Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
