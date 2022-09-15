ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
'You are worth his effort': French named 2022 Orangeburg Citizen of Year

The Rev. Jerry French sat with his mouth agape in total shock before getting emotional at being named the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg's Citizen of the Year. French was caught by surprise after being thrust into the spotlight to receive an award presented to individuals who make significant impacts to the community's well-being.
SC Coroner identifies biker in fatal Kershaw County collision

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County coroner has identified 28-years-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Trooper: Pick up truck fatally crashes into guardrail on SC highway. The incident happened around 6:30 pm on Friday,...
Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
Decision to visit a second store leads woman to $300,000 lottery prize

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said her decision to visit a second store to buy a lottery ticket led to her winning $300,000. The Kingstree woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the grocery store recently and made the decision to buy her lottery ticket next door, at Busy Corner #3 in Kingstree, instead of purchasing one from the store she was already visiting.
PROGRAMMING NOTICE: WIS to provide uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, Sept. 19th WIS’s NBC channel will be providing live and uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral starting at 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will be on air as normal from 4:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will air on CW 10.2 from 5:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. WIS will also be providing a live stream of our Sunrise programming on our digital platforms from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
City of Columbia’s “Food Truck Fridays” to continue through Sept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will continue operating their summer initiative Food Truck Fridays at 2300 Bull Street, from 11 am- 3pm, through September. Food Truck Fridays will continue to highlight different types of cuisines and will include two new vendors this month: Bubblelicious by Elevation Catering and Jordan’s Catering BBQ.
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
A long stretch of sunshine settling into the Midlands

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- This weekend start off on the sunny side and will finish just as strong. High pressure has held control of our forecast for this weekend. That has helped keep our skies clear and sunny. Heading into the end of the weekend, it's just more of the...
Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
