California State

Vice

California Sues Amazon for Antitrust Violations

California sued Amazon for antitrust violations, according to a press release by the state’s attorney general Rob Bonta. The lawsuit specifically focuses on Amazon’s longstanding practices of prohibiting price competition. “The reality is: Many of the products we buy online would be cheaper if market forces were left...
Rob Bonta
Investopedia

FTC Returns $415,000 to Tate's Auto Victims

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will send more than $415,000 to 3,508 consumers who financed a vehicle through one of four Tate’s Auto dealerships in Arizona or New Mexico after January 1, 2013, and later had the vehicle repossessed. According to the FTC lawsuit that led to the refund,...
ARIZONA STATE
kpcc.org

Gov. Newsom Signs Controversial CARE Courts Bill Into Law

Gov. Newsom Signs Controversial CARE Courts Bill Into Law. With more than 100,000 people living on California’s streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its kind law on Wednesday that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program he describes as “care” but opponents argue is cruel.
CALIFORNIA STATE

