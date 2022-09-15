Read full article on original website
California's attorney general discusses decision to sue Amazon
California Attorney General Robert Bonta joins CBS News to discuss his decision to sue Amazon over allegations of violating the state’s antitrust laws. He tells Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver why he believes the world’s largest retailer is stifling its competitors while driving up the price of online goods.
Amazon Awaits Another Union Election In October Pressing For Better Wages, Safety Measures
Amazon.com Inc AMZN prepared for another showdown with activist workers over the upcoming union election at its upstate New York facility near Albany in October, the Wall Street Journal reports. A group of workers affiliated with the Amazon Labor Union filed for the election in August following a successful union...
California AG sues Amazon over allegedly anticompetitive pricing contracts
(CNN Business) — California's attorney general sued Amazon on Wednesday, alleging the company has forced third-party sellers to offer only their lowest prices in listings with the e-commerce giant and harming competition in the process. The complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court takes aim at contractual language Amazon...
California Sues Amazon for Antitrust Violations
California sued Amazon for antitrust violations, according to a press release by the state’s attorney general Rob Bonta. The lawsuit specifically focuses on Amazon’s longstanding practices of prohibiting price competition. “The reality is: Many of the products we buy online would be cheaper if market forces were left...
