ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson for ‘Dumb’ Emmys Skit

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel is backing down after his “dumb” Emmys skit with Will Arnett.

The late-night host lay down onstage during “ Abbott Elementary ” creator Quinta Brunson ’s Emmys Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series acceptance speech, continuing a gag that he was too intoxicated to stand after being dragged to the stage by fellow comedian Arnett. Brunson prompted Kimmel to stand during her speech, but he remained dedicated to the bit and did not move.

During the September 14 episode of “ Jimmy Kimmel Live! ,” Brunson, with her Emmy in hand, in turn faux interrupted Kimmel’s monologue.

“You know, you’re a little bit early for your interview. It’s after the commercial,” Kimmel said.

Brunson replied, “I know, but I have a little favor to ask, actually. So you know how you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”

Brunson then asked to use Kimmel’s monologue segment to finish her acceptance speech from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“So, thank you again to the Academy for this amazing honor,” Brunson said, before listing a series of collaborators to thank, as well as “Abbott Elementary” fans. “And the Internet, for raising me. And to all my ‘Abbott Elementary’ writers watching, I wouldn’t have this without you. But now please go to bed, we have work tomorrow….even though you’re adults and I have no jurisdiction over when you sleep.”

Kimmel then explained to the audience the context for why Brunson was invited to appear during the monologue.

“I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this,” Kimmel stated. “That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset.”

To Brunson, Kimmel added, “They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I’m very sorry if I did do that — I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Brunson thanked Kimmel for his apology, saying, “I was honestly in such a moment of having a good time, like I won my first Emmy! I was up there happy, and I was wrapped up in the moment.”

Fellow “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph previously addressed Kimmel’s “disrespect” during ABC’s TCA panel ahead of the second season of the workplace comedy series.

“I was absolutely confused. I had no idea what I was going on,” Ralph explained of Kimmel laying on the ground.

She added that she kept thinking, “I wish this man would get off the ground. The disrespect, Jimmy. But that’s just me.”

Sarcastically, Ralph quipped, “It was lovely that he was just lying on the floor during her wonderful acceptance speech.” Ralph noted that she confronted Kimmel after the ceremony and that he “understood” the ramifications.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘SNL’ Adds New Featured Players Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker

Lose some, add some. “Saturday Night Live” has named four new cast members for its upcoming season 48. Joining “SNL” are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The (extremely) long-running NBC sketch comedy series lost some key players this summer, including Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and (debatably key) Pete Davidson. They also trimmed Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari. Kearney has starred on Amazon’s “A League Of Their Own,” while Hernandez has opened for the likes of Tim Dillon and Gilbert Gottfried and appeared on Telemundo’s “Acceso Total.” Meanwhile, Longfellow appeared on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,”...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Documentarian Laura Poitras Slams Hillary Clinton Docs: It’s ‘Alarming’ to See Festivals ‘Whitewashing’ History

Documentarian Laura Poitras is calling out the Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival for providing a “platform” to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Oscar winner Poitras criticized the TIFF and Venice programmers for not asking “hard questions” as to the purpose of the former First Lady’s film endeavors. Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton attended both Venice and TIFF to launch AppleTV+ docuseries “Gutsy,” as well as support “In Her Hands,” directed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen and produced by the Clinton family. “Hillary Clinton was actively involved in the wars and occupations in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Poitras stated...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Trevor Noah Slams Racist Response to Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’: ‘We’re Doing This Again?’

Trevor Noah does not want to be part of a world with racist trolls. After the first footage of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” featured lead star Halle Bailey singing “Part of Your World,” the teaser trailer received online backlash, triggering 1.5 million “dislikes” on YouTube before the rating feature was disabled. Bailey was cast as Ariel in 2019, leading to a #NotMyAriel racist Twitter campaign. The new teaser for the film reignited the color-blind casting debate. “Really, people — we’re doing this again?” Trevor Noah slammed the criticism that Bailey looks “nothing like” the animated Ariel from the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Will Arnett
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show

Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Quinta Brunson and Jimmy Kimmel React After Emmys 2022 Joke Draws Backlash: ‘I Might Punch Him’

The joke didn’t land. Jimmy Kimmel drew backlash when he pretended to be dead onstage as Quinta Brunson accepted a Primetime Emmy Award for her sitcom Abbott Elementary. “I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know. I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” Brunson, 32 — who won for both Outstanding Writing and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Monday, September 12, awards show — told reporters in the Emmys press room after picking up the honor.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Emmy Awards#Emmys#Academy
The Independent

Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech

Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama

Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Emmys slammed for leaving Olivia Newton-John out of ‘In Memoriam’ segment

The Emmys awards show has been criticised for failing to include Australian icon Olivia Newton-John in their ‘In Memoriam’ segment for actors. The 74th Primetime Emmy Award, which were held today, honoured actors Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier and James Caan in the actor’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment, but Newton-John wasn’t mentioned. However, a spokesperson for the Emmys told Fox News Digital that Olivia Newton-John was featured in the Creative Arts “In Memoriam” category that honors music and composers.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Hillary Clinton’s ‘Gutsy’ Shows the Limits of Politicians Making TV

In the last few years, possibly aided by the rise of reality television, it’s not weird to see those best known for their work on Capitol Hill cross platforms to become involved in the motion picture or television industry. Of course, plenty have traded DC for CNN. And former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama took it a step further when they created Higher Ground Productions, which has produced documentaries like “Crip Camp” and Netflix comedies like “Fatherhood.” But getting into the content game in front of the cameras involves the creation of a persona that strikes a balance...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Woman King’ Director Gina Prince-Bythewood on Backlash: ‘You Cannot Win an Argument on Twitter’

[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for ” The Woman King.”]  As Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic “The Woman King” was hitting theaters on Friday after a successful premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last week and a solid Thursday night opening of nearly $2 million in early showings, on Twitter, a different narrative was unfolding. As the hashtag #BoycottWomanKing trended on the social media platform, a number of users professed their disinterest in seeing a film that they believed obscured the history of the Kingdom of Dahomey, in which the Viola Davis-starring film is set. At issue: that the film, set in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Wants Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Season 3

Leonardo DiCaprio may be starring in “Killers of the Flower Moon” but “Squid Game” series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk thinks the Oscar winner could play a killer for real. The Emmy-winning Netflix series has been renewed for a second season, and while Hwang confirmed the next installment will still be set in Korea, he teased that Season 3 could have a more international focus thanks to Hollywood’s biggest star. “Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of ‘Squid Game,’ so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games,” Hwang said during a press conference in Seoul, via...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run

Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

Jennifer Kaityn Robinson Rewrote Sarah Michelle Gellar’s ‘Do Revenge’ Dialogue as ‘Cruel Intentions’ Sequel

Kathryn Merteuil may hate when things don’t go her way, but thanks to “Do Revenge” writer-director Jennifer Kaityn Robinson, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s iconic “Cruel Intentions” character has a whole new life, now revived as the ultimate queen bee: a prep school principal who trims a bonsai tree when she (rarely) feels out of control. “She was my first dream choice,” Robinson told IndieWire about Gellar’s casting almost 25 years after the beloved 1999 film debuted. “And it was one of those things where you don’t think she’s going to do it. I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, let’s offer it to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Eddie Redmayne Admits His ‘Les Misérables’ Role Was ‘Appallingly Sung’ 10 Years Later

Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne knows not all of his roles hit a high note. While at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting Netflix’s “The Good Nurse,” the Oscar winner reflected on 2012’s “Les Misérables” a decade after its release. Director Tom Hooper filmed the musical numbers live to recreate the emotional experience of doing a musical onstage, but Redmayne revealed he thought his singing ability was less than perfect. “I love the frailty,” the “Theory of Everything” alum said, via Entertainment Weekly. “Technically, it’s appallingly sung, but it’s got like a fragility that helps sell the song.” Redmayne noted that he channeled...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Baz Luhrmann: I’m Too ‘Tired’ to Release the Four-Hour ‘Elvis’ Cut on HBO Max

According to Baz Luhrmann, the option to release the extended cut of “Elvis” has left the building…at least for now. After the writer-director revealed there is a four-hour version of the Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n Roll, Luhrmann noted that fans have been metaphorically wielding pitchforks on Twitter begging for the 240-minutes of footage. “I tell you what, all my tweets are nothing but, ‘We want the four-hour version! We want the four-hour version!'” Luhrmann told ScreenRant. “I think people are at my gates with pitchforks saying, ‘We want the four-hour version!'” He continued, “But I...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy