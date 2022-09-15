Read full article on original website
Ponca City Board of Commissioners Sept. 12 meeting
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Sept. 12. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Robert Bodick, Lanita Chapman, Shasta Scott, and Paul Taylor were in attendance. To watch the meeting visit https://www.poncacityok.gov/civicmedia.
Suspect Arrested After AC Police Respond To Robbery Report At Casey’s
A Texas man was arrested Thursday evening after Ark City Police responded to the report of a robbery at Casey’s General Store on north Summit. 33-year-old Daniel Reed Almon Colson, formerly of Gainesville, Texas, was booked into the Cowley County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony and two counts of theft. Bond has been set at $32,000.
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
Kay County one of two counties prosecuting pregnant women for using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her third...
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center
NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...
Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident
PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
Three arrested in connection with teen girl’s shooting death
The Rogers Police Department reported that three people have been arrested in connection with an April 13 shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl.
Aspyn Mary Rose
Once upon a time our little girl, Aspyn Mary Rose, entered our lives and changed it forever. Aspyn was born on a beautiful summer day Monday, May 1, 2017. She was a princess from the minute she was born and began doing life her own way. Her fighting spirit and stubbornness were on full display throughout her five-year journey.
