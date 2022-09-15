Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
ACCS spoils St. Al’s upset bid with quick surge
For a quarter and a half, St. Aloysius had all the elements of a monumental upset working in its favor. A spirited effort on their part. A sluggish one by their opponent. A handful of odd bounces and lucky breaks that went their way. And then, in a minute, it...
Vicksburg Post
Gators manhandle Forest Hill for region victory
The Vicksburg Gators chewed up Forest Hill on Friday night, even if it didn’t seem like much more than a snack. DeCorey Knight and Alex Jefferson scored two touchdowns each, Ronnie Alexander threw two touchdown passes, and the Gators obliterated Forest Hill 54-8. Vicksburg led 20-0 at the end...
Vicksburg Post
Who’s Hot
St. Aloysius swimmer Luke Larson won three events — the 100 yard butterfly, 100 backstroke, and 200 medley relay — at the Splash For Gold meet Sept. 10 at City Pool. Larson had a time of 1 minute, 2.02 seconds in the butterfly; 1:08.62 in the backstroke; and was on the winning relay team with Matthew Busby, Jon Daniel Busby and Connor Johnston to help St. Al also win the boys’ team championship at the meet.
Vicksburg Post
Struggling St. Aloysius tries to turn things around vs. undefeated ACCS
The first month of the season has not gone the way the St. Aloysius Flashes planned or hoped. Injuries sapped the depth they thought would be a strength. They’ve lost three of their first four games. And now they get to play one of the best teams in the MAIS.
Vicksburg Post
‘Sweet Caroline’: Ole Miss Kappa Kappa Gamma establishes scholarship fund in memory of Vicksburg native
Caroline Simrall Hood was a vivacious and funny young woman; she loved her family, her friends and cheering for the St. Aloysius Flashes. But on Jan. 11, 2022, Caroline’s life was cut short by a tragic car accident, affecting many in the community. As family and friends continue to...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Warren School District Superintendent speaks on state accountability model, letter grades
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is set to publicly release letter grades for Mississippi public schools and districts on Sept. 29. In anticipation of the release, this will be the first in a series of articles published by The Vicksburg Post exploring the inner workings of the Mississippi Statewide Accountability System, which is the formula MDE uses to assign those grades.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Sept. 5 to Sept. 12
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Sept. 5 to Sept. 12. *Ernest Lee Miller and Candace B. Miller to Alfredo Alcala, Part of East ½ of Southeast ¼ of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 4 East. *William Earl Andrews III and...
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Vicksburg lit the way for the state of Mississippi
Did you know that Vicksburg was the first city in Mississippi to receive gas lamps?. Before electricity, the city streets of Vicksburg were gleaming with light from gas lamp posts. The Scottish inventor William Murdoc created the gas lantern in 1792, according to the History of Lighting. Murdoc used coal gas and let it flow through pipes in large amounts, then manually lit the lantern for high-quality lighting. Eventually, the invention moved all throughout London and Paris and entered the United States in 1817 starting in Baltimore, Md. as stated in the History of Lighting.
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: Battling OA and the multitasking menace
A few weeks ago, I began doing a smidge of remodeling on the house. I put in some wood floors to replace the three-decades-old carpet and because the house is topsy turvy, my brain has been seeming to have a mind of its own. It’s like I have ADHD, OCD and every other acronymous disorder all rolled into one making me feel a bit befuddled and confused.
Vicksburg Post
MDWFP considering senior deer hunt at Phil Bryant, Mahannah WMAs
SARDIS — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Commission approved a motion to create a seniors-only hunt at two wildlife management areas during its monthly meeting. Russ Walsh, the MDWFP Wildlife Bureau Chief, said proposed rules 1.12 and 1.46 would create a senior WMA draw hunt on...
Vicksburg Post
Transportation Commissioner Simmons lays out plans for Warren County highway projects
Mississippi’s Central District Transportation Commissioner, Willie Simmons, laid out a road map of upcoming highway projects in the Vicksburg area to the Warren County Board of Supervisors during a work session on Monday. Simmons presented several projects in the Warren County area to be completed over the next five...
Vicksburg Post
American Cruise Lines expects to complete docking ramp soon at Vicksburg waterfront
Officials with American Cruise Lines Inc. hope to have the ramp for the company’s cruise boats ready within the next few weeks, a company spokesperson said. Alexa Paolella, public relations manager for American Cruise Lines, said construction workers have been in the process of building the company’s 500-foot docking area on the city’s waterfront along the Yazoo Diversion Canal.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury August Term: Man and mother indicted in father’s death
A Warren County man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father. Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision. His mother, Tracie Young, 55, 6025 Castle Drive, is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder for helping her son avoid arrest.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County in need of Poll Workers for upcoming election
Warren County is in need of Poll Managers for the Nov. 8 Election. Minimum requirements are that the worker is a registered voter in Warren County, and be 18 years or older. They must also complete a minimum of four hours of training annually. The work day is from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
