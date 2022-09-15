ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate

Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
NBC News

Man dies after trying to drive through gate at naval air station in Florida, authorities say

A man is dead after he tried to drive through a gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida on Thursday morning, authorities said. The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. when the unidentified driver “attempted to run the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville,” the base said in a statement. “Gate sentries deployed the protective barrier which stopped the vehicle from entering the station. The driver is deceased and has no known military affiliation.”
Action News Jax

Multiple car crashes reported on I-95 in Jacksonville

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-95 Southbound and Northbound at Bowden Road. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has reported a major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 at the Old St. Augustine exit with multiple injuries. Delays are expected in the area as the scene is being investigated. More...
Action News Jax

JSO responds to unresponsive child in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
First Coast News

JFRD responded to more than 100 overdoses in the beaches community in 2021

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to 115 overdoses in the beaches community. During an overdose awareness seminar, hosted by Project Opioid Jax, an official from JFRD said about 57% were opioid related. The seminar was hosted at the Beaches Vineyard Church, which included a panel of experts. The seminar included educations tips, such as how to spot an overdose or the consequences for drug sharing.
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
News4Jax.com

Scam Alert: Columbia County warns residents about calls from fake deputies

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be aware of a telephone scam sweeping the community. The sheriff’s office shared the issue Saturday morning in a Facebook post. According to deputies, residents are receiving calls from someone falsely representing themselves as being with the sheriff’s office. The caller threatens to arrest the individual for missing a court date and then demands financial payment in lieu of arrest.
