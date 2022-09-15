Read full article on original website
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby Hazlewood
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Driver fleeing hit-and-run crash dies after trying to ram gate at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who attempted to crash through the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday morning died after gate sentries deployed the protective barrier that stopped the vehicle from entering the base, Navy officials said. According to News 6 partner News4JAX, Florida Highway Patrol...
11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in...
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
Man dies after trying to drive through gate at naval air station in Florida, authorities say
A man is dead after he tried to drive through a gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida on Thursday morning, authorities said. The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. when the unidentified driver “attempted to run the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville,” the base said in a statement. “Gate sentries deployed the protective barrier which stopped the vehicle from entering the station. The driver is deceased and has no known military affiliation.”
Multiple car crashes reported on I-95 in Jacksonville
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-95 Southbound and Northbound at Bowden Road. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has reported a major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 at the Old St. Augustine exit with multiple injuries. Delays are expected in the area as the scene is being investigated. More...
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Video: Flagler County deputy recognized for saving frightened toddler from burning home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office K9 handler was recognized for his heroism while rescuing a three-year-old child from a burning home in Palm Coast last October. Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson received the 2022 Flagler County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award from Crime...
3 people arrested after warrant served in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Guns, drugs, and a bulletproof vest are just a few of the things collected after three people were arrested in Jacksonville Beach. “Around 5 or 5:30 in the morning you could hear a megaphone going off, a police officer speaking through it, I guess, trying to control the situation,” a neighbor said.
63-year-old woman is dead in a one car crash in Mandarin
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman died in a one car crash Thursday morning in the Mandarin area, Florida Highway Patrol reported. For unknown reasons around 8:45 a.m. the woman's SUV went off the road and collided with the tree line. She was on the exit ramp to SR-13 from Interstate 295 southbound, according to FHP.
Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
JFRD: Medical call prompts police presence on Jacksonville Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police presence was reported near Corkscrew Park on the Jacksonville Riverwalk Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says it responded to a medical call in the area around 12:45 p.m. There is also police presence in the area. Around 8 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office...
UF Health nurse arrested for 2nd time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from an employer for a second time. Desiree Lato, 41, appeared in court on Saturday morning after being arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville. She was charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
Suspect who caused 2 Lakewood preschools to go on lockdown Monday arrested, Jacksonville police say
Police say that gunfire that caused two preschools in Lakewood to go on lockdown on Monday was caused by a man that may have a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Pierallini III, 26, on Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He’s accused of...
JFRD responded to more than 100 overdoses in the beaches community in 2021
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to 115 overdoses in the beaches community. During an overdose awareness seminar, hosted by Project Opioid Jax, an official from JFRD said about 57% were opioid related. The seminar was hosted at the Beaches Vineyard Church, which included a panel of experts. The seminar included educations tips, such as how to spot an overdose or the consequences for drug sharing.
Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
Scam Alert: Columbia County warns residents about calls from fake deputies
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be aware of a telephone scam sweeping the community. The sheriff’s office shared the issue Saturday morning in a Facebook post. According to deputies, residents are receiving calls from someone falsely representing themselves as being with the sheriff’s office. The caller threatens to arrest the individual for missing a court date and then demands financial payment in lieu of arrest.
‘I won’t forget. I won’t stop’: Widow still seeking justice speaks out 2 years after surviving attack that left husband dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two years after three people broke into a Brentwood home, killed a man and injured his son, the murdered man’s widow -- who survived the vicious attack -- spoke to News4JAX about the case, which has unfortunately gone cold for investigators. Samantha Thompson said she...
‘I blame no one but myself’: Statement read in court from mother guilty of killing 5-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During Brianna Williams’ sentencing hearing Friday, someone read a statement on behalf of the Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter. In the statement, Williams said: “I accept full responsibility for everything. ... I blame no one...
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
Jacksonville, FL
