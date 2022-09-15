ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WTVF

Capitol View commentary: Friday, September 16, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Capitol View. FORMER GOVERNOR PHIL BREDESEN ON INSIDE POLITICS TO DISCUSS HIS NEW PODCAST WITH FORMER GOVERNOR BILL HASLAM PROMOTING BI-PARTISAN PROBLEM SOLVING AND CIVIL CONVERSATIONS; INFLATION IS STILL RAGING EVEN AS GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO FALL; THE PRIMARIES ARE OVER WITH THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS NOW LESS THAN TWO MONTHS AWAY; JUDGE NAMES SPECIAL MASTER AND KEEPS BLOCK ON DOJ INVESTIGATION ON CLASSIFIED MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS; IS THE FIX IN FOR HILLSDALE CHARTER SCHOOLS?; STATE NEWS BRIEFS; AS TALKS CONTINUE ON THE NEW TITANS DOMED STADIUM, MORE DELAY APPEARS LIKELY ON NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS SPEEDWAY RENOVATIONS.
WTVF

3 men arrested for alleged kidnapping and burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three men were arrested in Nashville Tuesday night on aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges. Detectives with both the Specialized Investigations Division and Violent Crimes Division conducted a joint operation that resulted in the three arrests, as well as the recovery of five guns, says Metro Nashville Police Department.
