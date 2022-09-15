ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns

We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
WORDEN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Ave soon to be under the lights

One of Billings’ historic streets is finally getting some much-needed lighting!. “After years of efforts between businesses, city and state personal there will be NEW flashing pedestrian activated beacons installed to a Montana Avenue crosswalk soon and we’ll be coordinating with the Chamber and the Depot, and City to host a ribbon cutting when the lights are installed,” Lindsey Richardson the Community Engagement & Events Director for Downtown Billings Alliance said.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola

Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Society
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
yourbigsky.com

The magical delight of music

It’s your chance to meet some of the amazing musicians of the Billings Symphony Saturday morning in Billings. The BSO invites all children and their parents to enjoy a morning at the Billings Public Library to take part in a musical instrument Petting Zoo. How cool is this?! Wow! Super fun.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Tumbleweed program hosts first Camper raffle

The Tumbleweed program in Billings, Montana, announced its first annual camper raffle on Wednesday, helping to raise funds needed for the nonprofit’s vision to end youth homelessness. According to the press release, Bretz RV & Marine and Steve and Missy Langlas from Langlas and Associates generously donated a 2022...
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

Three fires injure two on Monday, add to smoky skies

Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

New crosswalk on Montana Ave. in Billings

Historic Montana Avenue in Billings, Montana, is getting a new flashing pedestrian crosswalk to improve the street’s safety and walkability. As Michelle Williams with the Historic Montana Avenue Association explains, this project has been a big topic for years. Efforts have already started to maintain safety on the street,...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Suicide prevention conference in Billings

Billings residents are invited to attend a free conference on suicide prevention on September 23 from 9 am to 2 pm. According to the press release, the conference is called “Building Up and Encouraging a Compassionate Community,” organized by the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley. Participants will...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Check for flammables – 2 local fires point to dry conditions

We’ve had a record heat stretch in August and part of September in Billings and surrounding counties. While the autumn is a beautiful season, we’re coming into leaves falling and winds blowing. Firefighters are asking everyone to do some easy and quick fireproofing. In fact, a detached garage,...
LAUREL, MT
KULR8

Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
BILLINGS, MT

