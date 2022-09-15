Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street
Three arrests have been made in the homicide from North Grand Street Wednesday. Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the...
65-Year-Old Gregory Gene Moore Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Amarillo Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a major accident occurred near Interstate [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
foxsanantonio.com
Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Texas; police search for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Authorities in Texas said they are looking for a driver that hit and killed a man in a wheelchair. Police said 65-year-old Gregory Gene Moore was in the outside lane of traffic when he was struck by a "vehicle that left the scene and has yet to be identified."
Police investigate after 1 struck, killed by vehicle on I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an early Friday morning accident on I-40 in which a person in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to the 3200 block of I-40, North Frontage Road, at around 12:12 a.m. on Friday […]
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Shooting Death On Grand Street
Amarillo police are looking into a shooting incident near North Grand Street last night. Police were called to the incident on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:30 p.m.at an apartment complex finding 17-year-old Anthony Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed...
abc7amarillo.com
3 teens arrested for murder of 17-year-old at north Amarillo apartment complex
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Friday, 11:47 a.m. Three suspects have been arrested and charged with the murder of Adam Jeremiah Maes, 17, on Wednesday night, Amarillo police said. Kezabien Mayes, 18, Javonne Mayes, 19, and a 14-year-old girl were all charged with murder. The girl was also charged...
kgncnewsnow.com
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Hereford
A stabbing incident in Hereford has left two people in the hospital. Hereford police found a person in the Tierra Blanca Apartments with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, including his head. He received medical attention on the scene and was brought to an Amarillo Hospital with serious injuries.
KFDA
Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this morning. According to officials, on Friday Sept. 16, at around 12 a.m., officers were called to a major accident near IH 40 and Bell Street. When officers arrived...
Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo
Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
kgncnewsnow.com
Police Searching For Man
Amarillo Police need your help in trying to find a man on trafficking charges. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nicholas Christopher Scott for the trafficking of Persons-Continuous. He’s described as being 31 years old 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. If...
KFDA
Hereford police: Man in custody after threatening to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford man is receiving medical treatment after police say he threatened to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm. The Hereford Police Department responded to the area of South 25 Mile Avenue near West 7th Street and Jackson Avenue. Police say the man had expressed intent...
Randall County Sheriff searching for man wanted for human trafficking
Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct name of the suspect. The story is on file with the News Director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help finding Nicholas Christopher Scott, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Trafficking of Persons — Continuous.” The […]
Amarillo Police investigates threats at local schools
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on recent threats made to schools within the Amarillo Independent School District. According to a news release from the department, officers were made aware of an individual making threats to schools within Amarillo ISD. The department said that officers contacted the person who […]
Family Needs Help After Daughter Hit Near Amarillo School
These are the stories that as a mother just breaks my heart. You think when you send your child to school that they will come home safe and sound. Last Friday this did not happen for one Amarillo family. Little Nevaeh Tijerina was walking home from Bivins Elementary with her...
KFDA
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycle riders through Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorcycle riders participating in the 2022 edition of the Cross Country Chase will make a stop in Amarillo on Sept. 19. The riders will stop at The Big Texan Steak for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. this Monday. The Chase is a cross-country challenge...
Amarillo firefighters respond to fire near former Arnold Burgers location
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on a fire that temporarily closed Washington from I-40 to 15th Thursday morning. According to the department, firefighters were called to the area of 1611 S Washington, near the former Arnold Burgers location, on reports of flames and heavy smoke at around 4:25 a.m. When […]
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday
The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
KFDA
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
KFDA
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County police are asking for help finding a man wanted for indecent assault. Moore County Crime Stoppers said Julio Caldera Galicia is facing a criminal offense of indecent assault. While police don’t go into detail of the warrant, the offense could range from touching someone...
