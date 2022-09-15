ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

France Unveils Pre-Selection List For Country’s Oscar Submission

By Melanie Goodfellow
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

France has unveiled the five pre-selected feature films in the running to be the country’s Oscar submission.

They are:

This year’s selection committee, overseen by the National Cinema Centre (CNC), comprises international sales agents Hengameh Panahi, Grégoire Melin, producers Philippe Rousselet, Didar Domehri, directors Jacques Audiard and Michel Gondry and veteran Gaumont executive Ariane Toscan du Plantier.

It marks the first selection round since the overhaul of France’s selection committee over the summer to end the automatic involvement of the heads of the Cannes Film Festival, export agency Unifrance and the César Academy.

Hot favorites among the five selections are Alice Diop’s debut fiction feature drama Saint-Omer , following its Silver Lion Grand Jury prize and Luigi De Laurentis First Film Award at Venice.

Alice Winocour’s Paris Memories , which premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in May, also has the wind in its sails.

Starring Virginie Efira as a woman coming to terms with the trauma of being caught up in a terror attack in Paris, the film has recently opened to rave reviews in France and plaudits for Efira for her performance.

There’s also traction around Mia Hansen-Love’s One Fine Morning starring Lea Seydoux as a single mother juggling an ailing father and a love affair with an old friend.

Eric Gravel’s Full Time has also enjoyed international attention thanks to its world premiere in Venice’s Horizon’s sidebar in 2021, where it won best director and best actress for Call My Agent! Star Laure Calamy .

Call My Agent! Calamy plays a harassed single mother whose journey to an important job interview is thwarted by a public transport strike.

The Worst Ones by Lise Asoka and Romane Gueret, following a group of youngsters who are cast on the street for a feature film, has generated less buzz but is also a worthy potential contender having won the Un Certain Regard prize this year.

The selection committee will audition the producer and international sales agent for each of the pre-selected titles on September 23, ahead of making a final selection.

The CNC said 33 feature films were submitted to the pre-selection process this year.

France last won the international film category with Régis Wargnier’s Indochine in 1993, while Ladj Ly’s 2019 Cannes Jury Prize winner Les Misérables was the last French film to make it through to the final nomination stage for the 2020 awards.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Belgium Submits Cannes Grand Prix Winner ‘Close’ To International Oscar Race; Watch The Trailer

UPDATED with trailer: Belgium has selected Lukas Dhont’s Cannes-winning title Close as its official submission to the International Oscar race this year. It debuted in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival where it won the Grand Prix in a tie with Claire Denis’s Stars at Noon. Close follows the intense friendship between 13-year-old boys Léo and Remi, which suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi’s mother. The film is billed as an exploration of friendship and responsibility. The leading roles in Close are played by newcomers Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele. Léa Drucker...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
Deadline

National Cinema Week Sets Second Annual Edition For October

On the heels of National Cinema Day, a smaller event that debuted last year, called National Cinema Week, has set Oct. 7-13 for its second annual push to celebrate moviegoing in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. Over 1,200 theaters repping 12,00+ screens are participating and more may join. The dates are one week later than Cinema Week had previously announced in March. Events include Community Day, where theaters will host more than 6,500 underserved youth at free Sat. morning showings of Sony’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, presented by the Independent Cinema Alliance. Most cinemas are offering unlimited popcorn all week, there’s a Family Day on...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Gondry
Person
Jacques Audiard
Person
Alice Winocour
Person
Lea Seydoux
The Guardian

Romain Gavras: ‘My dad fed me Tarkovsky from the age of seven’

Costa-Gavras’s children were his greatest production; weaned on the classics, schooled in the arthouse. The renowned Greek director forbade trash entertainment and would instead treat his offspring to the best of world cinema: Bergman and Kurosawa, masterpiece after masterpiece. Never mind that the kids were barely out of short trousers and struggled to read the subtitles that scrolled across the screen. In the end, no surprise, it became a borderline ordeal.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sackler Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Wins Venice 2022 Golden Lion for Best Film

Laura Poitras’s documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed has won the 2022 Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The documentary follows the life of artist Nan Goldin and her campaign against the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty that was greatly responsible for the opioid epidemic. More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Flashback: Brendan Fraser Rode to TIFF With 'Crash' 18 Years AgoBo Brundin, Actor in 'The Great Waldo Pepper,' Dies at 85TIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama 'My Policeman' Poitras, an Oscar-winner for her Edward Snowden documentary Citizenfour, dedicated the prize...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Film Director Jean-Luc Godard & ‘The A-Team’ Actor Jack Ging Die

Pioneering French movie director Jean-Luc Godard and prolific television and film actor Jack Ging have died. Godard passed away at age 91. The French newspaper Liberation first reported the news of his death. Born on December 3, 1930, in Paris, France, Godard became a leading figure of the French New Wave movement, directing classic films such as Breathless (À bout de souffle), Le Petit Soldat, Vivre sa vie, Bande à part, Pierrot le Fou, Alphaville, and First Name: Carmen. His radical and politically motivated work is regarded as some of the most influential cinema in history.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mis#Cannes Film Festival#Pyramide Films#Paris Memories#Path International#Wild Bunch International#Unifrance#The C Sar Academy#Saint Omer#Silver Lion Grand Jury
Deadline

Dave Bautista’s Dogbone Entertainment Signs First-Look Movie Deal With FilmNation’s Production Label Infrared

EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation Entertainment’s (Arrival) newly launched film production label Infrared has signed a first-look movie production deal with Dave Bautista’s (Guardians Of The Galaxy) recently formed Dogbone Entertainment. Infrared, led by President of Production Drew Simon, and Dogbone Entertainment, run by Bautista, will focus on developing and producing features, many of which Bautista will act in and produce. The deal was done by FilmNation Entertainment EVP of Business & Legal Affairs Alison Cohen and by CAA, manager Jonathan Meisner and Karl Austen on behalf of Dogbone Entertainment. Simon and Bautista previously collaborated on My Spy while Simon was at STX, and FilmNation is handling international sales on Paul...
NFL
Deadline

Man Grabs Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin At Westminster Hall Lying In State, Swiftly Arrested – Watch

Police have arrested a man who broke away from the queue of mourners in Westminster Hall, and ran towards Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, where he pulled at the flag. The incident, which happened on Friday evening, shocked spectators who had been waiting for up to 12 hours to view the late Queen’s casket in the ancient hall.  They got this guy so quickly pic.twitter.com/6tfVvGeghX — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) September 17, 2022 Photos acquired by British press show a man being held on the floor by police. The man is reported to have reached the Queen’s coffin and pulled at the Royal standard flag before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Coffin Queue Becomes Longest In History, Mourners Waiting 24 Hours To Pay Respects To Monarch

It has reportedly become the longest queue in history, as tens of thousands of people continue to line up to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall.  Images visible from space reveal the long line of people shuffling along the south bank of the river Thames, waiting up to 24 hours to bid farewell to their late monarch.  There are reports that the queue now eclipses the previously longest ever documented waiting line – that of 30,000 Russians who waited to go inside the first McDonalds in the USSR, when it opened its...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Deadline

Gavin Newsom Calls For Federal Investigation Of Texas And Florida Governors’ Sending Of Migrants To Other States

California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for an investigation into whether federal laws were broken in the actions by Texas and Florida to send migrants to other states, the most recent being Gov. Ron DeSantis’ who sent two planes to Martha’s Vineyard, MA. “What [DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott] are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel. I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns,” Newsom wrote on Twitter on Thursday. Earlier this week, Abbott sent two buses with migrants to the Washington, D.C. residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, an effort...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Gkids Acquires Alberto Vázquez’s ‘Unicorn Wars’ For 2023 Release

Gkids has acquired North American rights to Unicorn Wars — the latest genre-bending animated feature from Goya and Annecy Cristal-winning director Alberto Vázquez (Birdboy: The Forgotten Children) — ahead of its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest. The horror-comedy will be released in theaters by Gkids in early 2023, following its domestic release in Spain this fall. Billed as Bambi meets Apocalypse Now, Unicorn Wars‘ logline is as follows: For ages, teddy bears have been locked in an ancestral war against their sworn enemy, the unicorns, with the promise that victory will complete the prophecy and usher in a new era. Aggressive, confident teddy...
NFL
Deadline

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow And Kaitlan Collins To Anchor New CNN Morning Show

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins will anchor CNN’s new morning show, set to debut later this year with a new name, format and set. The retooled show has been a top priority of CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who started in May. Lemon will end his nightly Don Lemon Tonight to host the new morning show. Harlow will switch from her 9-11 a.m. slot to join the show, and Collins, who has been the network’s chief White House correspondent, will serve as co-anchor and chief correspondent on the program. Collins will leave her role and move to New York,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Son’ Director Florian Zeller Boards TV Adaptation Of Tony Award-Winner ‘The Lehman Trilogy’

The Son and The Father director Florian Zeller will direct, write and co-produce the upcoming big-budget TV adaptation of Tony Award-winning play The Lehman Trilogy, his debut TV project. Zeller, whose critically-acclaimed Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern-starring feature The Son premiered at Venice, has boarded the project under his newly-formed Mediawan-backed Blue Morning production vehicle, alongside Fremantle-backed The Apartment Pictures and Domenico Procacci’s Fandango. The Tony winner, which was adapted from the Steffano Massini play by Sam Mendes for the West End in 2018 and Broadway in 2020, tells the epic history of one of the global financial institutions that helped spark the 2008...
NFL
Deadline

Ulrich Seidl Will No Longer Attend San Sebastian ‘Sparta’ Premiere

Ulrich Seidl has canceled his trip to San Sebastian for the premiere of his latest film Sparta following a report in German magazine Der Spiegel that raised concerns about the treatment of younger cast members during the production. In a statement, Seidl said: “I am very grateful to José Luis Rebordinos for standing by Sparta from the beginning, despite the media pressure and despite the great turmoil that suddenly accompanied it. It means a lot to me. The initial impulse to come to San Sebastian was not to leave alone the film that my team and I have worked on for...
MOVIES
Deadline

AFM Sets Exhibitors, Opening Speakers & Two New Senior Hires Ahead Of Fall Launch

The Independent Film & Television Alliance has today unveiled the confirmed exhibitors, as well as the opening speakers for the 43rd edition of the American Film Market, taking place at the Loews Beach Hotel in Santa Monica and theatres throughout the city from November 1-6. Thus far, 225 entities across sales, production and distribution — including international trade organizations, film commissions and production service companies — have registered for the 2022 edition of the industry’s only independently produced sales market. Confirmed exhibiting companies include A24, Altitude Film Entertainment, Charades, CJ ENM, Contents Panda, Emperor Motion Pictures, Film Mode Entertainment, FilmNation, Gaumont, Global Screen GmbH,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Collider

'Babylon' Trailer Sends Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on a Dazzling Hollywood Journey

The first trailer is out for Damien Chazelle's Old Hollywood period piece Babylon, giving audiences their first look at the varied cast of characters on the rise in the film industry. With the backdrop of a changing entertainment landscape as silent films give way to talkies, the film takes a broad look at the chaos that ensues as actors, directors, and more scramble to adapt to the new environment. As the trailer indicates, it's a dive into the wild lives of said creatives and the city and industry they are intertwined with.
MOVIES
Deadline

Super Takes U.S. Rights To Alice Diop’s Venice Prize Winner ‘Saint Omer’

Neon’s boutique label Super has secured U.S. rights to Alice Diop’s acclaimed drama Saint Omer, following its world premiere earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, where the film won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, as well as the Luigi De Laurentiis Lion of the Future Award for Best Debut Feature. Inspired by a true story, Saint Omer is billed as a contemporary version of the Medea myth. The film follows the novelist Rama (Kayije Kagame) as she attends the trial of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanga), a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

124K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy