Dulzura, CA

SANTEE COUNCIL APPROVES FANITA RANCH HOUSING ONCE AGAIN

September 15, 2022 (Santee) -- Fanita Ranch, the 3,000-unit residential development that has gone through multiple iterations and designs since the city was founded, was approved once again by the Santee City Council after a four and a half-hour meeting Sept. 14. This approval, on a 4-0 vote with Councilman...
Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes

Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
MTS approves project to provide affordable housing options for San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KSUI) – On Thursday, Sept. 15 a recent systemwide customer satisfaction survey was presented to the Board of the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS). The survey took months to complete and covered many of the most critical aspects of costumer satisfaction including safety, cleanliness and fare equity. KUSI’s...
Supervisor Joel Anderson fires back at Mayor Wells, says he knew about housing homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an internal memo to the Chief Administrative Officer, Helen Robbins-Meyer, Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents East County communities of District 2, questioned if staff had looked into the possibility of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the County and jurisdictions along the San Diego River, such as the San Diego River Park Foundation, and the Cities of San Diego and Santee.
Planners reject County’s VC Road Corridor Plan

The County’s Valley Center Road Corridor plan was the only item on Monday night’s special meeting agenda of the VC Community Planning Group. After two and a half hours which included a presentation by the County, statements from a standing room only crowd at VC Community Center, and the planners, the group rejected the plan.
Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Encinitas Boulevard [Encinitas, CA]

ENCINITAS, CA (September 15, 2022) – Monday morning, a pedestrian accident on Encinitas Boulevard claimed the life of a 79-year-old man. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard. According to reports, the pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by...
