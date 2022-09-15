Read full article on original website
City sends warning to El Cajon motels housing ‘too many’ homeless
The City of El Cajon sent at least four warning notices to motels, which said they were in violation of city code and could be fined if they allow hotel vouchers to make up more than 15% of their motel rooms.
NBC San Diego
Brush Fire Sparks in Hauser Creek Area of Lake Morena; Evacuation Warnings in Place
Hauser Fire Details as of 5:15 p.m. Location: Big Potrero Truck Trail, Hauser Creek area. Evacuation Warnings: West or north of Buckman Springs Road at Morena Drive. Evacuation Point: Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd. Pine Valley. Are you prepared for a forced evacuation? Click here for tips.
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s deputies notify residents of offender’s release into the community
Borrego Springs, CA–On August 31, Sheriff’s deputies along with the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force went door to door in Borrego Springs to inform the community about a sexually violent predator who will be living in their neighborhood. Michael Martinez is registered as a sex offender...
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE COUNCIL APPROVES FANITA RANCH HOUSING ONCE AGAIN
September 15, 2022 (Santee) -- Fanita Ranch, the 3,000-unit residential development that has gone through multiple iterations and designs since the city was founded, was approved once again by the Santee City Council after a four and a half-hour meeting Sept. 14. This approval, on a 4-0 vote with Councilman...
Oceanside mobile home community says fire insurance went up 800%
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Imagine receiving an insurance letter that says your policy is being canceled due to fire risk and the only place you can find coverage will cost you 800%. That’s what is happening at the Pilgrim Creek Estates in Oceanside. A mobile home community made up of...
Homeless increase sparks controversy in East County city
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is calling out the County of San Diego, accusing it of secretly dumping its homeless population in the East County city.
News 8 KFMB
Neighbors say repair work finally begins on Limerick Avenue after complaining to city for decade
Drivers can expect to see more "sexy streets" in San Diego. Mayor Todd Gloria continued his initiative to repair more badly damaged roads Wednesday.
kusi.com
Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
eastcountymagazine.org
HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER
September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
thelancerlink.com
City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes
Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
Law enforcement searching for owners of dog found with chain embedded in his neck
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement is seeking the public's help Friday in identifying the owners of a young dog found with a chain embedded in his neck in the Webster neighborhood. Back in July, a 4-year-old French Mastiff named Charpi, was on the brink of death but...
Santee Council to take up controversial Fanita Ranch development again
In April, a judge ordered the city council to throw out approval of the long-planned housing project, designed to bring 3,000 homes to the area, over wildfire concerns.
Southbound SR-125 to be closed at SR-94 for 3 nights
A stretch of state Route 125 at state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area will be shut down starting Sunday night, Caltrans officials announced.
Some Pacific Beach residents urge San Diego to reopen Diamond Street after two years
SAN DIEGO — In April 2020, in hopes of stemming the rising tide of COVID, the city of San Diego closed a mile-stretch of Diamond Street in Pacific Beach, from the seawall to Haines Street. The closure was part of the city's Slow Streets Program, an initiative, according to...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County's Largest Environmental Cleanup Returns Since the Pandemic
Beachgoers all over the world, including San Diegans, flocked to the coast Saturday not just to enjoy the beautiful sights but to keep them that way. “We want to keep our city clean,” said Sarah Mae and Blair Zook, two volunteers. “We want to have a nice area to come and enjoy and for everybody else.”
kusi.com
MTS approves project to provide affordable housing options for San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KSUI) – On Thursday, Sept. 15 a recent systemwide customer satisfaction survey was presented to the Board of the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS). The survey took months to complete and covered many of the most critical aspects of costumer satisfaction including safety, cleanliness and fare equity. KUSI’s...
kusi.com
Supervisor Joel Anderson fires back at Mayor Wells, says he knew about housing homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an internal memo to the Chief Administrative Officer, Helen Robbins-Meyer, Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents East County communities of District 2, questioned if staff had looked into the possibility of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the County and jurisdictions along the San Diego River, such as the San Diego River Park Foundation, and the Cities of San Diego and Santee.
Valley Roadrunner
Planners reject County’s VC Road Corridor Plan
The County’s Valley Center Road Corridor plan was the only item on Monday night’s special meeting agenda of the VC Community Planning Group. After two and a half hours which included a presentation by the County, statements from a standing room only crowd at VC Community Center, and the planners, the group rejected the plan.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Encinitas Boulevard [Encinitas, CA]
ENCINITAS, CA (September 15, 2022) – Monday morning, a pedestrian accident on Encinitas Boulevard claimed the life of a 79-year-old man. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard. According to reports, the pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by...
