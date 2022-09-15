ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Griz move into tie for 2nd, Bobcats tied at 4th in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

For the first time this year, there were some changes for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. The Montana Grizzlies moved into a tie for second with South Dakota State in the latest poll which was released on Monday. The Griz and Jackrabbits accumulated 1,267 points in votes, with Montana earning six first-place votes and South Dakota State netting five.
Big Sky Notebook: Portland State coach Bruce Barnum frustrated by Montana State's latest game

BOZEMAN — A Big Sky Conference football team played at Providence Park last week, and it wasn’t Portland State — much to Bruce Barnum’s chagrin. Providence Park used to be PSU football’s home, but factors mainly related to Portland’s pro soccer teams forced the Vikings to move to a less ideal setup in Hillsboro. That’s why Barnum, PSU’s head coach, wasn’t happy when he learned that Oregon State would face the Big Sky’s Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.
Montana State 'owning' 40-point loss against Oregon State

PORTLAND — Montana State knew their Week 3 opponent in Oregon State was going to be a tough one for a variety of reasons, ranging from a depleted running back room, to the simple fact that the Beavers were an improved FBS program. However, their 68-28 loss on Saturday...
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State

The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
Montana State QB Tommy Mellott post-Oregon State loss

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott talks to the media after the Bobcats’ 68-28 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. Before Saturday in Portland, the Bobcats hadn't given up more than 60 points in more than a decade. "If you let...
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
Dan Lanning addresses anti-Mormon chants made at BYU game

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning addressed the incident inside Autzen Stadium with a select few Oregon students chanting an obscene, anti-Mormon chat towards BYU fans sitting in the stands. "Before we really start talking about Washington State, I do you want to address something that happened in our game...
College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Apology Sunday

Weeks after BYU issued an apology for fan behavior at a women's volleyball game, the University of Oregon did the same after Saturday's football game vs. the Cougars. A segment of Ducks fans could reportedly be heard chanting "F--- the Mormons" after Oregon grabbed an early lead. The school issued...
College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant

No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
Jim Goetz discusses Montana stream access cases at MSU Library’s Trout Lecture

Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz will present “The Waters Belong to Everyone: The Montana Stream Access Cases” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Cruzado Auditorium, 306 Romney Hall, on the Montana State University campus. The event is part of the MSU Library Trout Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.
