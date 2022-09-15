Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
Related
WSU close to a sellout for titanic Cougs-Ducks tilt on Saturday
WASHINGTON STATE IS closing in on a sellout for the WSU-Oregon game on Saturday (1 pm, Fox). WSU SID tells Cougfan.com only 500 tickets remained as of Tuesday afternoon. The undefeated Cougars host the No. 15/18 Ducks in a crucial Pac-12 opener for both teams in Martin on Saturday. "This...
CF.C's Jamey Vinnick & CouGreat Marcus Trufant talk up Daiyan Henley & Oregon challenge on Tru to the Cougs
PULLMAN -- The Tru to the Cougs Podcast with Jamey Vinnick and Marcus Trufant powered by the Bleav Network was released Tuesday, with Vinnick and Trufant opining on what Washington State needs to do Saturday to get home against No. 15/18 Oregon's vaunted pass protection. The preview section on Oregon...
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Portland State coach Bruce Barnum frustrated by Montana State's latest game
BOZEMAN — A Big Sky Conference football team played at Providence Park last week, and it wasn’t Portland State — much to Bruce Barnum’s chagrin. Providence Park used to be PSU football’s home, but factors mainly related to Portland’s pro soccer teams forced the Vikings to move to a less ideal setup in Hillsboro. That’s why Barnum, PSU’s head coach, wasn’t happy when he learned that Oregon State would face the Big Sky’s Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.
Hugh Millen sizes up Cameron Ward and WSU's big game vs. Oregon
HUGH MILLEN, THE old Husky and NFL quarterback known to Seattle radio listeners for his in-depth dissection of Xs and Os, ran into Jake and Candice Dickert Saturday night after Washington State defeated Colorado State. Millen was in Pullman because the Rams’ quarterback, Clay, is his son. And, parenthetically speaking,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
sports360az.com
Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility
The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
Improved play and better command of the offense have Bo Nix putting up career numbers early into the season
Through three games at Oregon, Duck senior quarterback Bo Nix is putting together some of the best games he's played in his four-year college career. How did he get here? He gave some insight into that question as the Ducks prepare for their Pac-12 opener against Washington State. "I feel...
Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC
The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: HC Mark Wasikowski discusses Oregon's fall camp practices and newcomers
Hear from Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski as the Ducks baseball team begins fall camp. Oregon features over 20 new faces to the program through freshmen and transfer portal additions. Wasikowski breaks down position battles and more in his press conference on Tuesday. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State
The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslsports.com
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
KSLTV
BYU students respond to Oregon game chant
PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
WATCH: Brian Lindgren, Jake Levengood, and Anthony Gould Preview No. 7 USC
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
BYU fans, students react to offensive chant from group of Oregon fans
A BYU fan heard a profanity-laced chant coming from several members of the Oregon student section next to where she was sitting, and she started recording — a video that has since gone viral.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1