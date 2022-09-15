ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Big Sky Notebook: Portland State coach Bruce Barnum frustrated by Montana State's latest game

BOZEMAN — A Big Sky Conference football team played at Providence Park last week, and it wasn’t Portland State — much to Bruce Barnum’s chagrin. Providence Park used to be PSU football’s home, but factors mainly related to Portland’s pro soccer teams forced the Vikings to move to a less ideal setup in Hillsboro. That’s why Barnum, PSU’s head coach, wasn’t happy when he learned that Oregon State would face the Big Sky’s Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.
Hugh Millen sizes up Cameron Ward and WSU's big game vs. Oregon

HUGH MILLEN, THE old Husky and NFL quarterback known to Seattle radio listeners for his in-depth dissection of Xs and Os, ran into Jake and Candice Dickert Saturday night after Washington State defeated Colorado State. Millen was in Pullman because the Rams’ quarterback, Clay, is his son. And, parenthetically speaking,...
Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility

The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC

The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State

The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
