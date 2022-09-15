ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease

This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
Outsider.com

Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm

A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
Whiskey Riff

Hunter Tries To Load Quad On Top Of Moose In Truck Bed, Smashes Out Rear Window

This is the reality of hunting. It’s rough, dirty and can be hard on just about everything you own. Getting out there is an adventure and almost rarely goes as you planned. Shooting a moose is a big job, but it is very worth it. Moose can weigh up to 1,500-pounds and have some of the most sought-after wild game meat out there. Shooting one moose can provide you, family and friends meat for a long while, tasty meat at that.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Whiskey Riff

Camera Attached To Wolf’s Collar For Wolf’s-Eye-View Of Life In The Woods

Well, look no farther, the camera collar is here. Many wild animals are captured and collared each year for scientific purposes. Typically, it is a tracker collar that can provide incredible insight on the particular animal’s movements, habits and life. The record everywhere they go, speeds and mortality. It’s a very harmless way to gain knowledge of how wildlife lives so we can continue to do better in our management of them and how we can coexist.
Outdoor Life

How to Hunt Whitetails on the Acorn Crop This Fall

Food plots are great, agricultural crops are good too, but during the right window in mid-fall, nothing draws in deer like acorns. These oak tree nuts are packed with nutrients, they’re often available in large quantities, and they allow deer to feed while staying within the cover of the woods.
