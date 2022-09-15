Read full article on original website
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
WATCH: Bald Eagle Swoops Down and Snatches Fox Carrying Meal of Its Own
A typical diet for a red fox consists of grasses, berries, and small rodents such as voles, hamsters, and mice. On this particular evening, however, a daring young fox in the San Juan Island National Historical Park decided to try his hand at rabbit hunting. And though the rabbit was...
WATCH: Bear Starts Dragging Moose Calf Away Before Mom Gets Involved
In this incredible video posted to Instagram, a bear is depicted mauling a moose calf and attempting to drag it away further into the woods. The people videoing the scene stand at a safe distance on the other side of the road. At first, it seems as though the video...
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease
This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
Golden Eagle Makes Flying Off With A Fox Look Way Too Easy
A simple but awe inspiring video. Golden eagles just might be the most badass bird on the planet. Even larger than bald eagles, they’re the largest bird of prey in North America and one of the biggest on the planet. Golden eagles are such strong predators that videos of...
Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm
A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
Hunter Tries To Load Quad On Top Of Moose In Truck Bed, Smashes Out Rear Window
This is the reality of hunting. It’s rough, dirty and can be hard on just about everything you own. Getting out there is an adventure and almost rarely goes as you planned. Shooting a moose is a big job, but it is very worth it. Moose can weigh up to 1,500-pounds and have some of the most sought-after wild game meat out there. Shooting one moose can provide you, family and friends meat for a long while, tasty meat at that.
WATCH: Group of Hikers Try Their Hardest to Scare Bear Away, Bear Is Completely Unbothered
When you’re in the great outdoors, sometimes you run into bears. This group of hikers thought they could scare it off… they were mistaken. Big ole bears aren’t scared of much. While these animals do have a natural fear of people in most cases, some just don’t care at all. That can lead to some bad results if the animal gets aggressive.
Camera Attached To Wolf’s Collar For Wolf’s-Eye-View Of Life In The Woods
Well, look no farther, the camera collar is here. Many wild animals are captured and collared each year for scientific purposes. Typically, it is a tracker collar that can provide incredible insight on the particular animal’s movements, habits and life. The record everywhere they go, speeds and mortality. It’s a very harmless way to gain knowledge of how wildlife lives so we can continue to do better in our management of them and how we can coexist.
Little Girl Feeds Baby Deer Near Waterfall in Viral Video, Social Media Can’t Handle It
Whenever we come across children interacting with animals, it always seems to melt our hearts. As if it was right out of Disney money, the clip below shows a little girl sharing an adorable moment with a baby deer. Viewers can see her feeding the fawn with a picturesque waterfall in the background.
How to Hunt Whitetails on the Acorn Crop This Fall
Food plots are great, agricultural crops are good too, but during the right window in mid-fall, nothing draws in deer like acorns. These oak tree nuts are packed with nutrients, they’re often available in large quantities, and they allow deer to feed while staying within the cover of the woods.
