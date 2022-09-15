ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Home Edit’ Stars Expand Into Podcasting With Sony Music

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of the home organizing brand The Home Edit , are expanding their presence into audio with the launch of a new podcast with Sony Music.

Premiering on Oct. 11, Best Friend Energy will see Shearer and Teplin give listeners an hour of levity through fun and casual conversations focused on friendships and celebrating the small achievements in life, or what the duo like to call the “low bar lifestyle.”

“While everyone has their own idea of what a podcast should be, whether it’s the mom space, the lifestyle space, health and wellness, any and all of that, Joanna and I were pretty clear that the only thing we really wanted to do was laugh together and laugh with everyone else,” Shearer told The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to banter between the two, Shearer and Teplin will bring on other best friends as guests on the show and connect with fans, who will be able to call in to a phone number to leave comments or questions for the hosts.

“We’re happy to hand out gold stars for the smallest accomplishment,” Teplin joked.

The expansion into podcasting seems to be a natural progression for the lifestyle and home organizing brand, which was acquired by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine in February and has a show with Netflix ( Get Organized With The Home Edit) , a product line and books, on top of a full-service organizing business.

As part of the pact with Sony Music Entertainment, Sony will have the exclusive distribution and ad sales rights to the podcast. Shearer and Teplin said they are aiming to release 48 episodes on a weekly basis.

“A lot of people can misinterpret a podcast about being best friends as something kind of saccharine and a little too sweet,” Shearer said. “[Sony] totally got that this is a friendship based on humor and based on laughing and obviously being there for each other, but mostly just having fun.”

