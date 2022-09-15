ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City

By Priscilla Duran
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtPFO_0hwXSPqo00

EL PASO, Texas --

Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early.

Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza.

There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and your family to enjoy. The party starts at 6:00 p.m..

The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso

Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Fourth Annual Space Festival kicks off this week

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) –The El Paso’s fourth annual Space Festival Space and Lunar Extravaganza is returning this fall on Sep. 17 through Sep. 24. Insights Science Discovery El Paso is bringing back the El Paso Space Festival. The festival is a week long event consisting of space-related activities. Each year the El Paso Space […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Brush fire in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun City, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
KVIA

Downtown El Paso is the place to be for two big events during the last part of September

EL PASO, Texas - If it's been awhile since you've explored downtown El Paso, you owe it to yourself to check out two big events. First, the Downtown Fiesta de las Luces presented by WellMed and United Healthcare returns on Saturday, September 17 from 3 to 11 pm. Produced by the El Paso Downtown Management District, the free event returns with food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and the popular Lucha Libre entertainment. Join us on South El Paso Street, between Paisano and Fourth Avenue as we continue with this family friendly street festival. The free festivities will be filled with music by Mariachi Alegre and Frequenzia, and a variety of street vendors. Lucha Frontera, brought to you by Dos Equis and Tecate, returns to provide another epic performance to impress people of all ages. The complement of cultural entertainment to businesses unique to the El Centro Shopping District will provide an experience designed to expose the public to South El Paso Street retailers. The B-17 Bomber Adult Beverage Booth will provide adult refreshments and a delicious collection of food trucks will satiate the tastes of the hungry public.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events

When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Local organization feeds migrants in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope and Destiny church were in downtown El Paso today feeding the migrants. The co-founder of Operation hope, Angel Gomez shares how they donated 80 pizzas and 14 cases of fruit. Gomez expresses how he hopes the community can donate blankets, pillows, and even board games for the children. […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Local Life#Localevent#San Jacinto Plaza#Downtown El Paso#Parade#Mexican
KVIA ABC-7

Happy 915 Day: A celebration of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Today is September 15 or better known as 915 day. 915 symbolizes more than our telephone area code. Today celebrate everything that makes our city so great, from its people and places. Today also happens to land on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, which resonates with our border community. So how The post Happy 915 Day: A celebration of El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For

Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
95.5 KLAQ

The Hospitals Of Providence El Paso Welcome 915 Baby

The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso celebrated '915 Day' in Labor & Delivery. Their newest, sweetest little package whose name is Sofia Ivett Orozco. She was the first baby born on 9/15/2022 at The Hospitals of Providence... and just in time! Proudly donning her 915 onesie, mom and dad will be able to join in on some of the 915 festivities! This marks the first official '915 Baby' in history - as one wasn't announced previously.
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s

As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Remembering Mario Navarro; GoFundMe

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29 Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy