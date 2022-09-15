Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas --

Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early.

Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza.

There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and your family to enjoy. The party starts at 6:00 p.m..

