ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Pair of pit bulls attack boy and grandmother, police say

By Jon Haworth
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lO9id_0hwXSKgP00

A child and his grandmother were seriously injured by a pair of pit bulls that attacked them in a backyard in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. local time in the city of Golden, a former gold rush town at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The Golden Police Department said it received a 911 call about a 12-year-old boy who had been attacked by dogs but managed to escape and run to a neighbor's house.

"The young male was at a neighbor’s house, where he sought help from neighbors and emergency services were called," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

MORE: Deaf dog named Hobo falls 100 feet into ravine, has life saved by 5 rescuers in hourslong rescue

Upon arriving on scene, the officers found blood leading into the residence where the incident took place. They entered the backyard, where they saw two pit bulls attacking an older woman, according to police.

"During the rescue, Golden Police Officers placed themselves between the dogs and the victim," police said. "Officers challenged both dogs verbally and ultimately utilized tasers and less lethal shotguns to attempt to create distance between the victim and dogs."

MORE: Man left 3-month-old Husky puppy with mouth taped shut inside hot car while he gambled at Las Vegas casino

The officers repeatedly tried to approach the victim, but the dogs circled the officers each time, according to police.

"Additional officers arrived on scene and were able to hold off the dogs while rescuing the victim from the backyard to awaiting paramedics that were staged in the kitchen of the home," police said.

MORE: Man dies after reportedly chasing dog into traffic, being hit by car

The 89-year-old woman was immediately transported with critical injuries to St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, about 10 miles southeast of Golden. Her grandson was transported with serious injuries to St. Anthony's Hospital but ultimately airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, about 15 miles east of Lakewood.

Police said the dogs involved in the attack are known to the two victims. The animals "are currently contained and are not a threat to the public," according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 26

Judy Haynes
2d ago

"not a threat to the public?" Two people practically mauled to death. The owners should be held accountable for these two dogs that are "not a threat to the public."

Reply(1)
14
Trina Hawkins
2d ago

Scary situation for sure! I'm glad that the Officer's actually got between the dog's and the Victim,using Non-lethal measurements to help the Victim !! Now to figure out WHY the dog's would attack them ?? I've had Pit Bulls and Mastiff-Pit mixes for over 20 year's, and NEVER have they Hurt Me,or anyone else !!! Something or someone had to have done something to set them off,in my opinion !! I trained my dog's from the time they were 6 weeks old,all positive training,no Abuse either !! Very Sad for the people and dog's!! ☹😥

Reply(3)
9
Barbara Orser
2d ago

prayers go out to the 12-year-old little boy and his 89-year-old grandmother may God have his healing hands upon them both 🙏❣️

Reply(2)
7
Related
CBS Denver

2 pit bull dogs attack grandmother, 12-year-old in Golden

Two pit bulls attacked a grandmother and her 12-year-old grandson on Wednesday afternoon. Golden police officers rushed to the home in the 15700 block of West 1st Avenue just before 3:35 p.m.When they arrived, the young male was at a neighbor's house where he got help during the dog attack. Officers found the two pit bulls in the backyard of the home where they were attacking the 89-year-old woman. Officers placed themselves between the dogs and the victim and used tasers and less lethal shotguns to attempt to create distance between the victim and the dogs. Each time the officers approached the...
GOLDEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Pit bulls attack 89-year-old woman, young boy in Colorado, resulting in critical injuries

According to the Golden Police Department, a brutal dog attack took place in a Golden backyard on September 14, involving a 12-year-old male and his 89-year-old grandmother. The attack was initially reported when the 12-year-old was able to escape to his neighbors, stating that his grandmother was still being attacked in a nearby backyard. Officers arrived on the scene to find blood leading into the residence and two pit bulls...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

89-year-old and grandson remain in hospital after dog attack

Two people who were injured at a home in Golden when dogs attacked them on Wednesday remain in the hospital. It happened on West 1st Drive near Orchard Street. That's a neighborhood near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.An 89-year-old woman was critically hurt and a 12-year-old boy was also hurt. An emergency call about the attack was made in the afternoon after the 12-year-old showed up at a neighbor's house with injuries from being bitten by one of the dogs. At his home, the boy's grandmother was in the backyard with two pit bulls that a neighbor says belong to the...
GOLDEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
City
Golden, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Golden, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

Grandmother in critical condition, dog euthanized after attack

She didn’t know much about her new neighbors across the street but when she heard screaming outside of her door, she knew enough to call 911 to help the hysterical child running her way. The 12 year-old boy had just been attacked by the family dogs and then they jumped on his grandmother who had just brought him and his sister home from school, the neighbor said. “He was covered...
GOLDEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Pit Bulls
CBS Denver

Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway

A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County

A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch.   All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

CSP: 13-year-old girl who took parents car caused major crash involving school bus

An underage driver who took her parents' SUV was responsible for a major car wreck on Friday in which several people were hurt. That's according to Colorado State Patrol, who investigated the crash at Highway 287 and Lookout Road in eastern Boulder County. CSP's initial investigation indicated that the parents of the 13-year-old girl weren't aware that she had taken their Chevy Suburban. That SUV was heavily damaged, along with two other vehicles and a school bus. One student was on board the bus at the time but wasn't hurt. Authorities said the girl will be cited, but they said it isn't expected that she will be jailed.The people who were injured were all taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were described as being serious.So far it's not clear how far the 13-year-old traveled in the SUV before the crash happened.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
ABC News

ABC News

830K+
Followers
178K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy