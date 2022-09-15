Effective: 2022-09-17 11:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 930 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 2.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Saturday was 2.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.4 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Sat 10 am 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.3

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO