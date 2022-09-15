Read full article on original website
Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North
Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
Inside collapse of Putin’s army as Ukraine flaunts spoils of war, generals flee and troops hold ‘surrender talks’
VLADIMIR Putin's demoralised and terrified soldiers are stealing clothes from Ukrainian homes and fleeing across the border on bikes in a desperate bid to escape conflict, reports have claimed. In recent days, Vlad's army appears to have suffered an astonishing collapse, with Ukrainian officials estimating to have reclaimed some 3,000...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Ukraine rains down barrage of Himars missiles on meeting of pro-Kremlin officials in Russian-occupied city
UKRAINE unleashed a barrage of missiles on Russia's headquarters in Kherson yesterday during a meeting of top pro-Kremlin officials. Ukraine has launched a major offensive to take back territory in the south, including Kherson - the only large city captured by Russian forces in the first few days of the war.
Russians Leave Behind Huge Arsenals of Ammunition While Retreating—Photo
Russian troops are leaving behind huge arsenals of ammunition while retreating amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive, according to photos shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The images, published by the SBU's press service on Telegram and Twitter, show an abandoned vehicle and what appears to be boxes of ammunition...
Putin ally calls Russian retreat in Ukraine ‘astounding’
The leader of Chechnya is criticizing the Russian army as it loses occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say,” Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday in an audio message on the platform Telegram, according to translations from The Guardian. An...
Putin Stuck 'In a Box' as Ukraine Foils Russians at Dnieper River: General
The Russian military was described as being "drunk, brutal" and having "low morale, bad leadership."
Watch ‘panicking’ Russians fall off tank before it crashes into a tree during humiliating retreat in Ukraine
THIS is the shocking moment Russian troops fall off a speeding tank before it crashes into a tree during a humiliating retreat in Ukraine. Drone footage shows multiple Kremlin soldiers hurtling off the out-of-control tank in Kharkiv as Ukraine continue their 30-mile advance into Russian occupied areas. Moments after Vladimir...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin condemns ‘despicable, cruel’ killing of Darya Dugina as Russia blames Ukraine for car bombing – as it happened
Russian president makes statement after death of ally’s daughter; Russian security service accuses Ukraine special services over death
BBC
Ukraine counter-offensive: Russian forces retreat as Ukraine takes key towns
Russian forces have withdrawn from key eastern towns, as a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack makes further gains. Ukrainian officials said troops entered Kupiansk, a vital eastern supply hub for Russian forces, on Saturday. Russia's defence ministry then said its troops have retreated from nearby Izyum to allow them "to regroup". The...
Putin Scrambles to Marshal Russian Forces as Ukraine Army Reaches Border
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scrambling to marshal his forces amid reports that Ukrainian troops are close to the Russian border. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that the Russian leader is in constant contact with top officials within the military and the defense department. "The President is in...
Washington Examiner
Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
Russian troops fleeing after their lines were shattered left behind so much ammo and weaponry Ukraine struggled to handle it all
Ukraine has pushed a massive counteroffensive in the country's northeast and southern regions. The advancement has forced Russian soldiers to flee their positions, some even in civilian clothes. Some Ukrainian troops say they've been overwhelmed by how much ammo and weaponry was left behind. Ukrainian forces are staging a lightning-fast...
Russian troops ‘being killed 10 to one’ by Ukraine heroes as Vlad’s men dump rusting Soviet tanks in chaotic retreat
RUSSIAN troops are being killed 10 to one by Ukraine heroes as Vlad's men dump rusting Soviet tanks in a chaotic retreat, defence officials claim. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council says Kremlin losses are significantly higher than Ukraine's. He told Channel 24: "For one of...
Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv
Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with...
Ukraine Fires Rockets at Russian Military Bases in Crimea: Ukraine Official
A pair of Ukrainian officials argue in an essay that further strikes against Crimea could change the tide of the war.
Ex-Russian MP claims Russian partisans responsible for Moscow car bomb
Speaking in Kyiv, Ilya Ponomarev alleges bomb that killed daughter of Putin ally was work of underground group
‘It’s Not an Army Here’: Russian Soldier Warns of Battlefield Collapse
Russia is said to be canceling plans to send new troops to Ukraine as more of its service members are reportedly refusing to fight following humiliating losses on the battlefield.Ukrainian intelligence reported Wednesday that members of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are surrendering their military benefits in order to resign for their refusal to fight.“At the same time, a catastrophic shortage of personnel is seen in the units taking part in the war against Ukraine,” the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said.The agency did not specify how many service members have reportedly opted...
‘They were in a sad state’: Ukraine forces find Russians in retreat
Some of the Russian forces driven out of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have fled back across the border, although the elite tank regiment tasked to carry out the first strike against Nato and defend Moscow has stopped its retreat at Donetsk. The Kremlin’s main stronghold in north east Ukraine has fallen, the route to Donbas reclaimed by Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops. The Russian troops left in the eastern and southern front in Ukraine are battered, “degraded” in military parlance, and morale is low. The sweeping gains made by Ukrainian forces have led to more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) of...
