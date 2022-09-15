ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Hill

Putin ally calls Russian retreat in Ukraine ‘astounding’

The leader of Chechnya is criticizing the Russian army as it loses occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say,” Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday in an audio message on the platform Telegram, according to translations from The Guardian. An...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Missiles#Central Ukraine#Western Ukraine#Russian#Ukrinform
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine counter-offensive: Russian forces retreat as Ukraine takes key towns

Russian forces have withdrawn from key eastern towns, as a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack makes further gains. Ukrainian officials said troops entered Kupiansk, a vital eastern supply hub for Russian forces, on Saturday. Russia's defence ministry then said its troops have retreated from nearby Izyum to allow them "to regroup". The...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
Washington Examiner

Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian troops fleeing after their lines were shattered left behind so much ammo and weaponry Ukraine struggled to handle it all

Ukraine has pushed a massive counteroffensive in the country's northeast and southern regions. The advancement has forced Russian soldiers to flee their positions, some even in civilian clothes. Some Ukrainian troops say they've been overwhelmed by how much ammo and weaponry was left behind. Ukrainian forces are staging a lightning-fast...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

‘It’s Not an Army Here’: Russian Soldier Warns of Battlefield Collapse

Russia is said to be canceling plans to send new troops to Ukraine as more of its service members are reportedly refusing to fight following humiliating losses on the battlefield.Ukrainian intelligence reported Wednesday that members of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are surrendering their military benefits in order to resign for their refusal to fight.“At the same time, a catastrophic shortage of personnel is seen in the units taking part in the war against Ukraine,” the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said.The agency did not specify how many service members have reportedly opted...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘They were in a sad state’: Ukraine forces find Russians in retreat

Some of the Russian forces driven out of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have fled back across the border, although the elite tank regiment tasked to carry out the first strike against Nato and defend Moscow has stopped its retreat at Donetsk. The Kremlin’s main stronghold in north east Ukraine has fallen, the route to Donbas reclaimed by Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops. The Russian troops left in the eastern and southern front in Ukraine are battered, “degraded” in military parlance, and morale is low. The sweeping gains made by Ukrainian forces have led to more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) of...
MILITARY
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy