Playing for the Planet: Rugby League's plant based power

Our 'Playing for the Planet' series is back, as we focus on athletes taking positive climate action. David Garrido and double Olympic sailing champion Hannah Mills visit Warrington Wolves' Robbie Mulhern for the latest episode.
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final

St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
