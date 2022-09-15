Read full article on original website
SkySports
Vitality Roses: England name squads as World Cup prep continues; Chelsea Pitman returns for series vs Uganda, live on Sky
Chelsea Pitman returns to the Vitality Roses squad for England’s forthcoming series against Uganda, live on Sky Sports, while head coach Jess Thirlby has also named further squads to face Australia and for the FAST5 Netball World Series. England will play their first Tests since this summer's Commonwealth Games...
SkySports
Liam Williams out of Wales' autumn internationals vs New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Georgia with collarbone injury
Liam Williams will miss Wales' autumn Tests against New Zealand, Argentina and Australia after suffering a collarbone injury on his Cardiff debut. The British and Irish Lions full-back was hurt midway through the first half of Cardiff's United Rugby Championship victory over Munster on Saturday. He has undergone surgery and...
SkySports
James Ward-Prowse: Southampton captain says pain of England Euros omission is World Cup motivation
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse says the pain of not being included in England's squad for the European Championships motivates him to ensure there will be no repeat ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Ward-Prowse, who has 10 caps and two goals to his name for England, was named in...
SkySports
Playing for the Planet: Rugby League's plant based power
Our 'Playing for the Planet' series is back, as we focus on athletes taking positive climate action. David Garrido and double Olympic sailing champion Hannah Mills visit Warrington Wolves' Robbie Mulhern for the latest episode.
SkySports
England Women vs India Women: Live updates from Hove as ODI series begins
Follow live over-by-over updates as England Women take on India Women at Hove for the first match of the ODI series. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...
SkySports
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final
St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe aims to end time at club with more title glory
There are few people better placed than Liam Sutcliffe to assess the ups and downs experienced at Leeds Rhinos since one of the Betfred Super League's most successful clubs last lifted the title. The 27-year-old is one of only three players still part of the squad from the matchday 17...
SkySports
St Helens' Morgan Knowles will not play in Grand Final after losing appeal against suspension
St Helens' Morgan Knowles will not play in Saturday's Grand Final after the club lost an appeal against a two-match suspension he received following their semi-final against Salford. The independent tribunal upheld the Match Review Panel's decision and also imposed a £500 fine. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12...
SkySports
England vs India: Smriti Mandhana stars as tourists cruise to win in ODI series opener
Smriti Mandhana made a classy 91 as India cruised to a seven-wicket win over England in the first one-day international at Hove. England, under stand-in captain Amy Jones, won the T20 international series 2-1 but a clinical performance saw the tourists triumph in the first of three 50-over matches. Early...
