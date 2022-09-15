Read full article on original website
Related
myneworleans.com
Week of September 19: Fall Picnics, Costume Fun and Something Spooky This Way Comes…
A cool front moved through last week, football games are back and it’s prime fall picnic and tailgating season. Take advantage of the nice weather and pick up some prepared options for a quick afternoon alfresco happy hour, a very-much-welcomed party treat or as a casual dinner with family and friends. Here are some of my recent favorites.
myneworleans.com
Upper Quarter Neighborhood Watch National Night Out Block Party
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Upper Quarter Neighborhood Watch is hosting a National Night Out Block Party on October 4 in the 900 block of Orleans Avenue from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Keep the Quarter Clean will have a table at the event. Stop by and learn more about sanitation efforts in the French Quarter. Please come show your support, enjoy live music from the Bourbon Street Beignet, and hang out with your local police officers and firefighters!
an17.com
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
bizneworleans.com
Organizers Reveal Lineup for National Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — During a Sept. 16 kick-off press conference, organizers of the Oct. 1-2 National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s announced the fifth annual event’s entertainment lineup and details of a new partnership with Son of a Saint. The festival’s official poster by local artist Nesby Phips also made its debut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myneworleans.com
71st Miss Universe Competition to be Held in New Orleans Jan. 14
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Miss Universe Organization today announced the 71st MISS UNIVERSE® competition will be held in New Orleans on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The international event will be hosted at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “There is no place like New Orleans....
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
Eater
Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans
Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
NOLA.com
Polar Express train ride will not operate in New Orleans for Christmas 2022, company says
The popular Polar Express train ride will not operate in New Orleans this year, company officials said, citing a shortage of equipment and personnel. "There are simply not enough resources available to run our trains at Union Passenger Terminal this season," officials posted last week on the company's Facebook page.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
Starbucks makes good on promise to close more stores as crime rages in New Orleans
A popular Starbucks location in New Orleans will close next month due to safety concerns, just weeks after Starbucks' top executive said crime will force stores across the country to close. "Challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by COVID are challenges...
iheart.com
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America
Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
NOLA.com
Traditional circus will roll into New Orleans this weekend, complete with elephants, clowns and acrobats
Elephants, ponies, camels and clowns can mean only one thing. The circus is back in town!. This weekend, the Carden International Circus Spectacular brings the big top to the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner with three rings of acrobats, elephants, daredevils and a troupe of dancing bears. Ringmaster...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
To help spark a revival of New Orleans East, advocates - but of course - throw a festival
For decades, residents of New Orleans East have pined to raise families and build businesses in the "city within a city" that they say the area used to be. It's been in decline since the mid-1980s, they say, and was left, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, without much government or private investment.
theadvocate.com
Tailgating New Orleans-style may be chaotic, but it's 'got culture to it'
Tailgating is different in New Orleans. It’s not conducted in some sparkling, sprawling, stadium-side parking lot. It’s a chaotic, feral affair. In New Orleans, tailgating is a broken play, with action scattered in pockets along Poydras Street, in the shadow of highway overpasses, on narrow neutral grounds and other ad hoc locations amid the architecture of the Central Business District.
WDSU
700 Canal St. Starbucks closing soon; CBD business battle crime and homelessness
NEW ORLEANS — The popular Starbucks on 700 Canal announced its closing its doors after a bout with crime in the area. Oct. 3 is the last day for operations for the Canal location. Starbucks media relations team released this statement:. “Our stores are windows into America and every...
Eater
New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA
New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelouisianaweekend.com
Black Magic Show is September 24th
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will celebrate their 28th anniversary with The Black Magic Show and Gala on September 24, 2022 at The Building located at 1427 Oretha Castle Haley boulevard in New Orleans. This event will be complete with a VIP patron party, a magic show, and a silent auction.
myneworleans.com
Tickets on Sale for Disney’s The Lion King at the Saenger Theatre
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Disney Theatrical Productions and Broadway in New Orleans tickets for the return engagement of Disney’s The Lion King are on sale now. New Orleans’ most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the Saenger Theatre stage on Thursday, Oct. 27, for a limited engagement of 3 weeks through Sunday, Nov. 13.
NOLA.com
Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.
For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
WGMD Radio
New Orleans becomes murder capital of America, overtaking St. Louis
New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America as the city sees a 141% increase in homicides when compared to recent years. According to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, an organization that tracks crime and also tries to bring it down, there have been 52 homicides per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 11.
Comments / 0