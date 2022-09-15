Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN Expands Betting Content With Eye Toward Own Sportsbook
ESPN is still exploring the launch of its own branded sportsbook. As the Worldwide Leader in Sports seeks to join the sports betting gold rush, the network is beefing up its content portfolio. Just in time for football season, the network has promoted Doug Kezirian to “Sports Betting Insider.”
Troy Aikman Calls UCLA’s Attendance an ’Embarrassment’
Another poor fan showing at the Rose Bowl had a prominent alum up in arms.
Webinar: How to Improve the Fan Experience at the Stadium and Online
The best sports organizations in the industry now operate entertainment businesses, and the first priority is to give the fans what they want – while simultaneously growing revenue and innovating. Today however, the needs and wants of consumers are constantly evolving. Front Office Sports sat down with three team...
Disney CFO Shuts Down Suggestion of ESPN Spinoff
Disney isn’t interested in letting ESPN go anytime soon. When Daniel Loeb’s Third Point increased its stake in Disney last month, the activist investor sent a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek calling on him to spin off the sports network. “ESPN would have greater flexibility to pursue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
RedBird Sells Stake in NFLPA, MLBPA Venture at $600M Profit
A joint venture between the NFL and MLB players is bidding adieu to its original private equity partner and welcoming three more. RedBird Capital Partners is selling its 40% stake in OneTeam, a business that handles the intellectual property rights of the MLBPA and NFLPA. HPS Investment Partners, Atlantic Park...
NFL・
Amazon’s Advertising Blitz Ahead Of First ‘Thursday Night Football’
If consumers don’t know “Thursday Night Football” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video tonight, it won’t be from lack of trying. Amazon is leveraging its power as the country’s No. 1 ecommerce site with an advertising and marketing blitz for tonight’s stream of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers.
Disney CEO Explains Vision for ESPN, Sports Betting
Disney has made it clear that it’s sticking with ESPN — despite recent entreaties from a prominent investor to spin off the network. At the company’s D23 Expo, Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicized ESPN’s sports betting efforts, claiming Disney is “working very hard” on developing an ESPN sports betting app.
Fox Sports Eyeing LIV Golf’s U.S. Media Rights
Sports TV can make for strange bedfellows. Take Fox Sports and LIV Golf chief executive officer Greg Norman. Six years after Fox fired Norman as its lead golf announcer, the network is the leading contender for LIV’s U.S. media rights, sources told Front Office Sports. Will Staeger, chief media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forbes released their 2022 Top Creators list and ranked Internet favorites
Who you follow online varies according to your interests. Maybe it's just your friends or family members, but it's likely you follow at least one of these influencers that are featured on the recently released Forbes 2022 Top Creators list. The list pulls from TikTok stars, Instagram influencers, and Youtube favorites. Some are very accomplished with clothing companies and movie features, and others are rising through the ranks on social media.
LIV’s Greg Norman Says TV Interest ‘Enormous’￼￼
LIV — which currently airs its events on YouTube — has had lukewarm viewership results. The new league saw Round 1 of its inaugural tournament in June average 94,000 viewers. The second round averaged 54,000 viewers, according to Apex Marketing. Norman has vowed that LIV has an opportunity...
NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Latest Celebrity To Endorse LIV Golf
Rebel LIV Golf has hired NBA legend Scottie Pippen to welcome fans to the LIV Golf Invitational in Chicago from Sep. 16-18. The two-minute video shows the former Chicago Bull flashing his six championship rings — while extolling LIV’s team format. “The idea of team play in golf?...
NBA・
NFL Sees Huge Viewership Numbers Heading into Amazon’s ‘TNF’ Debut
The NFL and Amazon will test their combined clout, starting Thursday night, as they look to transform the viewer experience. Coming off of a first week in which games averaged 18.5 million viewers – up 3% from last year and the highest figure since 2016 – the NFL is testing its might with its first streaming-only property.
NFL・
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0