FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
WRAL
While delivering school supplies to Edgecombe County, Gov. Cooper calls for more aid to districts in need
TARBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper delivered school supplies on Tuesday to Martin Millennium Academy in Tarboro. Cooper told WRAL News that rural areas need more supplies in classrooms. He also said North Carolina has to do better for districts in need. With programs like its Spanish immersion classroom,...
WRAL
NC residents demand accountability as chemical polluter expands production
Chemours, a spin-off of DuPont, is expanding production after letting toxic "forever chemicals" seep into the air, water, and soil. Thousands of North Carolina residents do not have clean drinking water at their homes because of the contamination.
WRAL
Raleigh seeks to make Six Forks Road safer to drive, walk and bike
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 50,000 cars a day pass by the North Hills shopping area on Six Forks Road, where the construction group Kane Realty wants to build towers up to 40 stories tall. That growth is why city council is taking a new look at the future...
WRAL
Bodies of 2 NC teens reported missing over the weekend found in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. — The bodies of two Orange County teenagers reported missing over the weekend were found, according to both the sheriff's office. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two men riding four-wheelers in western Orange County discovered the bodies at the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads. Family...
WRAL
Balloons released in memory of teen found dead in Orange County
It was a somber scene at Eastern Alamance High School as people gathered to remember Devin Clark. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Brad SimmonsWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Fourth man charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
DURHAM, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. Tuesday police said an indictment was secured for an additional suspect, 55-year-old Michael Robinson, in May of 2022. It is unknown at this time the exact charges against Robinson.
WRAL
Reports: Teens found dead on trail may have been in car with a third person
MEBANE, N.C. — Family members of two teens found shot dead Sunday afternoon say they got into a car with one other person in the hours before their disappearance. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were friends, their families said. Both were reported missing over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, two men riding four-wheelers in western Orange County discovered their bodies near the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads and called the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
WRAL
Deadly home invasion: Deputies on the scene all night after person found dead in Person County home
ROXBORO, N.C. — More than six hours after a deadly home invasion in Person County, deputies were still on the scene early Wednesday morning. Deputies have turned off their lights, but the crime scene tape remains up around a home on Burlington Road in Roxboro, just across the street from Rolesville Grocery.
WRAL
NC pastor exonerated in 1993 robbery using fingerprints taken at scene
Pastor Darron Carmon served eight years in prison for the crime he did not commit after he was convicted for 'robbery with a dangerous weapon' after a one-day trial. He was sentenced to 14 to 40 years in prison, but was released in 2001 because of good behavior. The conviction was overturned after the recent discovery of fingerprints taken from the scene of the robbery.
WRAL
Siler City, the town where Mayberry's 'Aunt Bee' lived out her retirement
Actress Frances Bavier retired to Siler City after the series ended and became friends with a man in town whose daughter has written a book about that special friendship. Today, people leave pickles on Aunt Bee's gravestone in Siler City in honor of a particularly favorite episode from the show.
WRAL
Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, KAN. — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.
WRAL
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in bathtub charged with neglect, her boyfriend with murder, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A mother was charged with neglect and her boyfriend was charged with murder Sunday after the Rocky Mount police found a 1-year-old dead in a bathtub. The child was found unresponsive at a home on the 600 block of Paul Street in Rocky Mount, according to the police.
