ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL

Reports: Teens found dead on trail may have been in car with a third person

MEBANE, N.C. — Family members of two teens found shot dead Sunday afternoon say they got into a car with one other person in the hours before their disappearance. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were friends, their families said. Both were reported missing over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, two men riding four-wheelers in western Orange County discovered their bodies near the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads and called the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wral#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Photography#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wral Archives#Raleigh Tv#Ai#Wral Tv
WRAL

NC pastor exonerated in 1993 robbery using fingerprints taken at scene

Pastor Darron Carmon served eight years in prison for the crime he did not commit after he was convicted for 'robbery with a dangerous weapon' after a one-day trial. He was sentenced to 14 to 40 years in prison, but was released in 2001 because of good behavior. The conviction was overturned after the recent discovery of fingerprints taken from the scene of the robbery.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, KAN. — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy