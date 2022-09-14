ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

96.7 KISS FM

Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?

Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
Alt 95.7

Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!

In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
BUTTE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Whiskey Is Huge in Montana. Who Has The Best?

Montana loves many things, and one of them is good whiskey. From smooth rye whiskey to drink fire-side to a classic old-fashioned, there is a whiskey for everyone. Whiskey is a point of pride for most distilleries in Montana. Wherever there is a distillery, there is whiskey. Most of them are delicious, and locals regularly buy Montana brands over national ones. So one question remains: where is the best whiskey in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

25 of the Best Places in Montana For Chicken Tenders

If you're craving chicken tenders and you're looking for the best that Montana has to offer, we've got you covered. Chicken tenders are loved all over the state of Montana; probably because they're quick, easy, delicious, and filling. There's just something about pairing chicken tenders with your favorite dipping sauce that really hits the spot. When it comes to dipping sauces for chicken tenders, there are quite a few options. My personal favorite is honey mustard, but some people prefer barbecue or ranch, among others.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world

When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Countries Montana exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Out of State Luxury Company Aims to Develop Holland Lake Resort

Now, let us not begin this with a bunch of "go back to where you came from" talk. It is clear that Montana has been found and people are taking advantage of the opportunities available in the state. There is no surprise that companies are looking at Montana as an investment. Which, in the long run, doesn't suck for our economy. But, this progress and funneling of money into the state could begin to take a toll on some of the natural beauty we long-time residents of the state sometimes take for granted.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana

I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine Magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Montana to get money for electric vehicle network

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states, one of which is Montana, and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

