Warming waters threaten Montana's blue ribbon trout fishing
A new study conducted by the U.S geological survey, Montana Fish Wildlife and parks and the University of Montana suggests a third of the state’s waters may be unsuitable for trout by the year 2080.
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?
Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
Range Magazine Publisher CJ Hadley in Montana with Skinner
Range Magazine publisher CJ Hadley said she just came to Montana to enjoy the state, and blow off a little steam out on the shooting range. Plus, she wanted to spend some time with the incredible Range Magazine writer Dave Skinner from the Flathead Valley. Thankfully, she and Skinner took...
Do You Live In One Of Montana’s Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities?
Every night when we go to sleep, we like to feel safe. We don't want to worry about whether there will be a break-in, a shooting, or even worse, a murder. So when it comes to Montana, what cities are considered the "most dangerous"? Maybe you are living in one right now.
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!
In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
Whiskey Is Huge in Montana. Who Has The Best?
Montana loves many things, and one of them is good whiskey. From smooth rye whiskey to drink fire-side to a classic old-fashioned, there is a whiskey for everyone. Whiskey is a point of pride for most distilleries in Montana. Wherever there is a distillery, there is whiskey. Most of them are delicious, and locals regularly buy Montana brands over national ones. So one question remains: where is the best whiskey in Montana?
25 of the Best Places in Montana For Chicken Tenders
If you're craving chicken tenders and you're looking for the best that Montana has to offer, we've got you covered. Chicken tenders are loved all over the state of Montana; probably because they're quick, easy, delicious, and filling. There's just something about pairing chicken tenders with your favorite dipping sauce that really hits the spot. When it comes to dipping sauces for chicken tenders, there are quite a few options. My personal favorite is honey mustard, but some people prefer barbecue or ranch, among others.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
YouTuber Gives Insulting But Brutally Honest Perspective of Montana
Is Montana just a giant state filled with drunk white people? YouTuber Nick Johnson thinks so. At least that was his first impression of the Treasure State. Just a state full of drunks, hunters, the occasional cluster of bratty millennials, and a handful of native Americans. Oh, and lots of critters.
montanaoutdoor.com
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world
When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
Montana 1k Acre Wildfire 0% Contained: Firefighters Unable to Enter Area
The over 1,000-acre wildfire that’s raging in Helena National Forest remains 0% contained as masses of dry timber fuel the flames and make it unsafe for firefighters to enter the area by ground. In an update, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office said officials have been assessing the risks. And...
Fairfield Sun Times
Countries Montana exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Montana is Full of Big Fish! Check Out These Pictures
Montana is known for a lot of things, and fishing is a big one. The state is full of rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and other places that are perfect for fishing. I spend a lot of time on Montana rivers during the summer, and personally, river fishing is my favorite. A...
Out of State Luxury Company Aims to Develop Holland Lake Resort
Now, let us not begin this with a bunch of "go back to where you came from" talk. It is clear that Montana has been found and people are taking advantage of the opportunities available in the state. There is no surprise that companies are looking at Montana as an investment. Which, in the long run, doesn't suck for our economy. But, this progress and funneling of money into the state could begin to take a toll on some of the natural beauty we long-time residents of the state sometimes take for granted.
Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana
I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine Magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,315 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 308,023 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,315 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,513 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,539,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,138...
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
Montana Fire Season 2022: 10 Largest Wildfires Burning Right Now
The 2022 Montana fire season is in full swing, and there are several wildfires burning in Montana. There are currently 93 large wildfires burning in the western United States, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Idaho currently has the most active wildfires with 34. Montana has the second most with 23.
NBCMontana
Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
NBCMontana
Montana to get money for electric vehicle network
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states, one of which is Montana, and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)...
