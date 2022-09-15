ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Comments / 24

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KIII 3News

Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Student brought gun to Hamlin Middle School, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was found with a gun at Hamlin Middle School Monday, according to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. The gun was found after a student made a report to administration that another student was in possession of a "dangerous weapon," a letter sent to parents from the school said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio

A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Punishments#South Texas#K12#Hamlin Middle School#Coastal Bend School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law
KIII 3News

TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Family reunites with family dog two years later

When Maria Vega and her family lost their dog Fluffy in March 2020 in Corpus Christi, she did not expect to ever see that dog again. However, two and a half years later, Beeville Animal Control found Fluffy and called the Vega family to let them know Fluffy had been located. Vega and her kids got ready for a short trip from McAllen to reunite with their family pet.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Sept. 15, 2022: Latest on Corpus Christi’s troubled Harbor Bridge project

A construction project in Corpus Christi to replace the current Harbor Bridge, built during World War II, has given public officials headaches for years. New bridge construction has halted as TxDOT and other engineers worry those design issues could lead to a collapse. Also: The latest on the railroad worker strike that wasn’t. Plus: You’ve heard of blue books, the green book, but what about the beige book? It’s choc full of the economy’s secrets, and our own Sean Saldana’s been looking through a copy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

False report of active shooter at Alice Spohn Hospital

ALICE, Texas — A false report of an active shooter at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Alice prompted worries Sunday, but police determined there was no threat. The Alice Police Department said the call came in at noon Sunday. The Alice Police Department, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Alice Fire Department all responded to the scene.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy