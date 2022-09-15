Read full article on original website
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a large police presence at Ray High School Friday afternoon after reports of an alleged active shooter on campus. Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there was no active shooter and asked parents not to come to campus while they cleared the scene.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teen is behind bars after making a prank call about a weapon at a Beeville school and authorities want the public to know they take these situations very seriously. It was Monday when Moreno Junior High in Beeville was put on lockdown after a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grandmother is working to pick up the pieces after an early morning fire Thursday heavily destroyed her trailer along with other properties. The woman and her grandchild who was also home at the time made it out safely. However the family lost two of...
“I hope you like prison,” Natalie Peters said as she looked Ferguson in the eye from the witness stand. “And I hope it’s the best life sentence.”
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was found with a gun at Hamlin Middle School Monday, according to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. The gun was found after a student made a report to administration that another student was in possession of a "dangerous weapon," a letter sent to parents from the school said.
A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Army veteran accused of stealing $2.1 million worth of Fort Hood military gear and then having it sold on eBay pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Corpus Christi federal court. Brandon Dominic Brown was arrested last September, along with Army veteran Jessica Elantrell Smith. The...
The CCPD told KRIS 6 News they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a woman causing damage to a building on Shoreline near Whataburger by the Bay.
BEEVILLE, Texas — A Beeville police officer resigned from the force after being arrested on a DWI charge. Sgt. Mark Jimenez was seen hitting a parked car with his police cruiser while on duty. He then allegedly drove off and left the scene. The Department of Public Safety was...
A student at Hamlin Middle School was taken into custody Monday morning after an unloaded gun was found in his backpack.
Billy Ferguson told CCPD investigators that he picked Cooley, who had recently moved to the area, at random.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
The search warrants resulted in the arrests of two men and three women on illegal gambling charges.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of students within Corpus Christi ISD, for one reason or another, are not showing up for classes. Officials with the district said truancy is especially an issue with students around the age of 16 and 17. Students who were so close to getting their diplomas, but then changed course.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular JK Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville, Texas is not only almost completely restored, but it will also double as an emergency operation center. This is all thanks to a competitive grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The exposition...
When Maria Vega and her family lost their dog Fluffy in March 2020 in Corpus Christi, she did not expect to ever see that dog again. However, two and a half years later, Beeville Animal Control found Fluffy and called the Vega family to let them know Fluffy had been located. Vega and her kids got ready for a short trip from McAllen to reunite with their family pet.
A construction project in Corpus Christi to replace the current Harbor Bridge, built during World War II, has given public officials headaches for years. New bridge construction has halted as TxDOT and other engineers worry those design issues could lead to a collapse. Also: The latest on the railroad worker strike that wasn’t. Plus: You’ve heard of blue books, the green book, but what about the beige book? It’s choc full of the economy’s secrets, and our own Sean Saldana’s been looking through a copy.
ALICE, Texas — A false report of an active shooter at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Alice prompted worries Sunday, but police determined there was no threat. The Alice Police Department said the call came in at noon Sunday. The Alice Police Department, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Alice Fire Department all responded to the scene.
ANNAVILLE, Texas — Fire crews with ESD #1 battled a blaze involving several homes in Calallen Thursday morning. Crews were called to River Ln. around 5 a.m. and found a trailer home engulfed in flames, according to Nueces County ESD #1. The flames quickly spread to two other nearby homes.
