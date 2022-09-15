Jamaal Brown hopes to lead Upper St. Clair football to first title since 2006

“I’m very excited to see where the rest of the season takes us"

Photo provided by Jamaal Brown

When Jamaal Brown moved from Florida to Pittsburgh in the middle of his freshman year of high school in 2020, little did he know that by the time his senior year rolled around he would be one of the best players in the area.

Upper St. Clair’s football team is 3-0 to start the season and one of the biggest reasons for the hot start is the quickness and explosiveness of Brown at running back.

Throughout the first three games, opposing teams have struggled to tackle Brown as he has rushed for 357 yards and three touchdowns and is averaging 11.5 yards per carry. He is on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards in the regular season and also makes his presence felt on the defensive side of the football at linebacker.

It has a been a strong bounce back year so far for Brown, who was limited due to a broken ankle as a junior and ran for just 328 yards.

Brown currently holds 15 Division I offers, including from Richmond and Navy. It’s not determined yet when he will commit and what position he will play in college. But what is known is that he wants to get to that next level.

“I have played football since I was five,” Brown said. “I kept playing because I always had a dream of playing at the next level and to get the most I can out of football. I would say that if anyone wanted to have an opportunity to play at the next level like me that they should take all the little things seriously.

“Sophomore year and junior year are important and it’s vital to put a lot of time in the weight room and on the field.”

Upper St. Clair has not won a WPIAL and PIAA football title since 2006. Every year, the team makes a deep playoff run but comes up short.

This year, Brown wants to be the guy that helps the Panthers get over the hump and he knows he has to be the leader because other teammates are going to rely on him to be the guy,

“I do my best to lead by example more than being the bossy type,” Brown said. “If my teammates see me putting in the work on the field, I think that’ll motivate them to do the same as well.”

While Brown has been fielding college offers, it can be good for him to get his mind off the recruiting process for a little bit so he can continue to improve and he seems to be getting better each game.

“I would say the pace of the game has just slowed up to me compared to my freshman year,” Brown said. “With experience, you understand things better and you can execute anything under pressure.”

He also has a head coach in Mike Junko who can help make sure Brown is focused on football and potentially go down in Upper St. Clair football history as one of its best players.

“He is a great coach with a great coaching staff,” Brown said. “Since I’ve been here, we have never worked as hard as we’ve worked during this past off-season and even now in the regular season. The mindset for all of us is different and I think he’s done a great job instilling that into us.”

While Brown is the one putting up big numbers for the Upper St. Clair offense, he acknowledges that the undefeated start for the Panthers has been a team effort.

“I think the biggest thing for us starting off hot is that we’re just so united,” Brown said. “We have 25 seniors, and we are all just bought in. We believe in what we can do this year.”

As the team looks forward to seeing what they can accomplish, Brown knows that his team needs to stay focused. He is going to be one of the players that is relied on to set the team straight if the Panthers hope to reach “the promised land” this season.

“I’m very excited to see where the rest of the season takes us,” Brown said. “I think we have something special, and this is only the beginning. We just need to stay locked in, keep the belief and take it week-by-week.”