kitco.com
Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears working on price downtrend
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday, after hitting a three-month low Monday. A drop in prices below former chart support at the early-September low gave the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and they are presently working on a price downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in morning trading to 27,308.66. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped...
kitco.com
Bitcoin bulls battle to hold support at $19k as all eyes are focused on the Fed
The current consensus is that the central bank will raise the Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points;
kitco.com
New York Court orders Alameda to repay a $200 million loan from Voyager Digital
Alameda originally borrowed $380 million worth of several cryptocurrencies in September 2021, and Voyager Digital requested that the...
kitco.com
Breaking: Colorado becomes the first state to accept Bitcoin as payment for taxes
According to the Colorado Department of Revenue's (CDR) website, "cryptocurrency" is now listed as a form of payment,
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Ethereum completed a key revamp of its blockchain network
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Celsius, rising 22.51%. Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await U.S. inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin jumped about 10% on September 9 and 3.9% on Monday, trading above $22,000. The move was encouraged by a weaker dollar and as investors awaited U.S. inflation numbers, writes Bloomberg.
kitco.com
'Fed sledgehammer' will cause a crash worse than 2008 but Bitcoin, Ethereum will hit new all-time highs by 2025
(Kitco News) - The 'Fed sledgehammer' of rising interest rates will cause a market crash worse than 2008, but Bitcoin and Ethereum will recover to all-time highs, said Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. "I think it's going to be worse than the 2008 correction, worse than the...
kitco.com
SEC claims jurisdiction over ETH transactions since a majority of nodes are in the U.S.
Tucked within the lawsuit charging Balina with conducting an unregistered offering of Sparkster (SPRK) tokens when he formed
