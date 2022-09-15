U.S. Cotton Gains: Reformation is partnering with the White Buffalo Land Trust and more to promote organic cotton in the U.S. under a pre-competitive coalition called “C4.” Standing for the California Cotton and Climate Coalition, C4’s premise is that by sourcing directly from farmers utilizing regenerative practices under the White Buffalo Land Trust, farmer livelihoods are more directly sustained on the rolling timeline of product releases planned for 2023. Producers for the cotton include the Bowles Farming Company and Stone Land Company. More from WWDInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisA Peak Inside Reformation's Downtown L.A. FactoryFirst Look Inside Reformation's...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 MINUTES AGO