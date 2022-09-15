Ohio’s top high school football players: Meet the offensive linemen

Who are the top high school offensive linemen in Ohio this season?

Photo by Jeff Harwell

High school football season is upon us once again.

Over the last few weeks, we have been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school football.

We began by looking at the state's top quarterbacks , defensive linemen , running backs , linebackers , wide receivers , tight ends , cornerbacks and safeties . Now we will look at the state’s top offensive linemen.

There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveOH to discuss the other offensive linemen worthy of fans’ attention in 2022. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.

Eli Aruri, Kings, Senior

Named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II as a junior. Aruri was a part of an offensive line that blocked for quarterback Will Kocher, who was named the Eastern Cincinnati Conference Offensive Player of the Year. The offense also had over 1,900 yards rushing behind that line.

Ryan Carretta, St. Charles, Senior

Was named third-team All-Ohio in Division II as a junior. The University of Pittsburgh University commit is the No. 23-ranked player in Ohio in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

Phillip Daniels, Princeton, Senior

Another University of Pittsburgh commit, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound tackle is the No. 30-ranked player in Ohio’s senior class according to 247Sports. He plays on both side of the ball for the Vikings.

Ben Dehmer, New Albany, Senior

The only returning starter along the offensive line from last year for the Eagles, his experience will be critical for the New Albany offense that runs the wing-T offense. Through four games this season, he has helped the Eagles score 45 points per game, about the same they did a season ago.

Luke Hamilton, Avon, Junior

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle was named third-team All-Ohio in Division II last season. Ohio’s fourth-ranked player in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, he leads the offensive line that blocks for quarterback Sam DeTillio and running back Jakorion Coffey. DeTillio threw for more than 2,400 yards and rushed for nearly 800 yards, while Coffey had a breakout season with almost 1,500 yards rushing and scored 24 touchdowns as a sophomore. He holds offers from Penn State, Michigan and Tennessee plus others.

Drew Holt, Archbishop Hoban, Senior

Named second-team All-Ohio in Division II last season, the 6-foot, 290-pound lineman helped clear holes for Lamar Sperling, who rushed for over 2,800 yards and 41 touchdowns last season. He has continued to be a leader on the offensive line for the Knights this year, helping Sperling rush for almost 1,000 yards in four games.

A.J. Howard, Wyoming, Senior

As a junior, he didn’t allow a single sack last season and was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division IV. He was a part of the offensive line that helped the Cowboys rush for over 3,100 yards last season. That included blocking for C.J. Hester, who with almost 2,500 and 35 touchdowns.

Mason Ludwig, East Liverpool, Senior

Was named first-team All-Ohio in Division IV last season after not allowing a sack throughout the entire season and grading out at 96%. The Toledo commit is the No. 36-ranked overall recruit in the senior class in Ohio, according to 247Sports.

Jonas Mann, Pickerington North, Senior

The University of Akron commit has the size every coach is looking for at tackle and he measures 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds. He has led the way on the line for running back Dawaun Green, who is averaging more than seven yards per carry this season through four games.

Luke Montgomery, Findlay, Senior

The Ohio State University commit is widely considered as the best overall recruit in Ohio in the Class of 2023. He was one of just two non-seniors to be named first-team All-Ohio on offense in Division I last season. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound tackle has the chance to block for his brother Ryan - Findlay’s sophomore quarterback - for one final high school season.

Mysta Moore, Cincinnati Taft, Senior

Was named second-team All-Ohio in Division V last season. He is currently the No.52-ranked player overall in Ohio’s senior class according to 247Sports. He holds Division I offers from Akron, Toledo, Buffalo, Purdue and Pittsburgh, among others.

Joshua Padilla, Huber Heights Wayne, Senior

The Ohio State University commit can play anywhere on the offensive line. He is the third-ranked player in the 2023 class in Ohio and one of the top offensive linemen nationally according to 247Sports. He was named second-team All-Ohio a season ago in Division I.

Tommy Ricard, Hudson, Junior

The left tackle is the No. 15-ranked player in Ohio’s 2024 class according to 247Sports. He already holds offers for Michigan State and Maryland, among others. He is a key part of the Explorers offense that can run or throw and plays with an up-tempo pace.

Dominic Rivera, Olmsted Falls, Senior

The Rutgers University commit was named second-team All-Ohio in Division II last season. He is the No. 28 overall recruit in Ohio’s 2023 class according to 247Sports. A versatile tackle, the 6-foot-7, 35-pound Rivera can play on either side of the offensive line.

Ben Roebuck, St. Edward, Junior

Played right tackle last season for the Division I state champions and has helped the Eagles to a 4-0 start this season as well. The No. 11-ranked player in the Class of 2024 in Ohio according to 247Sports, he already holds more than 20 Division I offers, including more than half of the Big Ten. Those offers include schools such as Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Cincinnati and Louisville.

A.J. Salley, Miamisburg, Senior

The No. 42-ranked player in the senior class for Ohio according to 247Sports. He holds Division I offers from Miami (Florida), Oregon, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, among others. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tackle had originally committed to Cincinnati before opening his recruitment back up.

Austin Siereveld, Lakota East, Senior

Another Ohio State University commit, he is the ninth-rated overall player in Ohio’s 2023 class according to 247Sports. He was named second-team All-Ohio in Division I last season. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Siereveld can play anywhere on the offensive line.

Ryan Steinbrink, Canal Winchester, Senior

Named third-team All-Ohio in Division II last season as a junior. He can play either guard or tackle on the offensive line and the 6foot-4, 280-pound Steinbrink starts on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Indians.

Evan Tengesdahl, Huber Heights Wayne, Senior

Teams with Padilla to give Wayne one of the best offensive lines in the area. The University of Cincinnati commit played both offensive and defensive line for the Warriors last season. He is the 18th-ranked player in Ohio in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Owen Trick, Clinton-Massie, Junior

Was named first-team All-Ohio in Division IV last season in helping Clinton-Massie win the state championship. He was part of an offensive line that helped the run-heavy offense accumulate more than 5,400 yards rushing last season.