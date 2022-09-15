Read full article on original website
Related
The US Air Force shared the new images of its EC-37B electronic warfare jet
Both EC-37B and EC-130H can handle the Compass Call's mission.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Raytheon’s hypersonic missile travels faster than five times the speed of sound in a test flight
Reminder: The first test was successfully conducted in September 2021.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MilitaryTimes
Here’s how the Air Force could change its job assignment process
Air Force leaders are sifting through a list of proposed changes to how airmen are assigned new jobs, and may announce some updates by the end of September. After about a year at work, a panel of airmen from across the service has floated more than 90 suggestions for assignment reform. Now it’s up to the Air Force’s personnel branch, the Air Force’s top enlisted leader and other officials to bring some of them to fruition.
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall III on why China remains "formidable problem that we have to address"
The Air Force is celebrating its 75th year this month. Throughout its history, the Air Force has distinguished itself with innovation and cutting-edge technology. As the world continues to change and technology continues to develop, the Air Force is facing new challenges. But it is the escalating tensions between China...
US military to finally get Microsoft’s combat goggles worth $21.9 billion
The United States Army has decided to purchase thousands of Microsoft's HoloLens battle goggles. Microsoft would begin to deliver some of the 5,000 Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) goggle units after "encouraging results from testing in the field," Bloomberg reported on Thursday. "Douglas Bush, assistant secretary for acquisition, has now...
Bombardier Defense delivers Global Aircraft to the U.S. Air Force
Bombardier on Thursday announced that its Defense division, along with its U.S. subsidiary Learjet Inc., delivered a Global aircraft in special mission configuration to the U.S. Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lompoc Record
Desalination buoys may provide Vandenberg Space Force Base with fresh water
A Santa Barbara company is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to place high-tech buoys offshore that would process seawater into fresh water and pipe it ashore as a dependable water supply amid the ongoing drought. SeaWell LLC is hoping to place its unmanned ocean desalination buoys offshore from Space...
Defense One
The Air Force Has A Plan To #Fixourcomputers and More
The Air Force’s chief information officer wants to do less spot-fixing of IT problems that pop up, and more to make networks, devices, and tools more reliable. And she knows that’s no easy lift. “We have the best pilots in the world, we have incredible air platforms. But...
Comments / 0