Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
MilitaryTimes

Here’s how the Air Force could change its job assignment process

Air Force leaders are sifting through a list of proposed changes to how airmen are assigned new jobs, and may announce some updates by the end of September. After about a year at work, a panel of airmen from across the service has floated more than 90 suggestions for assignment reform. Now it’s up to the Air Force’s personnel branch, the Air Force’s top enlisted leader and other officials to bring some of them to fruition.
Lompoc Record

Desalination buoys may provide Vandenberg Space Force Base with fresh water

A Santa Barbara company is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to place high-tech buoys offshore that would process seawater into fresh water and pipe it ashore as a dependable water supply amid the ongoing drought. SeaWell LLC is hoping to place its unmanned ocean desalination buoys offshore from Space...
Defense One

The Air Force Has A Plan To #Fixourcomputers and More

The Air Force’s chief information officer wants to do less spot-fixing of IT problems that pop up, and more to make networks, devices, and tools more reliable. And she knows that’s no easy lift. “We have the best pilots in the world, we have incredible air platforms. But...
