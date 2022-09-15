Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
3 cars involved in Lakewood carport fire
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire under a carport in Lakewood Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 8101 83rd Avenue Southwest. According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue, there was a fire involving three cars under a carport. Crews got...
Chronicle
Blaze at Grays Harbor County Care Facility Displaces 77 Patients, Draws Regional Response
A fire at a Montesano long-term care facility displaced 77 patients and drew a coordinated response from regional firefighters on Wednesday. Staff and neighbors evacuated all patients from the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation facility, according to the Montesano Police Department. Crews responded to the blaze at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving calls from the facility and neighbors.
KXRO.com
Shooting death outside Hoquiam bar
A man has died following a shooting at a bar in Hoquiam. The Hoquiam Police Department reports that they are investigating a shooting death that occured in the parking lot of the Ace of Clubs Tavern on Simpson Avenue. According to HPD, they were dispatched to the report of the...
The Suburban Times
Multiple Neglected Animals Receiving Emergency Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently providing emergency medical care for multiple neglected animals that arrived last week. On Monday, Sept. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought to the shelter nearly hairless, with scabs, bumps, and pustules...
masonwebtv.com
Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash
A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
thejoltnews.com
Private ambulances operating in Olympia still not meeting medical standard services, says fire chief
"Private ambulance services in the city did not meet the generally accepted medical standards and reasonable levels of service," Olympia Fire Chief Todd Carson reiterated at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13. On June 27, through a city council resolution, city manager Jay Burney issued a 60-day notice...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Eight Arrested in Morton Area for Underage Drinking Charges Following 1962 Crackdown
Eight young men were arrested early on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16, 1962, following a crackdown on underage drinking. They were taken to the Lewis County Jail in Chehalis. Six of the males were arrested near Morton. “Four minors and two juveniles were apprehended three miles east of Morton...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tacoma on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street at around 4 p.m. The officials stated that two cars and a school bus were involved in the collision. According to the...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater deliberates church signage and use
Tumwater’s General Government Committee argued an amendment to the city’s municipal code, which will allow 15-feet signage for churches in residential zone districts during their meeting yesterday, September 14. Tumwater’s municipal code currently states that the height of any freestanding sign should not exceed six feet in residential...
q13fox.com
Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
masonwebtv.com
Mason Health Welcomes New Providers to Mason Clinic-Primary Care
Three providers will join the Mason Clinic-Primary Care team this fall and winter, each of whom have longtime ties to Mason County and exemplify Mason Health’s mission statement of United Community, Empowered People, Exceptional Health. Mason Health is proud to welcome D’Arcy Kaaua (pronounced Kah-ow-ah), ARNP, David Soha, DO, and Ladd Rutherford, PA-C, to Mason Clinic. Each of them will see primary care patients of all ages.
Chronicle
Sirens: Burglary; Vehicle Prowls; Thefts
• A burglary was reported at a business in the 1700 block of South Gold Street at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 14. The business’ cash drawer was taken during the incident. It was later recovered inside a stolen vehicle. Vehicle Prowl. • Several items were reported stolen out...
Chronicle
Investigation Underway After Pacific County Resident Brings Homemade Explosive Devices Police Station
Law enforcement officials are investigating a Wednesday incident in which a rural Raymond resident brought three homemade explosive devices, which he believed were created and left behind in his garage by a relative, to the Raymond Police Department in the bed of his truck. Ultimately, two of the homemade devices...
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
KXRO.com
WA Fish & Wildlife Commission to hold Sept. 22-24 meeting in Ocean Shores
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet at the Ocean Shores Convention Center in a hybrid meeting Sept. 22-24. This meeting will cover a number of topics, including discussions on coastal steelhead, Willapa Bay salmon management, and periodic status reviews of the brown pelican, western snowy plover, white pelican, and Cascade red fox, among other items.
The Suburban Times
UPDATE: Traffic signal now working after dump truck takes out traffic signal at South Tacoma Way/Pacific Highway in Lakewood
City of Lakewood announcement. Thanks to the quick work of Lakeview Light & Power, Amaya Electric, Provac and Pierce County’s signal tech team a temporary traffic signal is in place and operational at the intersection of South Tacoma Way, Pacific Highway and state Route 512. The temporary signal will...
Chronicle
In Focus: Speed Blamed for Semi Rollover in Napavine Friday Morning
Crews from Carl’s Towing work to rotate a semi on its wheels after it tipped in Napavine Friday morning, closing the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 5 at milepost 72. The 30-year-old driver was cited for speed and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital with hand lacerations and non-life threatening injuries, according to Washington State Patrol on scene.
KXRO.com
Aberdeen announces Ruth Clemens as choice for City Administrator
The City of Aberdeen has announced that Ruth Clemens was selected to serve as City Administrator, the first in the City’s history. Clemens was chosen out of applicants following an extensive search process and interviews. The City tells KXRO that Clemens comes into the role with over 15 years...
Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday
A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
Chronicle
Lewis County Weyerhaeuser Employees Picket as Strike Over Pay, Health Care Costs Continues
Fourteen Weyerhaeuser Co. employees picketed in front of the timber company’s research center on Pearl Street in Centralia on Thursday to continue their protest of Weyerhaeuser’s latest contract proposal. The group was one of many protesting at various Weyerhaeuser sites across the Pacific Northwest on the third day...
