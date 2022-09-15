Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears gain near-term control
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower and hit a three-month low in early U.S. trading Monday. A drop in prices below chart support at the previous September low has given the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and also suggests a new leg down in prices. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
'Fed sledgehammer' will cause a crash worse than 2008 but Bitcoin, Ethereum will hit new all-time highs by 2025
(Kitco News) - The 'Fed sledgehammer' of rising interest rates will cause a market crash worse than 2008, but Bitcoin and Ethereum will recover to all-time highs, said Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. "I think it's going to be worse than the 2008 correction, worse than the...
kitco.com
Britain's financial watchdog says FTX may be operating in UK without authorisation
LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday cryptocurrency exchange FTX may be offering financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation. FTX is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, raising its profile this year by acting as crypto's white knight, throwing lifelines...
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Ethereum completed a key revamp of its blockchain network
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Celsius, rising 22.51%. Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await U.S. inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin jumped about 10% on September 9 and 3.9% on Monday, trading above $22,000. The move was encouraged by a weaker dollar and as investors awaited U.S. inflation numbers, writes Bloomberg.
kitco.com
New York Court orders Alameda to repay a $200 million loan from Voyager Digital
Alameda originally borrowed $380 million worth of several cryptocurrencies in September 2021, and Voyager Digital requested that the...
kitco.com
Breaking: Colorado becomes the first state to accept Bitcoin as payment for taxes
According to the Colorado Department of Revenue's (CDR) website, "cryptocurrency" is now listed as a form of payment,...
kitco.com
Australian senator drafts bill to regulate crypto exchanges, stablecoins and the e-Yuan
In a statement that accompanied the draft bill, Senator Bragg cautioned that as a result of inaction, "Australia...
Tencent Music shares open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares started trading at HK$18 ($2.29) each in the company’s Hong Kong listing debut on Wednesday. The online music company announced last week that while New York would remain its primary listing venue it would start trading its shares in Hong Kong.
kitco.com
SEC claims jurisdiction over ETH transactions since a majority of nodes are in the U.S.
Tucked within the lawsuit charging Balina with conducting an unregistered offering of Sparkster (SPRK) tokens when he formed...
