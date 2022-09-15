ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears gain near-term control

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower and hit a three-month low in early U.S. trading Monday. A drop in prices below chart support at the previous September low has given the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and also suggests a new leg down in prices. Stay tuned!
kitco.com

Britain's financial watchdog says FTX may be operating in UK without authorisation

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday cryptocurrency exchange FTX may be offering financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation. FTX is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, raising its profile this year by acting as crypto's white knight, throwing lifelines...
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Ethereum completed a key revamp of its blockchain network

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Celsius, rising 22.51%. Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await U.S. inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin jumped about 10% on September 9 and 3.9% on Monday, trading above $22,000. The move was encouraged by a weaker dollar and as investors awaited U.S. inflation numbers, writes Bloomberg.
kitco.com

New York Court orders Alameda to repay a $200 million loan from Voyager Digital

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Alameda originally borrowed $380 million worth of several cryptocurrencies in September 2021, and Voyager Digital requested that the...
Reuters

Tencent Music shares open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares started trading at HK$18 ($2.29) each in the company’s Hong Kong listing debut on Wednesday. The online music company announced last week that while New York would remain its primary listing venue it would start trading its shares in Hong Kong.
