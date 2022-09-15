ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Hubert Davis, Dana Altman, etc. in for 5-star Boogie Fland

By Jamie Shaw
 2 days ago
2024 5-star PG Boogie Fland (Photo by Brian Rothmuller | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Point guard Boogie Fland had a big summer. It started with winning a gold medal with the u17 USA Basketball team in Spain and culminated in averaging 13.8 points on 37 percent shooting from three for the PSA Cardinals program on the 16u Nike EYBL Circuit.

Fland is No. 6 in the 2024 On3 Consensus. So far this week, he has hosted assistants from Kentucky, Louisville, St. John’s, and California, along with Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway. A big haul is expected to be at White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac today.

UNC head coach Hubert Davis, Oregon head coach Dana Altman, Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune, UConn head coach Danny Hurley and an assistant from Kansas will all be in to watch the five-star.

In December of 2021, Fland signed a Name, Image, Likeness deal with social media company Spreadshop. This deal has given Fland the freedom to build his own personal brand on the organization’s platform. The New York Post reported Fland would receive four figures per month for the next six months in exchange for one social media post per week in which he identifies himself as a Spreadshop athlete.

Archbishop Stepinac is also home to future ranked prospects, 2025 Danny Carbuccia and 2026 Dylan Perry. Each of these coaches are also watching them.

Fland’s scouting report

Boogie Fland plays with a New York flair. He has a good handle and is able to shoot the ball from each level. He has deep range off the bounce and will pull up if you give him an inch. Fland sees the floor well but seems to be most confident when he is looking for his shot first. There is a floater game in there as well, with a one-and-two dribble pull-up. He will need to continue getting stronger, and he is a solid athlete and has average length. The confidence is sky-high, and the skill set is obvious. He missed a lot of his sophomore season with an injury.

