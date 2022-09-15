Windows Central Podcast #283: Takeaways
We bring you up to speed this week on updates from Microsoft for the Windows 11 Dev Channel, Surface Duo 2, Xbox dashboard, and a new controller. Plus, Daniel makes the case for portable folding monitors, an accessory from Brydge for Surface Pro 8, and more.
- Microsoft News Roundup: Intel Arc GPUs, new Xbox dashboard, Windows 11 on Surface Duo, and more | Windows Central
- Microsoft brings back new tablet-optimized Taskbar for Windows 11 in latest Dev Channel build | Windows Central
- Microsoft's Surface Duo and Duo 2 September update begins rolling out | Windows Central
- Windows 11 on Surface Duo can now play 3D games, including Skyrim and Minecraft | Windows Central
- Hey PC makers, it’d be nice to get a folding mobile monitor before a folding laptop | Windows Central
- Microsoft reveals Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 White model, Elite controllers coming to Xbox Design Lab | Windows Central
- Xbox is revamping the console dashboard home screen, and wants your help | Windows Central
- Brydge debuts new SP Max+ for Surface Pro 8 that basically turns it into Surface Book | Windows Central
