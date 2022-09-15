ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central Podcast #283: Takeaways

By Zac Bowden
 2 days ago
We bring you up to speed this week on updates from Microsoft for the Windows 11 Dev Channel, Surface Duo 2, Xbox dashboard, and a new controller. Plus, Daniel makes the case for portable folding monitors, an accessory from Brydge for Surface Pro 8, and more.

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere:

makeuseof.com

How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge From Windows 11

Although Microsoft Edge has made significant progress in recent years, it still lags far behind its biggest rival—Google Chrome. If you’re someone who does not like using Microsoft Edge, you may want to get rid of the browser entirely. It’s no secret that Microsoft wants users to use...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

What is Windows Administrator Password? How to Set or Reset it

A password can secure your administrator account and prevent unwanted activities on your PC. However, you can also reset the Windows administrator password if you forget it or you want to make your admin account more secure. You can use either a Microsoft account or a local account as an...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to change Notepad Font and Size in Windows 11

By default, Notepad uses Lucida Console font at 12 pixels to display texts in Windows 11. However, if you have the latest build of Windows 11, you can follow this guide to change the Notepad font and size using the new options panel. It is possible to tweak the font family, font size, and style with the help of these steps.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Clear Cache and Cookies on Youtube

If you are experiencing issues while opening the YouTube app or suffering from frequent crashes, clearing the cache is an effective way to end those kinds of issues. While cache files are small in size, they can accumulate pretty quickly, especially if you are using them extensively daily. Thus, it hogs up your important storage space.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)

Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Microsoft Teams has been storing authentication tokens in plaintext

Microsoft Teams stores authentication tokens in unencrypted plaintext mode, allowing attackers to potentially control communications within an organization, according to the security firm Vectra. The flaw affects the desktop app for Windows, Mac and Linux built using Microsoft's Electron framework. Microsoft is aware of the issue but said it has no plans for a fix anytime soon, since an exploit would also require network access.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Snapchat rolls out iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets with latest app update

The company announced today that it’s releasing an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Snapchat Lock Screen Widgets that you can choose from. The first Lock Screen widget option is a small square that opens directly to the Snapchat camera. The second option is a larger rectangle that opens to a conversation with a friend or group. The widget will also display your streak with this friend, alongside the other emojis that are shown next to that specific chat in the app.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store

Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Beware Game Cheat Downloads in YouTube Video Descriptions

Security researchers have discovered a new malware attack that’s designed to hijack a Windows PC and spread the attack on a victim’s YouTube account through malicious links. The attack deploys via malicious file bundles promoted on YouTube videos, according to the antivirus provider Kaspersky. The videos claim to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cult of Mac

BookFusion iOS app: A better way to read and manage your ebooks

This post about ebook reader and management apps is presented by BookFusion. If you love reading, BookFusion may be the ideal app for you. It allows you to have your entire ebook collection at your fingertips on any device you own. You can easily upload, organize, sync, read and share ebooks across all your devices.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge News Feed infiltrated by tech support scammers

Scammers are planting malicious advertisements in the Microsoft Edge news feed, according to new research from antivirus and VPN provider Malwarebytes. In a blog post (opens in new tab) by its threat intelligence team, the company claims that the scheme, set up to “direct victims to tech support scam pages”, has been in motion for at least two months.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google Chat expands Smart Replies to more languages

Like many other Google services and Android itself, Google Chat has offered Smart Replies for more than four years now. But in contrast to Android, which has long offered smart replies in many languages, Chat stuck with English only since the inception of the feature. This is no longer the case, as the company has announced that it’s expanding Smart Replies to French, Portuguese, and Spanish.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

How to drop a pin in Google Maps

Pins are the most basic means of interacting with Google Maps. A pin lets you mark a location or building. A pin also allows Google Maps to show you features and necessary information about the place or location where the pin is dropped. If you don’t know how to drop...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

‘Top Widgets’ soars to No. 1 on the App Store, displacing BeReal, as iOS 16 customization takes off

That’s up 1,812% from the two days prior to iOS 16’s release, when the app saw approximately 68,000 installs, according to data from mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. To date, Top Widgets has topped 30 million worldwide installs, the firm says. The majority are from the company’s home country of China, which accounts for around 25.8 million lifetime downloads, or 86% of the total. The U.S., by comparison, is a smaller market for this app, with some 730,000 installs to date, or 2% of the total.
CELL PHONES
Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

