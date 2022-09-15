Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Is In Top 10 Happiest States, Iowa In The Top 20
If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands *clap clap*. Many people consider themselves to be happy. What's not to be happy about? Well, many things but having a positive attitude and looking on the bright side of life can make you happy. But not everyone in each state is as happy as those in others. A new study has been released showing the happiest states and least happy states in America. Spoiler alert: the Quad Cities is pretty happy believe it or not.
You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb
Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Illinois City
If you live in the Quad Cities that means you technically live in two states that are home to high-ranking nuclear targets. Iowa and Illinois are on this list. I know this isn't a super fun topic, but it's interesting to see what the top 15 targeted states are. The...
A Quad Cities Bridge Is A Finalist For a National Award
One of our own is competing for a national award to bring home to the Quad Cities. No, it's not a human being but it was built by humans. The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge is a finalist for a national award. This honor really is a big congratulations to the people who work for both the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Haunted Lighthouses You Need to Visit in Wisconsin This Fall
Door County, Wisconsin is a great place to visit at any point of the year, but in the Fall Door County is a magnificent sight to see. Home to some of the best fall colors and scenic drives, to say Door County is a Fall tourist hotpot is a major understatement.
Here Are 10 Of The Best Places To Order Chicken Tenders Outside Of The Quad Cities
There is nothing I love more than a big basket of thick juicy chicken tenders, smothered in that special sauce. I was craving chicken tenders the other day, so up on the Dwyer & Michales Facebook went the question, "Who has the best chicken tenders around the Quad Cities?" Of...
10 Signs They’re Really Into You: Quad Cities Edition
Dating as a whole is a joke. Especially in the year 2022, are people still going out? Or are they just messaging each other until one of them dies? And how do you know if that person actually likes you, and isn't "talking" to twenty other people? By "talking" I mean sending their version of a Tommy Lee to anybody in the metro area. We happen to be fortunate enough to be living in the Quad Cities because it is quite easy to figure out if a person is actually into you, or if you're just wasting your time on them. Through extensive trial and error on my part(you're welcome by the way) I've compiled a list of these top ten signs. Quad Cities style. Use them wisely, use them often, and most importantly, use a condom.
These Mysterious Wrecks Are At The Bottom Of The Deepest Lake In Iowa
The deepest lake in Iowa has some mysteries at the bottom of it. West Lake Okoboji is the deepest natural lake in Iowa, plunging 136 ft. deep. It's a glacial lake that was made by the Wisconsin Glacier 14,000 years ago. But since then, the lake has played host to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out Some Sweet Rides At The 8th Annual Cruise-In For A Cause
As summer winds down so does the chance for you to get out and enjoy checking out some of the coolest cars in the Quad Cities. This is why Sunday, September 18th, the Cruise-In For A Cause is a great way to get out and enjoy all sorts of cars for a good cause.
CARS・
Iowans Need To Check Their Pantry After Two Snack Recalls
A couple of recent recalls over the last two weeks are asking Iowans to take a second look into their snack closets. Both beef jerky and raisins are raising health concerns that led to nationwide recalls. Around 497 pounds of beef jerky products have been recalled after possible adulteration with...
Full List Of Your Favorite Pumpkin Patches In The Quad Cities
It's pumpkin pickin' time in the Quad Cities. To make sure you and the family have a place to get your pumpkins and also have some fall family fun, we created a full list of pumpkin patches throughout the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. Fall is in the air...
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Find Out If You Live Super Close To A Meth Lab In Illinois
I know you clicked this in hopes to expose your neighbor or bust the person you've had beef with most of the year. Though I don't have any enemies I'd want to get sweet, sweet revenge on, I definitely would like to know if there has ever been a meth lab operating in the garage right next door to where I sleep. I'm nosy, you're nosy, and your neighbor sneakily peeking out their blinds drinking their morning coffee is also 100% nosy.
These Viral Maps Show The Truth Behind Many Popular Iowa Stereotypes
Many people only know Iowa as a farm or drive-through state. Many places in the Midwest are seen this way. And while they aren't wrong there is so much more to our states! At least I think there is. A viral Youtube video took a look at maps and statistics...
Iowa Is In The Top 10 States That Vaccinate The Most
Vaccines have been a hot-button topic for some reason. In most recent times, vaccines really came into the forefront with the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccines have been around for a long time. As you can see, Google Trends shows that the term "vaccine" has really taken off and has been used a lot in recent years.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
The Biggest Halloween Ball Haunting The QC Is Back Again In 2022
Fall is here and that means it's time to get ready for the biggest Halloween Costume Ball in the Quad Cities. If you're not already well aware, every year, we hold the largest Halloween costume party in the Quad Cities and we give away cold hard cash in prizes. Join...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
I-Rock 93.5
Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 0