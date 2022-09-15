ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
I-Rock 93.5

Illinois Is In Top 10 Happiest States, Iowa In The Top 20

If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands *clap clap*. Many people consider themselves to be happy. What's not to be happy about? Well, many things but having a positive attitude and looking on the bright side of life can make you happy. But not everyone in each state is as happy as those in others. A new study has been released showing the happiest states and least happy states in America. Spoiler alert: the Quad Cities is pretty happy believe it or not.
ILLINOIS STATE
I-Rock 93.5

You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb

Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
I-Rock 93.5

A Quad Cities Bridge Is A Finalist For a National Award

One of our own is competing for a national award to bring home to the Quad Cities. No, it's not a human being but it was built by humans. The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge is a finalist for a national award. This honor really is a big congratulations to the people who work for both the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
I-Rock 93.5

10 Signs They’re Really Into You: Quad Cities Edition

Dating as a whole is a joke. Especially in the year 2022, are people still going out? Or are they just messaging each other until one of them dies? And how do you know if that person actually likes you, and isn't "talking" to twenty other people? By "talking" I mean sending their version of a Tommy Lee to anybody in the metro area. We happen to be fortunate enough to be living in the Quad Cities because it is quite easy to figure out if a person is actually into you, or if you're just wasting your time on them. Through extensive trial and error on my part(you're welcome by the way) I've compiled a list of these top ten signs. Quad Cities style. Use them wisely, use them often, and most importantly, use a condom.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Community Education#Dental Care#Medical Services#General Health#Mobile Dental Service#Children Families
I-Rock 93.5

Iowans Need To Check Their Pantry After Two Snack Recalls

A couple of recent recalls over the last two weeks are asking Iowans to take a second look into their snack closets. Both beef jerky and raisins are raising health concerns that led to nationwide recalls. Around 497 pounds of beef jerky products have been recalled after possible adulteration with...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
I-Rock 93.5

Find Out If You Live Super Close To A Meth Lab In Illinois

I know you clicked this in hopes to expose your neighbor or bust the person you've had beef with most of the year. Though I don't have any enemies I'd want to get sweet, sweet revenge on, I definitely would like to know if there has ever been a meth lab operating in the garage right next door to where I sleep. I'm nosy, you're nosy, and your neighbor sneakily peeking out their blinds drinking their morning coffee is also 100% nosy.
ILLINOIS STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Iowa Is In The Top 10 States That Vaccinate The Most

Vaccines have been a hot-button topic for some reason. In most recent times, vaccines really came into the forefront with the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccines have been around for a long time. As you can see, Google Trends shows that the term "vaccine" has really taken off and has been used a lot in recent years.
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy